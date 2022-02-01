Base Metals Investing News
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF ) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an internal scoping study to further evaluate the option to produce nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle (" EV ") battery supply chain from the high-grade nickel concentrate produced by the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in central British Columbia.  This study incorporates the positive results of previous leaching testwork on the clean, high-grade Baptiste nickel concentrate (63% nickel), which confirmed the Project's potential to be a significant supplier of high-purity feedstock for the EV battery market.

"We expect this scoping study to demonstrate that Baptiste could become a globally significant producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel for electric vehicles for decades to come," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO.  "Baptiste's awaruite nickel mineralization has clear technical advantages over sulphide and laterite ores for producing nickel sulphate, owing to the extremely high nickel content and low levels of impurities in the nickel concentrate produced in previous metallurgical test programs."

"Our scoping work will evaluate the potential for the production of low-carbon, battery-grade nickel sulphate from awaruite mineralization in a simple three-stage process encompassing beneficiation, pressure leaching, and solvent extraction," continued Mr. Turenne.  "This three-stage processing route has the potential to be more efficient and entail lower cost and carbon emissions than the typically more complex processes required to convert sulphide and laterite ores into nickel sulphate, as shown in Figure 1 below."

Previous Testwork

Nickel mineralization at Baptiste is primarily present in awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), a nickel-iron alloy composed of 75% nickel and 25% iron.  Nickel occurrence as awaruite ranges from 83 to 92% at Baptiste, with the balance occurring as nickel sulfide minerals, primarily pentlandite.  Awaruite's high nickel tenor (75%) uniquely allows the production of an extremely high-grade flotation concentrate.  Awaruite's distinct characteristics of ferromagnetism, density, and active surface properties allow the use of a conventional process flowsheet using grinding, magnetic separation, and flotation.  This simple flowsheet has been demonstrated to consistently produce high-grade flotation concentrates.

In comparison to typical nickel sulphide concentrates, the Baptiste nickel flotation concentrate is notable for its extremely high metal content and low level of sulphur and impurities, as shown in Table 1.

Table 1 – Select Elemental and Mineral Content for Baptiste Nickel Concentrate and Typical Nickel Sulphide Concentrate

Elements and Minerals

Baptiste Awaruite Nickel Concentrate

Nickel Sulphide Concentrate

Nickel (Ni)

60-65%

8-21%

Iron (Fe)

30-32%

25-41%

Sulphur (S)

0.6%

14-31%

Cobalt (Co)

1%

0-1.2%

Copper (Cu)

0.7%

0-2.2%

Magnesium Oxide (MgO)

1%

4-10%

Baptiste's awaruite nickel mineralization has significant technical advantages over sulphide and laterite ores for producing nickel sulphate, as follows:

  • The efficient dissolution of Baptiste's high-grade concentrate can eliminate the need for intermediate smelting prior to downstream hydrometallurgical processing into nickel sulphate, as required when treating conventional nickel sulphide concentrates.
  • Leaching of Baptiste's high-grade concentrate feedstock requires a tangibly smaller pressure leaching footprint using significantly lower pressure and temperature than the high-pressure acid-leach (" HPAL ") process used in nickel laterite operations.

As described in the Company's January 7, 2020 , news release, batch pressure leach tests of Baptiste's nickel concentrate were undertaken at Sherritt Technologies's lab in Fort Saskatchewan , Alberta.  These tests were conducted with pressure and temperature conditions selected to approximate the proposed commercial conditions.

Based on these test results, it is expected that the pregnant leach solution produced from leaching Baptiste's flotation concentrate will be an ideal feedstock for the production of nickel sulphate.  The low levels of impurities (notably iron) in the pregnant leach solution suggest that downstream refinement into sulphate products would require a relatively simple process with favourable operating parameters.  Confirmation of these downstream processing steps is subject to future testing, including testwork currently being conducted by FPX, the results of which are anticipated in the third quarter of 2022 (see the Company's December 8, 2021 news release for a description of the ongoing metallurgical test program).

For reasons noted above, leach equipment sizing and operating parameters for Baptiste's nickel concentrate is potentially favourable to those in typical HPAL operations treating laterite ore, such as the Ramu Nickel Cobalt Operation in Papua New Guinea ( "Ramu" ).  Table 2 below provides a comparison of pressure leaching parameters for the treatment of Baptiste concentrate (based on the testwork described in the Company's January 7, 2020 , news release) and laterite ore at Ramu (which has been in operation since 2012).

