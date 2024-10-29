- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News Network
1st Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B
HIGHLIGHTS
- Completion of drilling at the Mkuju Project - 20 diamond core holes for 2800 m of drilling, testing the SWC and Mtonya targets, and testing potential extensions to the Likuyu North deposit.
- At SWC, high-grade uranium from surface including:
- 3.8m @ 2,458ppm eU3O8 from surface,
- 2.4m @ 3,528ppm eU3O8 from surface,
- 1.8m @ 3,089ppm eU3O8 from surface and 1.2m @ 988ppm eU3O8 from 5.9m depth
- At Mtonya, best interval of 2.3m @ 372ppm eU3O8 from 6.16m depth.
- At Likuyu North, possible moderate extension to the deposit indicated by visual mineralisation in LNDD015, now awaiting assays; and
- LNDD020 drilled central to the Likuyu North deposit to provide information for an initial assessment of In-Situ Recovery (ISR); intersected 6 mineralised intervals including:
- 2.5 metres with an average grade of 438 ppm eU3O8 from 17.1m depth.
- 7.1 metres with an average grade of 1,963 ppm eU3O8 from 63.1m depth.
MKUJU URANIUM PROJECT - TANZANIA
Table 1 summarises the work completed during the quarter at the Mkuju Project.
Table 1. Summary of the work at each target
Figure 1: The Mkuju Project area over airborne radiometric data with important deposits and targets labelled.
SWC TARGET EXPLORATION
During May 2024 a camp was constructed and a drilling and exploration crew was mobilized. The holes drilled at SWC are shown on Figure 2. Table 2 provides the results of the SWC and Mtonya drilling. The drilling at SWC was to follow-up on the high-grade intervals achieved from the trenches reported in the Company announcement dated 9th January 2024.
Figure 2. Map of the SWC and Mtonya targets showing historic and Gladiators drilling
All holes were vertical, drilling was by diamond core and the deepest was 188.7 metres. The results were reported in announcements dated 24th June and 16th August 2024. Selected results are provided below:
- SWDD001: 3.8m @ 2,458ppm eU3O8 from surface.
- SWDD002: 2.4m @ 3,528ppm eU3O8 from surface.
- SWDD005: 1.8m @ 3,089ppm eU3O8 from surface and 1.2m @ 988ppm eU3O8 from 5.9m depth
- SWDD006: 5.3m @ 143ppm eU3O8 from 3.0m depth
The trench and high-grade drilling intersections are interpreted to be the remains of a layer that is preserved on topographic highs within a relatively downthrown block, as illustrated in Figure 3, which represents a cross-sectional interpretation through SWC. Where the layer is at or very near surface as in SWDD001 and SWDD002, enrichment by supergene processes may have occurred whereas where deeper and unaffected by the surficial enrichment, as in SWDD006, grades are lower. No significant mineralisaton was intersected deeper in the holes drilled at SWC.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Gladiator Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Gladiator Resources (ASX:GLA) is an Australian explorer focused on uranium projects. The company’s portfolio of uranium assets covers 1,811 square kilometres located in Tanzania. The company’s key projects include – Mkuju, Minjingu, Liwale, Foxy and Eland. Mkuju is the company’s flagship project, having the potential to host world-class uranium deposits given its proximity to the Nyota deposit, which contains 124.6 million pounds (Mlbs) U3O8. Nyota is regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world.
The company is planning a 2024 drill program at Mkuju focusing on the South West Corner (SWC), Mtonya and Likuyu North targets. The 2024 drilling program will commence with initial core drilling at the SWC target, where 2023 trenching revealed up to 7,139 parts per million (ppm) U3O8. Additionally, drilling at Mtonya and Likuyu North will aim to explore potential extensions and new zones of the existing uranium deposits.
The Minjingu project is the other key focus area for Gladiator. This project compliments the company’s flagship Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Surface pit samples at the Minjingu project have returned high-grade uranium mineralization up to 269 ppm U3O8. Follow-up auger drilling is planned to understand the thickness of the mineralized layer and potential extension.
Tanzania is an ideal location for uranium mining due to its favourable geology. It is rich in uranium-bearing deposits, notably the Mkuju River project, among the world's largest undeveloped uranium reserves. The Tanzanian government’s mining-friendly policies, including taxation and quick permitting process, are encouraging for uranium miners. The presence of well-developed infrastructure, including several ports, makes it easy to transport uranium ore. Further, the country has a large and skilled workforce with graduates in various fields, such as geology and mining. These factors make Tanzania a favourable jurisdiction for uranium exploration and development.
Company Highlights
- Gladiator Resources is an ASX-listed exploration and mining company focused on uranium. The company operates eight exploration projects, mainly in Tanzania, covering a total area of 1,811 sq kms.
- The company’s key projects include – Mkuju, Minjingu, Liwale, Foxy and Eland.
- Gladiator’s primary short term focus is on advancing the Mkuju project, located only 20 kms south of Uranium One’s Nyota deposit, regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world.
- The 2024 drill program at Mkuju will focus on the South West Corner (SWC) initially, where trench assay results received Dec/Jan 2023/24 confirmed high-grade uranium in sandstone, 1000’s ppm U3O8 in places.
- Further work is also planned at Mtonya and Likuyu North – also located within the promising Mkuju area.
- Tanzania is endowed with many uranium-bearing deposits and is known for its mining-friendly policies. The government offers attractive tax policies and quick permitting processes to encourage investment in the sector.
- The presence in relatively attractive uranium mining jurisdictions such as Tanzania positions the company to capitalize on opportunities in the uranium sector and deliver superior returns to its shareholders.
Key Projects
Mkuju Project
The project spans over 725 sq kms and is located 20 kms south of Uranium One’s Nyota deposit, regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world. Nyota hosts a measured and indicated mineral resource estimate of 187 metric tons (MT) at 306 ppm U3O8, containing 124.6 Mlbs U3O8. The deposit is being developed by global uranium company Uranium One. The Nyota deposit and the Mkuju project are underlain by sediments of the lower Karoo, which are considered highly prospective for uranium.
