Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. Argentina ranks third in the world in terms of lithium reserves at 2.2 million MT, concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonization, analysts are forecasting a global supply deficit of 89,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN, FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in the world-class Hombre Muerto region in Argentina and its highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 6.6 million tonnes (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). The 100-percent-owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Allkem’s Sal de Vida projects.
Pilot Plant at HMW
The pilot plant has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 was released in October 2023 with a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Construction for phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H1 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high-volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685 kilotons (kt) LCE, based on surveying from October 2019, and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this underexplored asset. Candelas has been rolled into Phase 4 of Galan’s targeted expansion plans, towards 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030
Galan’s 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South Project is located in Western Australia and boasts advantageous positioning 3 kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison, Tianqi, IGO and Albermarle. Drilling of the first target was completed in July 2023. Galan is currently developing land access agreements for future drilling campaign at Greenbushes South.
In 2023, Galan entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Redstone Resources to acquire 100 percent of the Camaro-Taiga-Hellcat property blocks from Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS, GEMSF, FSE:B2I). The assets are located in the world-class James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec, collectively covering 5,187 hectares. The joint venture also includes an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK East and PAK Southeast Lithium Project, spanning 1,415 hectares in Ontario’s Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium’s PAK Lithium Project.
Galan has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in the company's success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has three high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina, and the Greenbushes South lithium project in Australia.
- The Hombre Muerto West project leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity resources.
- HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tonnes per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected by Q1 2024, production in H1 2025.
- Geophysics has indicated Candela’s potential to host a substantial brine volume and provide significant amounts of processing water through low-grade brine treatment without using surface water from the Los Patos River.
- Galan has 100 percent ownership of the Greenbushes South lithium project, located 3 kilometers from the Greenbushes lithium mine, the largest hard-rock lithium mine in the world.
- Galan aims to transition into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
- The company entered into a joint venture with Redstone Resources Ltd (ASX:RDS) to acquire 100 percent of some highly prospective lithium projects in Quebec and Ontario.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent Corp. to the east.
The project has an updated resource of 6.6 Mt LCE @ 880 mg/l lithium (72 percent in measured category.Galan has completed a definitive feasibility study, which indicates a competitive capex of US$429 million and a low OPEX of US$3,510/t LCE, as well as a production rate of 21 ktpa targeting battery-grade lithium carbonate across the property.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The Catalina tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil, industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Graeme Fox - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Fox is an Australian CPA-qualified accountant and experienced business analyst, with over 25 years of experience in the mining, contracting and transport industries, with a focus on strategic planning, financial modeling, investment evaluation, management accounting and compliance. During the last 20 years, Fox’s career has been focused on the resources sector, including diverse roles throughout the value chain, working with BHP, WMC and Macmahon.
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
Appointment of Hatch for Lithium Carbonate Plant Engineering Study
- Hatch Ltd appointed Lithium Carbonate Engineering Study Manager
- Study focus is 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate plant
- Multi disciplinary engineering group with extensive lithium experience
- Hatch designed and built the 17,000 tpa Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant for Galaxy
- Under the leadership of Dr Jingyuan Liu and John Loxton
- Part of the Quebec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) Strategy
Hatch Completion of Location Study for Lithium Carbonate Refinery
- Completed a location study for the optimal Lithium Carbonate Refinery site
- 16,000 tonne per annum battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery
- Bécancour Industrial Park most favoured between Québec City and Montreal
- Commenced discussions with the industrial park
LU7 Bolsters North American Operational Experience
- Appointment of Ms Victoria Vargas, as Director to its subsidiary, Lithium Universe (Holdings) Ltd (Canada)
- 25 years of experience within North American capital markets
- Extensive experience across the mining and minerals industry
- Strategically expanding presence in Québec
- Centrally Located near engineering partners HATCH and Primero Group
Outstanding Progress on QLPH Concentrator Engineering Study
- Primero's outstanding progress in QLPH concentrator engineering study
- Impressive pace and quality surpasses industry norms
- Based on Mt Cattlin design and supervised by Lithium Dream Team
- Key deliverables: Block Flow and Process Flow Diagrams, Mass Balance, Process Design Criteria
Lithium Universe Meeting with Quebec Government to Share Strategy
- LU7 meets with Québec Government
- Minister of Economics, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon
- Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Québec International
Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study
- Hatch's outstanding progress in QLPH Li Carb Refinery engineering study
- Finalisation of design flow sheet and draft site layout
- Completion of Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD) and Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC)
- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign
- Final soil laboratory analysis received
- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature
- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east
- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Beyond Lithium Eyes Joint Ventures, "Vigorous" Exploration for Ear Falls and Victory Projects
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY) has submitted exploration permit applications for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations at the Victory and Ear Falls projects following successful exploration at the sites in 2023.
