Gage Growth Corp. ( " Gage" or the " Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality cannabis premium brand and operator in Michigan today announced the grand opening of its second dispensary in Kalamazoo . Gage Kalamazoo Stadium will begin serving medical and adult-use customers on Thursday, December 23rd at 9am with a soft opening.

The Company ' s 11th dispensary in Michigan , located at 3825 Stadium Drive, is the second Gage storefront to open in Kalamazoo . In March this year, Gage opened COOKIES Kalamazoo through its exclusive licensing partnership with the international cannabis lifestyle brand founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner. At Gage ' s latest retail location, patients and adult-use customers will have access to Gage ' s diverse selection of high-quality cannabis products, including exclusive strains of flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, accessories, and apparel, including those from California rapper Berner ' s Cookies brand.

Gage Kalamazoo Stadium will host a special grand opening weekend on January 7th and 8th, offering several promotions and events, including an opportunity to win a vacation and a brand activation featuring Jam Master Jay ' s cannabis company. As part of the Company ' s ongoing commitment to creating a more inclusive cannabis business community, Gage will also donate a portion of its grand opening sales to the Canna Social Equity Fund, a non-profit organization affiliated with the State and Internal Revenue Service dedicated to funding comprehensive community development projects.

" Gage is proud to expand its reach in one of the most attractive cannabis markets in Michigan ," said Fabian Monaco , CEO of Gage. " We look forward to bringing our portfolio of nationally-recognized brands, as well as our approachable retail experiences, to both new and returning customers in Kalamazoo ."

About Gage Growth Corp.

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm ' s founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage ' s portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 " Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 17 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com .

Instagram: @gagemichigan
Facebook: @gageusa
Twitter: @gagecannabisco

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

Explanatory Note Regarding the Company ' s Operations

References in this news release to the Company and its operations and portfolio are inclusive of the operations and assets of certain licensed cannabis operators that operate under the Gage brand pursuant to contractual arrangements with the Company.  For additional information, please refer to the Company ' s long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company ' s profile at www.sedar.com .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains " forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, " may", " would", " could", " will", " likely", " expect", " anticipate", " believe, " intend", " plan", " forecast", " project", " estimate", " outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future growth and the opening of the Kalamazoo Stadium storefront. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management ' s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, those risks disclosed in the Company ' s most recently filed management ' s discussion and analysis and other disclosure documents available on the Company ' s profile at www.sedar.com . The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