The 2024 drilling program, expected to commence in June 2024, will test the Southwest Corner target and test potential extensions to the Mtonya and Likuyu North deposits at the Mkuju project.
- At Southwest Corner, the 2024 drilling will test the potential for down-dip extension of the recently trenched high-grade surface uranium. The surface samples here returned high-grade uranium mineralization, including 2.55 metres @ 2017 ppm U3O8, 0.75 metres @ 7,139 ppm U3O8, 2.35 metres @ 1,636 ppm U3O8, and 1.4 metres @ 3,945 ppm U3O8.
- At Mtonya, the drilling program will follow up on high-grade uranium intersections discovered in the previous drilling program carried out in 2011/2012. The 2011/12 drill holes URAMT105 and 106 contain excellent mineralization that may extend to the northwest and will be tested in the 2024 drilling program.
- At Likuyu North, the 2024 drilling program will focus on testing for potential new zones that could add to the existing JORC resource of 4.6 Mlb U3O8 JORC.
Minjingu Project
The Minjingu project covers an area of 296.9 sq kms It is situated in northern Tanzania, 106 kilometers southwest of Arusha, the region's main administrative city, and 520 kilometers northwest of Dar es Salaam. The project boasts excellent infrastructure, such as quality tarmac roads, power lines and airport services via both Arusha and Kilimanjaro.
Surface pit samples at the Minjingu project have returned uranium mineralization up to 269 ppm U3O8. This project compliments the company’s flagship Mkuju Uranium project in southern Tanzania, where high-grade trench results have recently been reported. Follow-up work is being planned to understand the thickness of the mineralized layer and potential extension.
South West Corner Project
The South West Corner license holds high-grade uranium deposits at shallow depths. It features a relatively concentrated 3.5 x 1.8 km radiometric anomaly and has a history of multiple instances of excellent grading. Previously owned by Mantra Resources, SWC underwent a successful takeover in 2011 by Uranium One for approximately AU$1 billion
Liwale Project
The Liwale project spans an area of 195 sq kms and is situated beyond the boundaries of the Nyerere National Park. It was formerly owned by both Mantra Resources and Uranium One.
Foxy Project
The Foxy Project spans an area of 299.7 sq kms and was formerly under the ownership of Western Metals. It is recognized for hosting uranium mineralization akin to that found in the Mkuju region. Positioned approximately 25 kms away from the Mkuju tenements at its nearest point, the company is in the process of acquiring historical data.
Eland Project
The Eland project encompasses 294.7 sq kms and was previously held by Western Metals. It is known for hosting uranium mineralization. The company is in the process of arranging to obtain historical data.
Management Team
Gregory Johnson – Non-executive Chairman
Gregory Johnson has over two decades of experience in capital markets, including fund management and capital raising. He has held senior capital raising and client relationship roles at Macquarie, Perpetual and Dimensional, and has led client services teams at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Macquarie Funds Management. At Gladiator, Johnson provides vast financial services experience, building relationships with existing and new investors.
Matthew Boysen – Non-executive Director
Matthew Boysen possesses significant expertise in marketing and communication. Over the past two decades, Boysen has made successful investments in numerous exploration, energy and mining companies, demonstrating a deep understanding of the agility necessary in the dynamic environment in which ASX mining companies operate.
Peter Tsegas – Non-executive Director
Peter Tsegas boasts over two decades of experience across Africa, collaborating with private enterprises and government entities on mining projects spanning various commodities, including uranium. He played a pivotal role in the acquisition of Gladiator's uranium projects. He has consulted with several Tanzanian government ministries and mining firms, including Rio Tinto. As the founder and former managing director of Tancoal Energy, he effectively steered the company from its exploration phase to establishing a joint venture with the Tanzanian Government, eventually leading to production. Presently, he serves as a non-executive director at Magnis.
Rod Chittendan – Non-executive Director
Rod Chittendan has over 40 years of experience in the minerals industry, spanning Africa, Australia and South America. He has held executive management positions and metallurgical project development roles covering the entire spectrum from exploration to production. He has played a key role in the advancement of Mantra Resources' Mkuju River uranium project and the development of Paladin Energy's (ASX:PDN) Langer Heinrich and Kayelekera uranium projects. Previously, he held positions with large mining companies such as Newcrest (ASX:NCM) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD).
Andrew Pedley – Non-executive Director
Andrew Pedley has over 25 years of experience as a geologist in Africa, progressing from roles as exploration manager to VP of exploration. His extensive uranium expertise is particularly pertinent to Gladiator. Pedley possesses specialized skills in uranium exploration and the delineation of uranium mineral resource estimates, adhering to JORC and ASX listing regulations. He has served as a competent person on numerous uranium projects. He holds a masters in geology from the Camborne School of Mines in England.
Andrew Metcalfe – Company Secretary
Andrew Metcalfe has served as a company secretary and governance advisor to ASX-listed companies for more than 25 years. He currently oversees the company secretary services within Gladiator Resources.
Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MOM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024
Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (“Quarter” or “Reporting Period”).
Highlights:
- Moab announced the completion of the acquisition of the Manyoni and Octavo uranium projects in Tanzania on 9 July.
- Validation Drilling commenced at Manyoni in August and is expected to be completed in the December Quarter.
- Objective is to verify Uranex’s historical drill results at Manyoni, obtain additional geologic and bulk density information, and carry out comprehensive metallurgical testwork to ascertain the optimum processing pathway for the project. This work will feed into a JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate to be followed by Scoping level or Pre-feasibility level mining studies in 2025.
- Subsequent to the end of the Quarter (ASX:MOM 16 October 2024) Moab announced the acquisition of an additional four uranium tenements covering 488km2 which will be consolidated into the Manyoni uranium project.
