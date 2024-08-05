- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 7 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Galan Lithium
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. Argentina ranks third in the world in terms of lithium reserves at 2.7 million metric tons (MT), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonization, analysts have forecasted a global supply deficit of 89,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Allkem’s Sal de Vida projects.
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high-volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685 kilotons (kt) LCE, based on surveying from October 2019, and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this underexplored asset. Candelas has been rolled into Phase 4 of Galan’s targeted expansion plans, towards 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan’s 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South Project is located in Western Australia and boasts advantageous positioning 3 kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison, Tianqi, IGO and Albermarle. Drilling of the first target was completed in July 2023. Galan is currently developing land access agreements for future drilling campaigns at Greenbushes South. An exploration license has been granted to the company for an additional key tenement, E70/4629 targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites for five years to February 2029. The tenement is approximately 260 kilometres south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and less than 30 kilometres south of the Greenbushes pegmatite at the Greenbushes Mine.
In 2023, Galan entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Redstone Resources to acquire 100 percent of the Camaro-Taiga-Hellcat property blocks from Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS,GEMSF,FSE:B2I). The assets are located in the world-class James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec, collectively covering 5,187 hectares. The joint venture also includes an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK East and PAK Southeast Lithium Project, spanning 1,415 hectares in Ontario’s Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium’s PAK Lithium Project.
Galan has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in the company's success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity resources.
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H1 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent to the east.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H1 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In April 2024, Galan announced 33 percent project completion with pond construction at 45 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
The company has signed a binding term sheet with a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore for offtake of up to 100 percent of its premium lithium chloride concentrate from HMW, and the offer to provide or facilitate a secured financing prepayment facility for US$70 to US$100 million, subject to conditions precedent being met.
Galan is targeting first-phase HMW lithium concentrate production in H1 2025
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Ross Dinsdale - Chief Financial Officer
Ross Dinsdale has 18 years of extensive experience across capital markets, equity research, investment banking and executive roles in the natural resources sector. He has held positions with Goldman Sachs, Azure Capital and more recently he acted as CFO for Mallee Resources. He is a CFA charter holder, has a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance.
At-The-Market Raise
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (ATM) with Acuity Capital (see announcements on 12 April 2024, 14 May 2024, 11 June 2024, 12 July 2024 and 15 July 2024) to raise $650,000 (inclusive of costs) by agreeing to issue 4,750,000 fully paid ordinary GLN.ASX shares to Acuity Capital at an issue price of $0.137 per share.
The 4,750,000 Galan shares will be issued out of the Company’s LR7.1A capacity. The issue price of $0.137 represents a discount of 11.5% to the 15-day VWAP of $0.155 to Friday 2 August 2024 (inclusive).
The funds raised will be put towards working capital.
An Appendix 2A will follow.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs
Widespread Uranium, Copper, Silver & Gold Mineralisation Visually Confirmed at Surface at Great Bear IOCG-U and Rae Cu-Ag-Au Projects
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the conclusion of phase 1 of the 2024 work programs at Great Bear IOCG-U Project in the Northwest Territories and the Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project, Nunavut. The programs, completed on time and on budget with no lost time to injury, were designed to verify field locations of historical high-grade results and to define priority targets for drilling later in the September quarter. The dual program airborne MobileMT geophysical survey has also been completed for both projects.
Highlights
- At the Great Bear IOCG-U Project:
- 4 separate IOCG systems have been identified and sampled
- The Glacier IOCG target hosts chalcopyrite-bornite cemented breccias and veining within strong potassic alteration over more than 1100m of identified strike length
- The Cleaver IOCG target hosts widespread & fresh chalcopyrite mineralisation covering an area of 785m x 460m including Uranium recordings of up to 4,000 counts per second within earthy hematite structures
- Extensive native silver veining and crystals observed <500m NW of the historic Bonanza and El Bonanza silver mines that historically produced >34,000,000 ounces of refined silver
- Historic mineralisation confirmed at Thompson & Spud Bay, with visible uranium and cobalt observed. ±700m of mineralised outcrop sampled
- More than 175 samples collected from the greater Great Bear Project area
- Follow up campaigns being prepared for Q3 at Sloan, Mariner and Doghead - the northern part of the project area not visited during the first phase
- Multiple styles of copper mineralisation observed at the Rae, Cu-Ag-Au Project:
- Vertical broad shear zones with extensive quartz veining and semi massive to massive copper sulphides identified at HALO, Cu-TAR, DON and PAT, with follow up sampling extending the strike length at HALO to more than 800m
- Evidence of sedimentary hosted copper mineralisation at the CALMAL and HALO targets
- Widespread native copper “replacement style” mineralisation at Kilauea
- Approximately 100 samples collected from the Rae Project.
