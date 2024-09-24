- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Fund Managers: "Highly Constructive" on Uranium Price, Stocks We're Focusing on Now
Keith Watson and Rob Crayfourd have a positive outlook on uranium moving forward. Here's what they're watching in terms of supply, demand, prices and stocks.
Keith Watson and Rob Crayfourd, co-fund managers at the Geiger Counter Fund, shared their outlook on uranium supply, demand and prices, plus which companies they think have the most potential moving forward.
While acknowledging the recent price pullback, the experts said the sector's long-term outlook is positive.
"Ultimately we're at the very start of what we expect to be a longer-term imbalance in supply vs. strong demand, and therefore a very healthy price outlook for the sector," Watson explained during the interview.
When asked about the Geiger Counter Fund's focus, Crayfourd highlighted the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, saying it's a tier-one jurisdiction that's home to a slew of strong uranium assets.
"We think that those projects, particularly Canadian assets that are uncontracted and able to participate in the upside that we see in the market going forward, are best placed," he noted. The fund has a heavy weighting toward NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE), Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) and IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF).
Watson added that it also has exposure to US companies with small but reasonable production profiles that are in the process of starting or restarting output, as well as leverage via stocks with slightly higher-cost deposits.
Watch the interview above for more of their thoughts on uranium stocks, as well as the outlook for the commodity.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review ›
- Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch ›
- When Will Uranium Prices Go Up? (Updated 2024) ›
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.