- At the REX uranium project in Colorado the Company is in the process of permitting an 18- hole drill program to follow-up the results of the 2023 drill program. The Company intends to seek a joint venture (JV) partner to drill the project.
- Moab continues to monitor its 11.02% interest in CAA Mining Limited (CAA Mining), an exploration and development company focused on lithium and gold exploration in Ghana, Africa.
- On 20 September Moab announced a $750,000 Director loan facility had been put in place to provide ongoing working capital.
Moab Managing Director, Mr Malcolm Day commented: “During the Quarter, we completed the acquisition of Linx Resources Pty Ltd that owns the Manyoni and Octavo uranium projects in Tanzania. This move is in line with the Company’s strategy to shift focus to uranium exploration in Africa. The task at hand is to verify the historical drill results and to test for extensions to known mineralisation through a step-out drill program. Moab announced the completion of the acquisition on 9 July. Validation Drilling commenced in August, which attests to the efficient approvals process in Tanzania. The Octavo tenement is more grassroots but is located in a highly prospective area adjacent to Rosatom’s world-class uranium deposit at Nyota.
In June 2023, Moab acquired an initial 14.64% (now diluted to 11.02%) interest in CAA Mining, an exploration and development company focused on lithium and gold exploration in Ghana, Africa. The board continues to monitor the exploration results from CAA Mining’s Ghanaian lithium projects.I would like to thank shareholders for their support to date and we look forward to providing further exploration updates.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024
After reaching a 17 year high of US$106 per pound in early January, the uranium spot price has spent the rest of the year consolidating, remaining rangebound between US$79 and US$85 since mid-June.
"The uranium markets continue to digest last year’s 88.54 percent gain and have remained apathetic to ever-strengthening fundamentals,” wrote Sprott Asset Management's Jacob White in a July market update.
White, who is the company's exchange-traded fund product manager, went on to note that Kazakhstan's tax hikes, increased M&A activity and geopolitical risks are adding volatility to the supply side.
Although prices faced consolidating headwinds for much of Q3, White pointed to uranium’s five-year performance history as evidence of broader positive market trends.
“Over the longer term, physical uranium and uranium miners have demonstrated significant outperformance against broad asset classes, particularly other commodities. For the five years ended August 31, 2024, the U3O8 spot price has risen a cumulative 212.25 percent compared to 24.78 percent for the broader commodities index (BCOM),” he wrote in a September update.
Below are the best-performing Canadian uranium stocks by share price performance so far this year. All data was obtained on October 24, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies had market caps above C$10 million at the time. Companies on the TSX, TSXV and CSE were considered, but no TSX stocks made the list this time.
Read on to learn what factors have been moving their share prices.
1. CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)
Year-to-date gain: 79.22 percent; market cap: C$107.25 million; share price: C$0.69
CanAlaska Uranium is a self-described project generator with a portfolio of assets in the Saskatchewan-based Athabasca Basin. The region is well known in the sector for its high-grade deposits.
The company's portfolio includes the West McArthur property, which is situated near sector major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Orano Canada’s McArthur River/Key Lake mine joint venture. In 2018, Cameco signed on as a joint venture partner for CanAlaska's West McArthur project, and it retains a 16.65 percent stake.
In mid-April, CanAlaska acquired the Intrepid East and Intrepid West projects in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin. The two projects cover a combined 58,747 hectares and are 20 kilometers north of the high-grade Hurricane uranium deposit.
During the second quarter, CanAlaksa conducted airborne surveys at its projects near Cameco and Orano’s Key Lake mill — the Key Extension, Enterprise, Voyager and Nebula projects — as well as at its Frontier project.
In July, a summer drill program at West McArthur’s Pike zone made two significant intersections.
On July 9, hole WMA082-7 intersected 3.44 percent equivalent U3O8 (eU3O8) over 21.6 meters, including 10.9 percent eU3O8 over 5.4 meters. Then, on July 16, CanAlaska reported that hole WMA082-8 had intersected 6.87 percent eU3O8 over 16.9 meters, including 11.62 percent eU3O8 over 9.3 meters.
In mid-September, CanAlaska raised C$5 million through a non-brokered private placement.
2. Greenridge Exploration (CSE:GXP)
Year-to-date gain: 74.47 percent; market cap: C$24.48 million; share price: C$0.82
Canada-focused Greenridge Exploration is engaged in the exploration of the Nut Lake uranium project in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada, and has acquired several uranium projects this year.
According to the company, Nut Lake is strategically positioned near the Angilak uranium deposit, which was recently acquired by Atha Energy (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF) as part of a three way merger with Latitude Uranium and 92 Energy.
Nut Lake is a new property for Greenridge. On January 18, the company entered into an option agreement with three parties to acquire a 100 percent stake in the asset. Historic drilling at the polymetallic deposit has identified “significant” uranium mineralization, with intersections of up to 9 feet containing 0.69 percent U3O8.
Nut Lake isn't Greenridge's only addition this year. In May, the company acquired the Carpenter Lake uranium project, which covers 13,387 hectares near the Athabasca Basin's southern margin. Greenridge ended the quarter by acquiring the Snook Lake and Ranger Lake uranium projects in Ontario. The Ranger Lake project covers 20,782 hectares in the Elliot Lake region, while the Snook Lake project spans 4,899 hectares in Northwestern Ontario.
In mid-August, the company released an updated technical review for Nut Lake. For the new review, Greenridge focused on gathering and analyzing historical data for the project, including digitizing drill hole information, georeferencing maps and extracting data from historical reports related to the Nut Lake property.
Shortly after, Greenridge announced plans to acquire Canadian uranium company ALX Resources (TSXV:AL,OTC Pink:ALXEF). The merger will create a major Canadian uranium exploration company with 15 projects across 276,000 hectares in key uranium districts, along with interests in 13 other resource properties.