- Assays expected in two to three weeks for Great Bear with results for Rae following in two to three weeks thereafter
- A total of 3,573 line-km heliborne MobileMT geophysical survey completed across both projects Results and interpretations are due in two to three weeks
“A safe and successful program has been delivered at both of our highly prospective Canadian projects from a standing start in February, on time and on budget. A fantastic achievement and testament to the capability of the Whitecliff team and a great result for all shareholders. All objectives were completed in phase 1 for 2024. Pleasingly, all historically identified mineralisation across the projects has been extended laterally, highlighting the scale potential at Great Bear and Rae. I look forward to assay results confirming what our onsite visual assessments have concluded and to the commencement of drilling later this quarter. We are at the first and most exciting stage in the identification of what we believe are multiple, district scale mineralised complexes at both projects.
Over the next two months, we expect assays and the finalisation of drilling plans for Great Bear subject to ongoing permitting requirements. Receipt of assays and geophysics from both projects will strength our understanding and confidence for the upcoming drilling campaign.
What we are seeing here is only the beginning at Great Bear. This area is still untapped with several further high priority and highly prospective areas yet to be visited as part of the next onsite campaigns in the coming months.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “Balkan”, “BMM” or “the Company”) provides the Company’s quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Balkan Mining and Minerals (BMM) has received binding commitments for $750,000 via private placement to advance project generation opportunities and Canadian exploration activities
- Experienced corporate executive Mr Fadi Diab appointed to the BMM board of directors as NED
- BMM continues to leverage the deep experience of the board and key staff to assess potential new mineral exploration projects
Balkan Mining and Minerals, Managing Director, Ross Cotton commented:
“The BMM team has been energised by recent renewal of the board and share register in recent months and is busily working behind the scenes to consider potential business development opportunities.
The Company is very fortunate to have world recognised mining industry professionals such as BMM Chairman and Sandfire Resources founder Karl Simich involved with this process, which we are hoping will deliver exciting new projects.
We look forward to advising our shareholders of any new potentialities if and when appropriate.”
Capital Raising Activities and Board Changes
As reported to the ASX on 27 June 2024, BMM received binding commitments for $750,000 via private placement to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors through the issue of 15M new ordinary fully paid shares. Subscribers to the placement received 1 unlisted option for every 2 placement shares. The options have an exercise price of 7.5c each and have an expiry date of 3 years post issue. Sixty Two Capital Pty Ltd acted as the Lead Manager to the placement. On 16 June 2024, BMM advised of the retirement of Non-Executive Director Mr Luke Martino and the appointment of experienced corporate professional Mr Fadi Diab as Non-Executive Director. Mr. Diab was the former Head of Global Payroll at Commonwealth Bank of Australia where he managed the global payroll team who are responsible for 55,000 employees across 15 countries.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Diamond Drilling Program Commences at Caladão
Axel REE Limited (ASX: AXL, “Axel” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise the commencement of a robust drilling program at its 100% owned and highly prospective, but yet underexplored Caladão Project (Caladão). Caladão is located in a region known as the Lithium Valley in Minas Gerais, Brazil, where many major lithium discoveries have been made, including Sigma Lithium Corp’s Grota do Cirilo LCE mine. Axel is the first company to realise the area's potential for high-grade REE mineralisation in the well-known mining region and with excellent access to infrastructure.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Phase 1 exploration program to commence at the Caladão REE Project as part of the 20,000m drill campaign planned over the next 2 years
- Aggressive diamond drilling aims to extend the open REE mineralisation at two prospects (Area A and Area B) that previously uncovered 25km of mineralised strike, including a large radiometric circular structure at Area B
- Phase 1 program will also test the depth of the clay profile with diamond drilling the most effective method to drill to bedrock. Previous auger drilling (to average 15m depth) indicated REE mineralisation is open at depth
- This first program will include 52 holes and is anticipated to total ~2,600 metres of diamond drilling
- Phase 1 program at Caladão opens Axel’s aggressive IPO exploration strategy, with Caldas (Poços de Caldas REE) and Itiquira (Mato Grosso REE/Nb) Phase 1 campaigns to follow in the coming weeks
Axel holds ~400km² in exploration permits and applications at Caladão, which is one of four prospective rare earth elements (REE) and niobium (Nb) projects 100% owned by the Company that covers over 1,100km².