Table 2 – Pressure Leaching Autoclave Parameters for Baptiste Concentrate and Ramu Nickel Cobalt Operation

Autoclave Parameter

Baptiste Concentrate

(Conceptual Based on Testwork)

Ramu Nickel Cobalt Operation

(Note 1)

Feedstock type

Flotation concentrate

Whole ore

Feedstock grade

60-65% Ni

1.09% Ni

Pressure

750 kPa

4,300 kPa

Temperature

150°C

250°C

Target extraction rate (recovery)

>98%

>95%

Target residence time

60 minutes

60 minutes

Note 1 – Source: Design parameters for Ramu Nickel Cobalt Project in Cobalt 27 Capital Corp., NI 43-101 Technical Report ( July 19, 2019 )

Furthermore, it is expected that a pressure leaching circuit treating Baptiste's flotation concentrate would have much lower feed variability than a typical HPAL plant accepting run-of-mine ore, with the associated more variable nickel grades and mineralization sourced from typical laterite deposits, which can range from 0.7% to 1.7% nickel content (more than 100% feed grade variance to pressure leaching).

Scoping Study

FPX has initiated an internal scoping study to further evaluate a hydrometallurgical refinery to upgrade the high-grade Baptiste nickel concentrate to a product that is readily usable within the EV battery material supply chain.  Upstream of EV battery manufacturers are chemical plants producing P-CAM (precursor cathode active material) and CAM (cathode active material) for insertion into the battery cathode cells.  These chemical plants require nickel feedstock (typically in the form of nickel sulphate) to produce P-CAM and CAM.

The FPX scoping study (which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022) will evaluate options for producing nickel sulphate in either crystal form (Option 1) or solution form (Option 2), including an assessment of the various technical, economic and strategic considerations of each alternative.  Figure 2 below provides a conceptual product flow diagram for each Option's integration into the EV battery supply chain.

Option 1 entails the production of nickel sulphate crystals at a hydrometallurgical refinery to be located either in British Columbia or at another off-site location further afield.  The primary advantage of producing nickel sulphate in crystal form (versus Option 2's solution form) is the greater flexibility for transporting the product over significant distance (via truck, rail, or ocean freight) to the chemical plants producing P-CAM and CAM.

Option 2 is based on the transport of Baptiste concentrate to a hydrometallurgical refinery jointly-located with P-CAM and CAM facilities.  In this scenario, the hydromet refinery would produce a nickel sulphate solution, which would then be directly fed to an adjacent chemical plant producing P-CAM and CAM.

These two Options are expected to generate high-value alternatives for the utilization of Baptiste concentrate in the EV battery supply chain, both in North America and abroad.  Figure 3 shows the potential for logistical integration of Baptiste concentrate into the North American EV supply chain, with multiple transport modes and routes to integrate with the growing number of large-scale battery plants currently in development or operation.

Andrew Osterloh , P. Eng., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The District is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 82 holes and over 34,000 m of drilling completed.  The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit.  The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity.  In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Overview

Nickel plays a vital role in electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing, a sector that sees rapid expansion year after year. Market research projects a growing nickel demand to reach upwards of 1.3 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030 as nickel content in electric vehicles increases to over 40 kilograms per car battery.

Despite its significant role in powering a global shift to greener energies, analysts also project an undersupply of nickel for the next several years due to decreasing production and a lack of new active mines. Mining companies operating high-grade nickel projects offer investors exposure to a market that has great economic growth and success potential.

One such company is FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX) (OTXQB: FPOCF), focused on exploring and developing its wholly-owned advanced development-stage Tier 1 Baptiste project in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company’s project developments demonstrate the Decar Nickel District’s potential to supply high-concentration nickel and cobalt sulfates suitable for the growing electric vehicle battery industry as well as more traditional markets for nickel such as stainless steel.

FPX Nickel Decar Nickel District

The Decar Nickel District hosts the Baptiste project, which leverages an existing 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and mineral resource estimate. Together, these NI 43-101 compliant reports show the Baptiste project has the potential to become one of the world’s largest-scale, lowest-cost nickel producers. The positive geological interpretation of the Van target at Decar offers further blue sky potential for the Decar property.

FPX Nickel Decar Nickel District

The Decar Nickel District project has the potential to mimic the successes of its geographic neighbors such as New Gold’s (TSX:NGD, NYSEMKT:NGD) CAD$1.8 billion Blackwater Gold open-pit project, which recently received federal and provincial environmental assessment certificates, a key milestone on the path to becoming a fully-permitted mine.

FPX Nickel released an updated PEA for the Baptiste project in 2020. According to the report, at the PEA base case of US$7.75 /lb nickel, the Baptiste Project is expected to generate an after-tax net present value of US$1.7 billion and an after-tax internal rate of return of 18.3 percent.

Additionally, the company closed $16.1 million in a bought deal public offering in April 2021. FPX Nickel intends to put net proceeds of the financing towards the exploration and development of the Baptiste nickel project.