3. District Metals (TSXV:DMX)
Year-to-date gain: 68.75 percent; market cap: C$35.18 million; share price: C$0.27
District Metals is an energy metals and polymetallic explorer and developer with a portfolio of nine assets, including five uranium projects in Sweden. It's currently focused on its Viken property, which hosts a uranium-vanadium deposit.
Historic estimates conducted in 2010 and 2014 peg the indicated resource at 43 million metric tons with an average grade 0.019 percent U3O8, with another 3 billion metric tons with an average grade 0.017 percent U3O8 in the inferred category. According to the company, Viken is one of the “world's largest in terms of uranium and vanadium mineral resources."
Shares of District spiked to a year-to-date high of C$0.49 on May 21. The jump coincided with the company announcing that its subsidiary, Bergslagen Metals, had received final approvals for its mineral license applications in Jämtlands and Västerbottens Counties in Sweden to explore for metals including vanadium, nickel, molybdenum and rare earths.
“We are very pleased with the timely approvals for our eight mineral license applications that cover a total of 91,470 hectares of ground that is highly prospective for Alum Shale deposit targets,” said Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District. “Alum shales are the host rocks of our Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which represents a potentially significant source of critical and strategic metals and minerals for the green energy transition.”
4. Myriad Uranium (CSE:M)
Year-to-date gain: 45.95 percent; market cap: C$13.75 million; share price: C$0.27
Myriad Uranium is an exploration company with a 75 percent earnable interest in the 1,911 acre Copper Mountain uranium project in Wyoming, US. The property holds several known uranium deposits and historic mines, including the past-producing Arrowhead mine, which previously produced 500,000 pounds of eU3O8.
The company also holds a 50 percent interest in the Millen Mountain property in Nova Scotia, Canada, alongside Probe Metals (TSX:PRB,OTCQB:PROBF), as well as an 80 percent interest in uranium exploration licenses in Niger.
Focusing on its Copper Mountain asset, Myriad conducted a geophysical survey targeting the Canning deposit in July. The goal of the survey was to update the resource potential and lay the early groundwork for further exploration.
That was followed by a magnetometer survey in September, an important precursor to a maiden exploration drill program and subsequent maiden mineral resource estimate, slated for completion by the end of Q1 2025.
As Myriad worked to advance its US asset, the company announced it was exiting Niger. In a July 23 statement it said that it would immediately "quit or relinquish, as appropriate," any interests in the country.
CEO Thomas Lamb explained the decision to leave the African country.
“Myriad has been prevented by reasons beyond its control from conducting operations in Niger since the July 2023 coup d’etat,” he said. “We are now focusing all our attention on the Copper Mountain uranium project in Wyoming, USA., a project with significant past production, a large historical uranium resource, and exciting exploration upside.”
5. Premier American Uranium (TSXV:PUR)
Year-to-date gain: 16.13 percent; market cap: C$69.96 million; share price: C$1.80
Premier American Uranium is engaged in consolidating, exploring and developing uranium projects across the US.
The company holds large land packages in two major uranium-producing areas: Wyoming's Great Divide Basin and Colorado's Uravan Mineral Belt. Additionally, Premier took over control of the advanced Cebolleta uranium exploration project in New Mexico when it acquired American Future Fuel in June of this year.
Other highlights from the first nine months of 2024 include the closing of a C$5.77 million private placement in May, and the commencement of an inaugural drill program at the Cyclone in-situ recovery uranium project in Wyoming.
FAQs for investing in uranium
What is uranium used for?
Uranium is primarily used for the production of nuclear energy, a form of clean energy created in nuclear power plants. In fact, 99 percent of uranium is used for this purpose. As of 2022, there were 439 active nuclear reactors, as per the International Atomic Energy Agency. Last year, 8 percent of US power came from nuclear energy.
The commodity is also used in the defense industry as a component of nuclear weaponry, among other uses. However, there are safeguards in effect to keep this to a minimum. To create weapons-grade uranium, the material has to be enriched significantly — above 90 percent — to the point that to achieve just 5.6 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium, it would require 1 metric ton of uranium pre-enrichment.
Because of this necessity, uranium enrichment facilities are closely monitored under international agreements. Uranium used for nuclear power production only needs to be enriched to 5 percent; nuclear enrichment facilities need special licenses to enrich above that point for uses such as research at 20 percent enrichment.
The metal is also used in the medical field for applications such as transmission electron microscopy. Before uranium was discovered to be radioactive, it was used to impart a yellow color to ceramic glazes and glass.
Where is uranium found?
The country with the greatest uranium reserves by far is Australia — the island nation holds 28 percent of the world’s uranium reserves. Rounding out the top three are Kazakhstan with 15 percent and Canada with 9 percent.
Although Australia has the highest reserves, it holds uranium as a low priority and is only fourth overall for production. All its uranium output is exported, with none used for domestic nuclear energy production.
Kazakhstan is the world’s largest producer of the metal, with production of 21,227 metric tons in 2022. The country’s national uranium company, Kazatomprom, is the world’s largest producer.
Canada’s uranium reserves are found primarily in its Athabasca Basin, and the region is a top producer of the metal as well.
Why should I buy uranium stocks?
Investors should always do their own due diligence when looking at any commodity so that they can decide whether it fits into their investment plans. With that being said, many experts are convinced that uranium has entered into a significant bull market, meaning that uranium stocks could be a good buy.
A slew of factors have led to this bull market. While the uranium industry spent the last decade or so in a downturn following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, discourse has been building around the metal's use as a source of clean energy, which is important for countries looking to reach climate goals. Nations are now prioritizing a mix of clean energies such as solar and wind energy alongside nuclear. Significantly, in August 2022, Japan announced it is looking into restarting its idled nuclear power plants and commissioning new ones.
