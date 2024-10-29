1st Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU

Purepoint Uranium

PTU:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gladiator Resources Limited

1st Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA)(Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s Activities and Appendix 5B Cashflow Report for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Completion of drilling at the Mkuju Project - 20 diamond core holes for 2800 m of drilling, testing the SWC and Mtonya targets, and testing potential extensions to the Likuyu North deposit.
  • At SWC, high-grade uranium from surface including:
    • 3.8m @ 2,458ppm eU3O8 from surface,
    • 2.4m @ 3,528ppm eU3O8 from surface,
    • 1.8m @ 3,089ppm eU3O8 from surface and 1.2m @ 988ppm eU3O8 from 5.9m depth
  • At Mtonya, best interval of 2.3m @ 372ppm eU3O8 from 6.16m depth.
  • At Likuyu North, possible moderate extension to the deposit indicated by visual mineralisation in LNDD015, now awaiting assays; and
  • LNDD020 drilled central to the Likuyu North deposit to provide information for an initial assessment of In-Situ Recovery (ISR); intersected 6 mineralised intervals including:
    • 2.5 metres with an average grade of 438 ppm eU3O8 from 17.1m depth.
    • 7.1 metres with an average grade of 1,963 ppm eU3O8 from 63.1m depth.

MKUJU URANIUM PROJECT - TANZANIA

Table 1 summarises the work completed during the quarter at the Mkuju Project.

Table 1. Summary of the work at each target

Figure 1: The Mkuju Project area over airborne radiometric data with important deposits and targets labelled.

SWC TARGET EXPLORATION

During May 2024 a camp was constructed and a drilling and exploration crew was mobilized. The holes drilled at SWC are shown on Figure 2. Table 2 provides the results of the SWC and Mtonya drilling. The drilling at SWC was to follow-up on the high-grade intervals achieved from the trenches reported in the Company announcement dated 9th January 2024.

Figure 2. Map of the SWC and Mtonya targets showing historic and Gladiators drilling

All holes were vertical, drilling was by diamond core and the deepest was 188.7 metres. The results were reported in announcements dated 24th June and 16th August 2024. Selected results are provided below:

  • SWDD001: 3.8m @ 2,458ppm eU3O8 from surface.
  • SWDD002: 2.4m @ 3,528ppm eU3O8 from surface.
  • SWDD005: 1.8m @ 3,089ppm eU3O8 from surface and 1.2m @ 988ppm eU3O8 from 5.9m depth
  • SWDD006: 5.3m @ 143ppm eU3O8 from 3.0m depth

The trench and high-grade drilling intersections are interpreted to be the remains of a layer that is preserved on topographic highs within a relatively downthrown block, as illustrated in Figure 3, which represents a cross-sectional interpretation through SWC. Where the layer is at or very near surface as in SWDD001 and SWDD002, enrichment by supergene processes may have occurred whereas where deeper and unaffected by the surficial enrichment, as in SWDD006, grades are lower. No significant mineralisaton was intersected deeper in the holes drilled at SWC.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Gladiator Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksuranium stocksuranium explorationasx:glauranium investingUranium Investing
GLA:AU
Gladiator Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Gladiator Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Gladiator Resources (ASX:GLA)

Gladiator Resources


Keep reading...Show less
MOAB Minerals

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MOM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
MOAB Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (“Quarter” or “Reporting Period”).

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag next to uranium ore.

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

After reaching a 17 year high of US$106 per pound in early January, the uranium spot price has spent the rest of the year consolidating, remaining rangebound between US$79 and US$85 since mid-June.

"The uranium markets continue to digest last year’s 88.54 percent gain and have remained apathetic to ever-strengthening fundamentals,” wrote Sprott Asset Management's Jacob White in a July market update.

White, who is the company's exchange-traded fund product manager, went on to note that Kazakhstan's tax hikes, increased M&A activity and geopolitical risks are adding volatility to the supply side.

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy (ASX:TOE)

Toro Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Saskatchewan map.

Uranium Royalty Acquires Royalty on Cameco's Millennium and Cree Extension Projects

Uranium Royalty (TSX:URC,NASDAQ:UROY) announced the acquisition of an existing royalty on Cameco’s (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) Millennium and Cree Extension uranium projects in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The company will purchase a net profit interest (NPI) of 10 percent on an approximately 20.6955 percent participating interest in these projects from a third-party industrial gas company for US$6 million.

The Millennium project, located 36 kilometers northwest of Cameco’s Key Lake mill and discovered in 2000, is an advanced-stage uranium asset and one of the largest undeveloped uranium projects globally.

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

C29 Metals appoints Volkov Geology a 100% owned Subsidiary of Kazatomprom the National Uranium producer.

C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Volkov Geology a 100% owned subsidiary of Kazatomprom the National and only Uranium producer of Kazakhstan. C29 Metals anticipates signing a commercial agreement in the coming weeks.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Gladiator Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Gladiator Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Multiple Conductive Anomalies Identified at Hulk

Industrial Forward Osmosis Update

Quarterly Activities & Cash Report and 4C for the Quarter ended 30 September 2024

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Trading Halt

Related News

Lithium Investing

Multiple Conductive Anomalies Identified at Hulk

lithium investing

Industrial Forward Osmosis Update

copper investing

Termination of Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement

oil and gas investing

Quarterly Update on Activities for the Period to 30 September 2024

Oil and Gas Investing

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Resource Investing

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

×