On January 16, Beyond Lithium announced the results of its 2023 drilling program at the Ear Falls project, at which six of the seven drill holes intersected strong and pervasive lithium and cesium mineralization.
“We're convinced that either at depth or laterally there's a much bigger system,” President and CEO Allan Frame said. "And that's got us very excited for 2024. We applied for a diamond drill permit for that program and for the Victory project as well. Once we receive those, that will allow us to do some actual drilling."
Beyond Lithium spent 2023 exploring 50 properties out of its massive portfolio of more than 60 assets, and has narrowed it down to 18 for further exploration. As for 2024, Frame said there is enough geological information and mapping to pursue exploration at those 18 properties — which include Ear Falls, Victory and Cosgrave Lake — “even more vigorously.”
“What I see for 2024, we've obviously got three projects that kind of stand out more than the others, although they all look pretty good. But we're pursuing joint ventures because I don't think we can reasonably assume to do the exploration that these projects now warrant on our own.”
Watch the full interview with Beyond Lithium President and CEO Allan Frame above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Beyond Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Beyond Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Beyond Lithiumand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Update on Competitive Offtake Partnering Process
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the completion of Stage 1 of the Company's competitive offtake partnering process to secure funding for a portion of the remaining 50% available feedstock from the Company's Ewoyaa Lithium Project ("Ewoyaa" or the "Project") in Ghana.
The objective of the process is to attract funding offers to sufficiently cover the Company's allocation of development expenditure for the Project, to expedite and de-risk the development of the Project, realise attractive terms for any offtake contracted and secure a well credentialled partner that will support the Company's and Ghana's objectives of supplying lithium into the global electric vehicle market.
Following significant inbound interest prior to the commencement of the offtake process and the receipt of bids from interested parties through Stage 1, the Company has moved to a more detailed Stage 2 due diligence phase.
The competitive offtake process is being led by global investment bank, Macquarie Capital.
Commenting on the process, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
"As one of very few near-term spodumene producers with available offtake yet to be committed, the ongoing partnering process that we are running with Macquarie has highlighted the significant interest in Ewoyaa's feedstock, despite the backdrop of weakened lithium prices.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Host International Academics - University Atacama
CleanTech Lithium ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Host International Academics from University of Atacama
In a joint effort to address global challenges and local issues associated with lithium, CleanTech Lithium has hosted a leading international seminar entitled "Lithium: Global Challenges, Local Issues, Decarbonization, Sustainability and Participation". The event, which took place on January 18th and 19th at the Universidad de Atacama, brought together renowned international academics and industry leaders to explore the crucial role lithium plays in global decarbonization and the transition to a green economy.
In a context where decarbonization has become an inescapable priority to mitigate the effects of climate change, lithium emerges as an essential component in the transition to cleaner energy sources. The seminar focused not only on understanding the importance of lithium globally, but also on collaboratively addressing the local complexities associated with its extraction, which is a priority for the Chilean government.