Uranium prices are very important to uranium miners, as in recent years levels have not been high enough for production to be economic. However, in 2024, prices spiked from the US$58 in August 2023 to a high of US$106 per pound U3O8 in February 2024. They have since consolidated at around US$85, meaning this could be a buying point for those looking to get into the sector.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: ALX Resources is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Toro Energy
Investor Insight
Toro Energy’s significant uranium resource in a tier 1 jurisdiction places the company in a compelling position to leverage a bullish uranium market and the mineral’s strategic role in global decarbonization.
Overview
Countries worldwide are working towards decarbonization and paying more attention to clean energy sources. About 10 percent of the world's electricity is produced from 440 power reactors, and more countries like Japan, Germany, the UK and the US are revitalizing their nuclear energy capacities to reduce fossil fuel production while improving energy security.
Australia produces 12 percent of the world’s uranium, behind Canada (13 percent) and Kazakhstan (43 percent). It is also home to the Wiluna uranium project, a well-established uranium resource, which is also the flagship asset of Toro Energy (ASX:TOE), a uranium exploration and development mining company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in its existing highly prospective project ground.
As of September 24, 2024, Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 112.7 million pounds (Mlbs) uranium oxide (U3O8), which includes the flagship Wiluna project, Dawson Hinkler deposit (100 ppm U3O8 cut-off), and Theseus and Nowthanna deposit (200 ppm U3O8 cut-off).
The 100-percent-owned Wiluna uranium project includes three key deposits – Lake Maitland, Centipede-Millipede and Lake Way – and offers significant uranium exposure of 87.8 million tons (Mt) at 381 ppm for 73.6 Mlbs U3O8 at 100 ppm cut-off (JORC 2012). It is located only 30 kilometers southeast of Wiluna in Central Western Australia.
The Wiluna uranium project has received state and federal approval (subject to required amendments) and has been granted mining leases.
Considerable research over recent years has identified processing redesign opportunities from unique geological attributes within the uranium deposits, but particularly at Lake Maitland, as well as the ability to extract the inherent vanadium held within the uranium ‘ore’ for a vanadium by-product.
Within the uranium mineralization envelope, the Wiluna project is estimated to contain 141.8 Mt vanadium oxide (V2O5) at 286 ppm for 89.3 Mlbs of V2O5 at 100 ppm V2O5 cut-off (JORC 2012), as of September 24, 2024.
The unique geology of the Lake Maitland deposit and the processing redesign have allowed for a mining and processing option exclusively for Lake Maitland, that could be economic on its own or be the economic spearhead of a longer-term, larger Wiluna mining operation (dependent on market conditions and approvals). The stand-alone Lake Maitland option, aided by the economic efficiency of the new processing design, results in a transformational potential increase in production from the Lake Maitland deposit.
The scoping study for the stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation option shows potential for exceptional financial returns with a pre-tax NPV of AU$832.8 million, a short payback period of 2.5 years, 48 percent internal rate of return, and low capex of AU$291 million (US$203 million), based on price assumption of US$85/lb U3O8, US$5.67/lb V2O5 and a 70 cents US$:AU$ exchange rate.
In September 2024, the Lake Maitland deposit has been re-estimated using a resource envelope more in line with the other Wiluna uranium deposits; allowed the lowering of the cut-off grade to 100ppm U3O8, expanding Lake Maitland resources by 12 percent and that of the entire Wiluna project by 17 percent (when the expansions at Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede are also included).
The design phase of Toro Energy’s beneficiation and hydrometallurgical pilot plant is on track and in line with plans to finalise construction at the end of 2024-beginning of 2025. . The pilot plant will test the improved beneficiation and hydrometallurgical circuit developed by Toro from bench scale research at a closer-to-production scale and as single streams. It will also test potential ore from the three uranium-vanadium deposits that Toro believes will make up an extended Lake Maitland operation – these include Lake Maitland, Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede.
The company will commence a large sonic core drill program to provide bulk, but targeted potential ore, for the upcoming pilot plant program in 2025.
The Lake Maitland deposit is part of a joint venture partnership with two reputable Japanese corporations, Japan Australia Uranium Resource Development. (JAURD) and Itochu.
Toro has been actively evaluating the prospectivity of its Wiluna asset portfolio for minerals other than uranium, including nickel and gold.
Toro’s Dusty nickel project is located on the northern, eastern and southern shores of Lake Maitland and the Lake Maitland uranium deposit and is focused on two main target areas: Dusty and Yandal One. These properties will be the subject of a proposed demerger, following Toro’s recent strategic review of its non-core assets and future plans to solely focus on its uranium development opportunities and its flagship Wiluna project.
Toro Energy’s management team and board of directors have extensive experience in the mining industry, with combined expertise that includes working at major mining houses, exploration companies, uranium mining operations, corporate financing and government and community relations.
Company Highlights
- Toro Energy is a well-established Western Australian uranium exploration and development company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in existing highly prospective ground.
- Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 112.7 Mlbs uranium oxide across its Western Australian projects.
- Toro’s 100-percent-owned flagship Wiluna uranium project, located 30 kilometers southeast of Wiluna in Central Western Australia, 87.8 Mt at 331 ppm for 73.6 Mlbs U3O8 at 100 ppm cut-off over three deposits: Lake Maitland, Centipede-Millipede and Lake Way.
- The company has defined a significant maiden vanadium resource of 89.3 Mlbs of V2O5 at a 100ppm V2O5 cut-off inside the uranium mineralisation envelope.
- Scoping study completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation shows potential for exceptional financial returns.
- In addition to its flagship uranium project, Toro’s strategic evaluation of the Lake Maitland tenure has resulted in the discovery of massive nickel sulphide and vein-hosted gold, which include the Dusty nickel project and the Yandal gold project.
- Following a recent strategic review, Toro is considering to solely focus on its uranium development opportunities and demerge its portfolio of non-core projects, including the nickel, gold and base metal assets in Western Australia.
- The company is led by a management team and board of directors with direct experience in the uranium exploration and mining as well as base metal exploration industry.
