Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality cannabis premium brand and operator in Michigan today announced that it has added a provisioning center (dispensary) to its portfolio located in Ann Arbor . The Company now has 18 provisioning center locations in its retail portfolio.

Gage's first retail dispensary in Ann Arbor will be located at 2460 West Stadium Boulevard, a heavily trafficked area within three miles of downtown Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan campus. The Company will operate its newest location as a Cookies branded store and expects to begin serving patients and adult-use consumers in Q1 2022.

Since announcing its exclusive partnership with the international cannabis lifestyle brand in 2019, Gage has opened Cookies dispensaries in Detroit and Kalamazoo . In August 2021 , Gage extended its existing agreement as Cookies' exclusive cultivator, manufacturer and distributor in Michigan until 2026.

" Ann Arbor paved the way for Michigan's first adult-use retail experience, and we are proud to introduce Cookies' highly coveted retail experiences to the residents and visitors of this vibrant community," said Fabian Monaco , CEO of Gage. "We look forward to bringing our portfolio of nationally-recognized brands to Ann Arbor while continuously strengthening Michigan's position as a leading cannabis market in the U.S."

About Gage Growth Corp.

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes three city and state cultivation and processing assets, and 18 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

Explanatory Note Regarding the Company's Operations

References in this news release to the Company and its operations and portfolio are inclusive of the operations and assets of certain licensed cannabis operators that operate under the Gage brand pursuant to contractual arrangements with the Company.  For additional information, please refer to the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future growth and the opening of the Ann Arbor provisioning center. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, those risks disclosed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

