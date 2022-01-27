Company News Investing News
Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan today announced plans to open a flagship Cookies dispensary in the heart of Toronto, Canada ("Cookies Toronto") on Saturday, January 29 th 2022 at 9am ET . Cookies one of the best-known cannabis brands in the world, will be located at 278A Queen Street West . Cookies Toronto will offer Cookies and Gage branded products cultivated by their exclusive collective production partner, NOYA Cannabis Inc.

Cookies Toronto will become the 12 th dispensary in North America operated by Gage and the first Cookies store in Canada . The flagship dispensary, operated by Gage through an exclusive partnership with Cookies, will carry the entire collection of Cookies products featuring hand-selected strains from rapper, entrepreneur and Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies, Berner, and his renowned breeder and cultivation partner, Jai. These hand-selected strains will include GP20, Georgia Pie, Medellin , Lions Mane, Soap and more. In addition to these iconic Cookies strains, the partnership will introduce additional Cookies brands such as Lemonnade, Minntz, Runtz, Grandiflora, Powerzzzup, RTJ and Collins Ave. to Canadian adult-use consumers.

"Some of my favorite strains growing up originated from Canada - the { Nade } and { champagne Aka Pelli } were staples," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. "It feels good to be in position to diversify the current flavor profile on the Canadian market, with a flagship store in Toronto . I think the Canadian connoisseur will be proud to have Cookies, and Noya already has our standards dialed in as far as cultivation goes, and made a powerful introduction for the Cookies brand in Canada . Introducing our customer journey to the Canadian markets is something I've been wanting to do for a long time now, and we hope Canada appreciates the attention our customers get and deserve while shopping at Cookies."

"We are super excited for the iconic launch of the first Cookies store in Canada ," said Fabian Monaco , CEO of Gage. "Working with Berner and his team to finally introduce Cookies to the Canadian market validates the painstaking processes we've developed at Gage, and we're eager to provide Canadian audiences with our unique and engaging retail platform. Launching the first Cookies store in Canada will bring an unparalleled experience to our growing consumer community while offering direct access to one of the leading brands in the cannabis industry."

About Gage Growth Corp.

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and Canada , and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes three city and state cultivation and processing assets, and 19 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com .

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis strains and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco , the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles , and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across 4 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade.

Learn more at cookies.co.

About NOYA

Founded in Hamilton, Ontario in 2014, NOYA Cannabis Inc. is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act. The company received its cultivation license in 2017, and its sales license in 2018. The company has positioned itself as a premium white label producer and is working with the biggest and best cannabis brands in the world. The company's mission is to distribute and cultivate premium craft cannabis to match the needs of the market.

For more information on NOYA Cannabis Inc. visit www.noyagrow.ca .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

Explanatory Note Regarding the Company ' s Operations

References in this news release to the Company and its operations and portfolio are inclusive of the operations and assets of certain licensed cannabis operators that operate under the Gage brand pursuant to contractual arrangements with the Company.  For additional information, please refer to the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to the opening of the Cookies Toronto store. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, those risks disclosed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Gage Growth

Gage Growth

Australian Cannabis Trends 2021: Looking for Regulation Changes

Click here to read the previous Australian cannabis trends article.

The Australian cannabis market underwent a busy 2021 period with significant challenges as the players in the industry continue to look for opportunities.

It’s all been about growth in the market, whether it comes from operations or regulations, as Australia continues to see its domestic market expand while players in the country pursue international ventures.

The sentiment surrounding cannabis investments around the globe has gone through ups and downs in 2021, an effect that’s been reflected in Australia, but on the whole experts continue to point to the prevalence of this market and its glowing future.

Keep reading... Show less