Key Projects
Wiluna Uranium Project
Toro Energy’s flagship asset is located only 30 kilometers from the town of Wiluna in the northern goldfields region within central Western Australia. The Wiluna project contains 87.8 Mt at 381 ppm for 73.6 Mlbs U 3O8 at 100 ppm cut-off over three deposits: Centipede-Millipede, Lake Way and Lake Maitland. The asset has been de-risked and optimized to improve yield and has successfully incorporated the processing of a vanadium resource as a by-product. A scoping study was completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation.
Project Highlights:
- De-risked Uranium Project: Toro Energy has de-risked the Wiluna uranium asset by:
- Obtaining state and federal environmental approvals. Retrospective amendment to substantial commencement date condition will be required as well as amendment to mining proposal required as a result of further studies which significantly enhanced the project (refer below)
- Securing mining leases
- Identifying a simple yet effective mining process
- Extensive laboratory testing of a new and efficient beneficiation and processing technique inclusive of the extraction of vanadium for a valuable by-product.
- Uranium Exploration assets: Toro also owns 100 percent of three other exploration projects in Western Australia that have a total uranium resource of 39.1 Mlbs Nowthanna (200ppm U3O8 cut-off), Dawson Hinkler (100ppm U3O8 cut-off) and Theseus (200ppm U3O8 cut-off).
- Lake Maitland Pit Expansion: A 2022 pit expansion for a stand-alone Lake Maitland mining and processing operation, based on an updated uranium price, the inclusion of vanadium as a by-product, revised OPEX based on a the new beneficiation and processing flow sheet, increased the potential volume of uranium ore
- Initial Scoping study at proposed Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium Operation: Initial scoping study results following the 2022 pit expansion highlight the project’s potential for robust financial returns, increasing the asset to US$608 million in potential gross product value (assumes a US$70/lb U3O8, US$5.67/lb V2O5 price and a US$: AU$0.70 exchange rate).
- 2024 Scoping Study Financial Metrics Update: A refresh of the scoping study on the stand-alone Lake Maitland operation which incorporates current financial metrics and improved uranium pricing has been recently completed resulting an increase in pre-tax NPV to $832.8 million and 48% IRR (assumes a US$85/lb U3O8, US$5.67/lb V2O5 price and a US$: AU$0.70 exchange rate).
- Further Expansion of Scoping Study: to incorporate amenable ore from Toro’s Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede uranium deposits into the proposed processing operation at Lake Maitland.
- Expanded Resource at Lake Maitland, Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede deposits: Expansion of the stated U3O8 and V2O5 resources at all three uranium-vanadium deposits was conducted by reducing the stated U3O8 and V2O5 resource cut-off grades to 100 ppm (from 200 ppm):
- The stated Lake Maitland U3O8 resource expands by 12 percent or 3.2 Mlbs to 29.6 Mlbs contained U3O8, with a reduction in average grade to 403 ppm U3O8
- The stated Centipede-Millipede U3O8 resource expands by 25 percent or 5.98 Mlbs to 29.95 Mlbs contained U3O8, with a reduction in average grade to 351 ppm U3O8.
- The stated Lake Way U3O8 resource expands by 15 percent or 1.79 Mlbs to 14.12 Mlbs contained U3O8, with a reduction in average grade to 406 ppm U3O8.
- The stated Lake Maitland V2O5 resource expands by 74% or 13.4Mlbs to 31.4Mlbs contained V2O5, with a reduction in average grade to 285ppm V2O5. The stated Centipede-Millipede V2O5 resource expands by 17 percent or 6.6 Mlbs to 45.2 Mlbs contained V2O5, with a reduction in average grade to 281 ppm V2O5.
- The stated Lake Way V2O5 resource expands by 9.5 percent or 1.1 Mlbs to 12.7 Mlbs contained V2O5, with a reduction in average grade to 307 ppm V2O5.
- Pilot Plant Design Commissioned: A detailed pilot plant design is being undertaken to further assess the new processing flowsheet for Lake Maitland at a closer to ‘operational’ scale. The pilot plant design is on track incorporating all aspects of both uranium and vanadium production. A sonic core drilling program will commence to deliver potential ore to the pilot plant currently in design for Wiluna.
- Robust Local Infrastructure: The assets are within an established mining center, which means much of the required infrastructure is readily available. The project has access to power and water, which reduces initial development costs.
- Joint Venture Partnership: Toro Energy has entered into a joint venture partnership with JAURD and Itochu for its Lake Maitland deposit. Both corporations have the right, but not the obligation, to earn a combined 35 percent interest in the project upon contributing US$39.6 million, and an additional proportionate share of expenditure thereafter, once a positive final investment decision has been made based on a definitive feasibility study.
The Dusty Nickel Project – Discoveries of Massive Nickel Sulphide
Toro’s Lake Maitland tenure is located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt within the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia, a gold district within a world-class gold and nickel province. With little exploration for non-uranium minerals ever conducted on the properties, Toro considers the project area highly prospective for nickel, gold and base metals.
In 2020, Toro made a blind discovery of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides associated with the base of a 7.5-kilometer unbroken length of previously unknown komatiite (Dusty komatiite) – arguably the first massive nickel sulphides discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, which is located 50 kilometers east of the world-class Mt. Keith nickel deposit. The Dusty nickel project is located near the Lake Maitland uranium deposit and contains two key target areas: Dusty and Yandal One.
Continued exploration and diamond drilling on the project has resulted in four discoveries of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphide zones to date with only 4.5 kilometers tested so far at a single depth along a 7.5-kilometer komatiite magnetic trend. Only limited testing for massive nickel sulphides has been undertaken to date of an approximately 15-kilometer strike length of known komatite - ultramafic target rock. With such limited drilling on the Lake Maitland tenure, it is yet to be known whether other similar magnetic anomalies are also komatiite-ultramafic rock and how much more rock is prospective for massive nickel sulphides on Toro’s 100-percent-owned Dusty nickel project.