Managing Director, Dr Fernando Tallarico, said:
“Having successfully completed Axel’s IPO, we are now in the position to immediately embark on our strategy to unlock value in our highly prospective Caladão Project, in the Lithium Valley, by launching our Phase 1 2,600m diamond drilling program. This program holds immense potential as the historical auger results defined two target areas that spanned a combined strike length of 25km with mineralisation open at depth, laterally, and along the strike.
Diamond drilling will cross the entire regolith profile, and only cease once the bedrock is reached. This approach will enable us to comprehensively examine the entire clay profile, map the zoning of the clay horizons, and determine the true thickness of the potentially REE-bearing clay zone. We are also targeting a large circular radiometric structure at Area B and have planned our program to be fluid where we will follow the richest areas as results progressively return.
This Phase 1 program forms part of our 20,000m program planned at Caladão and aligns with our IPO strategy to aggressively work our projects. Our Caldas Project in the world-class Poços de Caldas Alkaline Complex and Itiquira REE/niobium project will progressively follow and we are excited for the continuous newsflow to come.”
Figure 1 – Map of the Axel REE’s 100% owned projects in Brazil.
Previous geochemical and shallow auger drilling programs completed by the Company in 2023 that covered only ~20% of the Project, determined two highly prospective targets (Area A and Area B), with elevated soil samples up to 3,547 ppm TREO and auger drill intercepts up to 2 metres @ 7,612 ppm TREO, with the thickest intercept including 18 metres @ 2,678 ppm TREO. All mineralised auger holes ended in mineralisation denoting that the true thickness of the REE mineralisation is yet to be determined. The prospective area is large-scale, covering more than 400km2 with Area A and Area B both open in all directions (along-strike and laterally).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Axel REE, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
Jindalee Lithium Limited is pleased to release its quarterly cash flow report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 30 June 2024.
SUMMARY OF KEY UPDATES
- Critical Metals Corp. Form F-1 declared effective by the SEC
- Critical Metals Corp receives funds of US$15million from BMW
- Critical Metals Corp completes the acquisition of a 42% equity stake in the Tanbreez Project
- CRML closing price on 29 July 2024 was $US10.15 per share reflecting a value for EUR shareholders of US$688,052,087 (A$1,032,078,131)
- Preparation for exploration program at the Austrian Lithium Projects is ongoing, additional targets identified
- EUR announces the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of LRH Resources, a fully owned subsidiary of Technology Metals plc, a UK based company, which is the 100% holder of the Leinster Lithium Project located in Ireland for CRML share consideration.
- E47/4144 located in the northwest of Western Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process.
EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES
Critical Metals Corp
Austria
On 1 March 2024, the Company announced the completion of the business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a US special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:SZZL) (Sizzle), pursuant to which EUR combined its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project) with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named “Critical Metals Corp” (Critical Metals or CRML) which is listed on the NASDAQ (Transaction). Critical Metals commenced trading on the NASDAQ on 28 February 2024. On 23 May 2024, the Company announced that the registration statement on Form F-1 of Critical Metals was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 22 May 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