An essential part of the event saw the visit of international academics to the CleanTech Lithium R&D Centre in Copiapó where the Company's DLE Pilot Plant is being commissioned (see figure 1). This direct encounter allowed participants to immerse themselves in the Company's approach to lithium extraction, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships to address the complex challenges facing the industry.
Marcela Sepúlveda, Community Relations Manager, CleanTech Lithium, commented: "Collaboration between academia, industry and government is essential to developing sustainable solutions in lithium extraction and its integration into the global supply chain. The presence of international academics at our DLE pilot plant is a testament to our commitment to innovation and transparency in our operations."
Mauricio Lorca, Research Associate at the Universidad de Atacama, mentioned: "Having these spaces for dialogue and listening are extremely valuable. And in that sense, the presence of CleanTech Lithium was very well evaluated. Having this willingness to build dialogue is obviously a step in the right direction."
Figure 1: CleanTech Lithium hosts international academics from the University de Atacama
The seminar stands as a forum for the exchange of ideas and experiences, fostering collaboration between different stakeholders to address the present and future challenges associated with lithium. CleanTech Lithium, together with the Universidad de Atacama, is proud to lead this effort towards a more sustainable and equitable future.
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities Report – December 2023
Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 31 December 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 marked the achievement of several landmark milestones for the Company, including completion of the IPO and ASX listing. Chariot is well-positioned for 2024 with adequate liquidity to support exploration activities across its lithium portfolio and to continue to deliver shareholder value.
HIGHLIGHTS
- IPO and ASX listing successfully completed
- Maiden drilling campaign at Black Mountain commenced on 10 November 2023 with six (6) diamond drill holes completed totalling 652 meters of Phase 1 Drilling Program with initial assay results imminent
- IPO corporate structure implemented, resulting in a 91.9% ownership of the flagship Black Mountain project in Wyoming and a 79.4% interest in the Resurgent project in Nevada and Oregon
- Enhanced balance sheet position with cash at year end of A$7.6 million to fund current exploration plans and related activities
Initial Public Offering
On 5 October 2023, the Company closed a A$9 million Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) and commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) at 9:00 am (AWST) on 27 October 2023. The IPO was led by Wilson Corporate Finance Limited and Jett Capital Advisors LLC who acted as Joint Lead Managers.
As of December 31, 2023, Chariot’s cash position was A$7.6 million which remains sufficient to fund the initial drilling program at Black Mountain as well as the Company’s other essential activities.
Implementation of IPO Corporate Structure
In connection with the IPO, the Company completed the implementation of the group’s IPO corporate structure whereby Chariot consolidated its ownership position in its U.S. projects. This implementation enables the Company to exercise greater operational and strategic control over, and benefit from greater economic exposure to, the assets in its portfolio.
The Company now holds, through its subsidiaries, a 91.9% interest in its Wyoming projects (including Black Mountain) and a 79.4% interest in its Resurgent Project.
Black Mountain Project
Phase 1 Drilling Program
The Black Mountain phase 1 drilling program commenced on 10 November 2023 with a plan to drill 2,000 – 3,000 meters of oriented triple tube HQ sized core (“Phase 1 Drilling Program”). Major Drilling Group International, Inc. (“Major Drilling”) is contracted to drill using a Boart Longyear LF90 Surface Diamond Core Drill Rig (the “Drill Rig”).
Despite an atypically harsh winter conditions in late November and December, which included wind speeds of up to 60 km per hour at the Black Mountain summit, Major Drilling and Chariot’s team were able to complete six (6) diamond drill holes totalling 652 meters of HQ diamond drill core (“Drill Core”). The drilling activities were aided by the abatement of the harsh weather conditions experienced before the second half of December 2023.
Chariot restarted drilling on 8 January 2024 and, weather permitting, plans to continue drilling until March 2024.
Initial Assay Results Pending
The first batch of Drill Cores from the Phase 1 Drilling Program were transported to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada in December 2023 with assay results expected in late January 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