Project Highlights:
- Four zones of massive nickel sulphide discovered: Toro has discovered four zones of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides: Dusty, Houli Dooley, Jumping Jack and Dimma. Significant diamond drill results from these discoveries to date include:
- DUSTY
- 9 meters at 2.07 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole (TED07) including:
- 2.0 meter at 4.01 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole; and
- 2.0 meters at 3.85 percent nickel from 255.5 meters downhole.
- 2.6 meters at 3.45 percent nickel from 184.5 meters downhole (TED04).
- 7.2 meters at 1.05 percent nickel and 0.26 percent copper from 252 meters downhole (TED22).
- 9 meters at 2.07 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole (TED07) including:
- HOULI DOOLEY
- 3.05 meters at 1.59 percent nickel from 297.75 meters downhole (TED14).
- JUMPING JACK
- 3.45 meters at 1.42 percent nickel from 240.2 meters downhole (TED37).
- 2.44 meters at 1.16 percent nickel from 231.6 meters downhole (TED38).
- DIMMA
- 4.31 meters at 1.16 percent Ni from 243.3 meters downhole (TED41).
- 3.13 meters at 1.42 percent Ni from 314 meters downhole (TED42).
- 4.6 meters at 1.61 percent Ni from 194.2 meters downhole, including 3m at 1.09 percent Ni from 166 meters downhole (TED54).
- 2.1 meters at 1.83 percent Ni from 147.1 meters downhole (TED55).
- DUSTY
- Yandal OneTarget Area: The Yandal One Target Area is located some 17 kilometers south of the Dusty discoveries and with limited drilling, Toro has proven the existence of another komatiite with the potential to host massive nickel sulphide.
Toro Yandal Gold Project
The Lake Maitland tenure is located only 20 kilometers northeast of the world-class Bronzewing and Mt McClure gold mines within the same Greenstone Belt, the Yandal, within one of the most famous gold provinces in the world, the Yilgarn Craton.
Early exploration by Toro at the Golden Ways target area in the north of the project has uncovered surface rock chip samples of up to 70 g/t gold and significant drilling results, including:
- 5 meters at 4.4 g/t from 22 meters (TERC24)
- Including 2 meters at 9.93 g/t from 22 meters
- 4 meters at 3.3 g/t from 28 meters (TERC25)
- Including 1 meter at 10.9 g/t from 28 meters
- 2 meters at 3.79 g/t from 10 meters (TERC38)
- Including 1 meters at 7.33 g/t from 10 meters
- 3 meters at 1.41 g/t from 9 meters (TERC36)
- Including 1 meters at 2.76 g/t from 10 meters
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Executive Chairman
Richard Homsany has extensive experience in the resources industry, having been the executive vice-president for Australia of TSX-listed Mega Uranium since April 2010. He has worked for North Ltd, an ASX top 50-listed internationally diversified resources company in operations, risk management and corporate, before its takeover by Rio Tinto.
Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and certified practicing accountant (CPA) advising numerous clients in the energy and resources sector, including publicly listed companies. He was corporate partner at international law firm DLA Phillips Fox (now DLA Piper), where he advised clients on a range of transactions and matters including capital raising, IPOs, stock exchange listing, mergers and acquisitions, finance, joint ventures, divestments and governance.
He is a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA) and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has a commerce degree and honors degree in law from the University of Western Australia, and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA (State Dux).
Homsany has significant board experience with publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada. He is the chairman of ASX-listed copper explorer Redstone Resources. and TSXV-listed iron ore and gold explorer Central Iron Ore Limited. Homsany is currently the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited.
Michel Marier - Non-executive Director
Michel Marier joined Sentient in 2009 as an investment manager. Before joining Sentient, Marier worked eight years in the private equity division of la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Marier holds a master’s degree in finance from HEC Montreal and is a CFA charter holder.
Richard Patricio - Non-executive Director
Richard Patricio is the CEO and president of Mega Uranium, a uranium-focused investment and development company with assets in Canada and Australia.
In addition to his legal and corporate experience, Patricio has built a number of mining companies with global operations. He holds senior officer and director positions in several junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture, AIM and NASDAQ exchanges. He is currently also a director of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE, Mkt Cap. C$2.7 billion). He previously practiced law at a top-tier law firm in Toronto and worked as an in-house general counsel for a senior TSX-listed company. He received his law degree from Osgoode Hall and was called to the Ontario bar in 2000.
Dr. Greg Shirtliff – Geology Manager
Dr. Greg Shirtliff has over 20 years of experience in industry-related geology and geochemistry, including a PhD in mine-related geology and geochemistry from the Australian National University. Since his studies, Dr Shirtliff has spent some 20 years in various roles in the mining and exploration industry ranging from environmental, mine geology, resource development, exploration and management roles in exploration and technical projects inclusive of engineering and metallurgical. His roles have included a number of years at ERA-Rio Tinto’s Ranger Uranium Mine, as the senior geoscientist for Cameco Australasia and more recently as the lead geologist and technical manager for Toro Energy, where he is the exploration and technical lead responsible for increasing the viability of the company’s uranium and mineral resources, developing and directing the company’s uranium and non-uranium exploration strategy, aiding the company technically through EPA approval for a uranium mine, and guiding the engineering and metallurgical through to scoping level economic assessment.
Dr Shirtliff has had recent exploration success at Toro Energy, discovering multiple zones of massive nickel sulphide mineralization along the Dusty Komatiite, arguably the first massive nickel sulphide mineralization discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.
Dr Shirtliff holds directorships on privately owned consultancy and prospecting companies and is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the internationally recognized Society of Economic Geologists.
Katherine Garvey - Legal Counsel and Company Secretary
Katherine Garvey is a corporate lawyer who has significant experience in the resources sector. Garvey advises public (both listed and unlisted) and proprietary companies on a variety of corporate and commercial matters including capital raising, finance, acquisitions and disposals, Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule compliance, corporate governance and company secretarial issues. She has extensive experience drafting and negotiating various corporate and commercial agreements including farm-in agreements, joint ventures, shareholders’ agreements, and business and share sale and purchase agreements.
Garvey is a senior associate at Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a corporate and resources law firm in West Perth, and company secretary of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited. Garvey is also legal counsel (Australia) to TSX-listed Mega Uranium, and company secretary to TSXV-listed Central Iron Ore.
Marc Boudames - Financial Controller
Marc Boudames is experienced in statutory financial reporting, taxation, ERP systems, business analytics, corporate transactions, due diligence, mergers & acquisitions, finance, joint ventures and divestments. He previously worked at RSM Bird Cameron, as general manager –finance & administration for ASX-listed Redport Ltd and Mega Uranium (Australia), a Canadian TSX-listed mining and equity investment company focused on global uranium properties and multi-mineral exploration. He has worked for multiple companies across various industries, including listed and public companies associated with the mining and oil and gas sectors, such as WesTrac, CB&I and Spotless Group.
Uranium Royalty Acquires Royalty on Cameco's Millennium and Cree Extension Projects
Uranium Royalty (TSX:URC,NASDAQ:UROY) announced the acquisition of an existing royalty on Cameco’s (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) Millennium and Cree Extension uranium projects in Saskatchewan, Canada.
The company will purchase a net profit interest (NPI) of 10 percent on an approximately 20.6955 percent participating interest in these projects from a third-party industrial gas company for US$6 million.
The Millennium project, located 36 kilometers northwest of Cameco’s Key Lake mill and discovered in 2000, is an advanced-stage uranium asset and one of the largest undeveloped uranium projects globally.
It hosts an indicated resource of 75.9 million pounds of U3O8 at an average grade of 2.39 percent U3O8, as well as an inferred resource of 29 million pounds of U3O8 at an average grade of 3.19 percent U3O8.
The project is a joint venture between Cameco, which holds a 69.9 percent equity share, and Japan Canada Uranium (JCU), which is owned by Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN).
"Cameco has previously completed substantial development work on the Millennium project and it remains one of the largest undeveloped projects in Cameco’s portfolio," said Uranium Royalty CEO Scott Melbye. "It represents an important potential contributor to the future global production pipeline. The transaction is another example of our ability to leverage the URC team’s experience and networks to source and execute accretive uranium royalty transactions"
Cameco submitted a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for Millennium in 2009. The EIS outlined production of 150,000 to 200,000 metric tons of ore per year with a potential mine life of 10 years. However, the company withdrew the EIS application in May 2014 owing to unfavorable uranium market conditions at the time.
No work is planned at Millennium until market conditions signal a need for additional production.
Cree Extension, also near the Key Lake mill, is in the exploration phase. It is a joint venture between Cameco, Orano Canada and JCU, and is west of Denison’s Wheeler River project and southwest of Cameco’s McArthur River project.
The acquired NPI royalty will become payable to Uranium Royalty after the recovery of all qualifying pre-production expenditures incurred after the establishment of the royalty.
The Millennium and Cree Extension projects will provide Uranium Royalty with exposure to approximately 12,800 hectares of ground in the Athabasca Basin, a region known for its high-grade uranium deposits.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
MOU Signed with Volkov Geology
C29 Metals appoints Volkov Geology a 100% owned Subsidiary of Kazatomprom the National Uranium producer.
C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Volkov Geology a 100% owned subsidiary of Kazatomprom the National and only Uranium producer of Kazakhstan. C29 Metals anticipates signing a commercial agreement in the coming weeks.
HIGHLIGHTS
- C29 Metals signs an MOU with Volkov Geology. C29 Metals anticipates signing a commercial agreement in the coming weeks.
- Volkov Geology is a 100% owned subsidiary of Kazatomprom the National & only Uranium producer of Kazakhstan.
- Volkov Geology manages all geological, study and drilling services for Kazatomprom.
- Volkov Geology is a major company in Kazakhstan with approximately 4,500 employees and is the largest driller in Kazakhstan by annual drill metres.
- In consultation and coordination with C29 Metals Exploration Manager Volkov Geology will provide geological services.
Volkov Geology manages all geological, study and drilling services for Kazatomprom. Volkov Geology is a major company in Kazakhstan with approximately 4,500 employees it is the largest driller in Kazakhstan by annual drill metres.
Volkov Geology has a very deep Uranium exploration and mining history dating back approximately 75 years and owns and operates certified laboratories and has the full technical capability in house.
Volkov Geology will provide oversight and technical geological services in consultation and co- ordination with C29 Metals Exploration Manager for the upcoming drill program anticipated to commence in November 2024. Volkov Geology holds the Uranium permits required for the drilling and transportation of Uranium and will ensure strict compliance with all regulations during the drilling program.
Volkov Geology’s scope does not include the drilling and geophysical surveys of drill holes outlined for the initial 2024 drill program an independent drilling contractor will be appointed. Moving into 2025, C29 Metals anticipate that Volkov Geology’s scope of works will expand in particular into studies, geological modelling and resource estimation.
Commenting on the signing of the MOU, Mr Shannon Green, said:
“This is a significant milestone for the company to have Volkov Geology join us as our geological partner is quite simply an incredible step forward as we rapidly advance towards our stated goal of becoming a globally significant Uranium development company.”
Figure 1: C29 Metals & Volkov Geology MOU Signing Ceremony
Project Location and History
The Ulytau Uranium Project is located in the Almaty Region of Southern Kazakhstan approximately 15 km southwest of the Bota-Burum mine, one of the largest uranium deposits mined in the former Soviet Union. Exploration for uranium has been carried out in the area since 1953. Production of Uranium at the Bota Burum mine next to the village of Aksuyek commenced in 1956 and continued until 19911.
Click here for the full ASX Release