The Baptiste project presents FPX Nickel with the potential to produce refined nickel with a significantly lower carbon footprint than other sources of production in the global nickel industry. Recent leach testing of awaruite nickel concentrates produced from Baptiste achieved nickel recoveries of 98.8 percent to 99.5 percent in producing a high-purity chemical solution containing 69.4 to 70.1 g/L nickel.

One of FPX Nickel’s long-term goals for the Baptiste project is to build a carbon-neutral mining operation. In keeping with that goal, FPX Nickel and mining companies such as Anglo American majority-owned (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) DeBeers and Canada’s Government has co-founded a multi-university led research program aimed at studying carbon capture and storage at mining sites.

FPX Nickel Decar Nickel District

FPX Nickel’s management team consists of highly experienced capital markets and mining professionals, including chairman of the Board, Dr. Peter Bradshaw and director Rob Pease. With nearly five decades of mineral exploration experience across 30 countries, Dr. Bradshaw has made numerous key discoveries earning him the honorable distinction of being a Member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Additionally, geologist Rob Pease has more than 30 years of experience in exploration, mine development and construction, including as the former CEO of Terrane Metals during the development of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine was later acquired by Thompson Creek for C$650 million. Pease also served as the former director of Richfield Ventures, which was acquired along with the Blackwater Gold project by New Gold for CAD$500 million.

FPX Nickel’s Company Highlights

  • FPX Nickel is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring and developing its wholly-owned advanced development-stage Baptiste nickel project in the Decar Nickel District, central British Columbia.
  • The company favorably leverages a low-cost operation and mining best practices. It operates one of the few major nickel deposits in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of British Columbia.
  • The Baptiste property hosts high-grade nickel mineralization with low impurities and little to no sulfides. This production-quality asset has potential applications for direct feed to stainless steel or the electric vehicle battery market, with recoveries coming in at 98.8 percent to 99.5 percent.
  • FPX Nickel operates a tight share structure consisting largely of management and other strategic high net-worth and institutional shareholders at approximately 18.5 percent and 35 percent holding, respectively.
  • Baptiste’s amended PEA highlights the project’s potential to be among the world’s lowest-cost nickel mines in operating costs and capital intensity.

FPX Nickel’s Key Projects

FPX Nickel Decar Nickel District

Decar Nickel District – Baptiste Project

The Decar Nickel District covers 245 square kilometers and 80 kilometers west of the Mt. Milligan mine, central British Columbia. The property hosts the highly prospective Baptiste nickel project, which has the potential to become the world’s best development-stage nickel project. The asset is accessible via logging and paved road, with railway and hydropower nearby.

In February 2021, the company released results from initial field tests, demonstrating the potential for significant direct air carbon capture in the tailings on the property. “These exciting results mark an important step in our objective to develop Baptiste as the world’s first large-scale, carbon-neutral nickel operation,” commented FPX Nickel president and CEO Martin Turenne.

FPX Nickel Decar Nickel District

Baptiste hosts nickel-iron alloy mineralization, bulk-tonnage potential and open-pit nickel mining possibilities across its four primary targets. Exploration has also indicated resources at an average grade of 0.123 percent DTR nickel for 2.3 million tonnes and 391 million tonnes of inferred resources with an average grade of 0.115 percent DTR nickel. Its main Van target is drill-ready with advantageously mild-pressure leaching conditions.

Since 2010, FPX Nickel has spent approximately CAD$25 million in the exploration and development of Decar. The company put this funding towards surface sampling, PEA reporting, processing plant construction and diamond drilling campaigns.

FPX Nickel’s Management Team

Martin Turenne, CA - President, CEO & Director

Martin Turenne is a senior executive with over 15 years of experience in the commodities industry, including over five years in the mining industry. He has extensive leadership experience in strategic management, fundraising, economic analysis, financial reporting, regulatory compliance and corporate tax. Turenne formerly served as CFO of First Point Minerals Corp. from 2012 to 2015 and in positions at KPMG LLP and Methanex Corporation. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Erin Wilson P. Geo - Principal Geologist

Ms. Wilson has over 18 years' experience in exploration, resource and mine geology. In her previous role as the Chief Mine Geologist for Pure Gold Mining, she had oversight and responsibility for mine site geological and block models, working with senior management in developing geological work programs and managing a strong safety culture in compliance with company policies and occupational health and safety regulations. Prior to joining Pure Gold Mining, Ms. Wilson worked in a number of roles for Goldcorp and Newmont at the Red Lake Gold Mines for nine years. As the lead Exploration Geologist and Production Geologist at the Couchenour Project, she developed and managed multi-million dollar work programs, supervising geological site personnel and integrating drill results for the growth of mineral reserves and resources at the project.

Trevor Rabb, P.Geo. - Consulting Geologist

Trevor Rabb is a professional geologist with over ten years of experience in mineral exploration, including over five years specializing in nickel-iron alloy deposits. Rabb formerly served as First Point’s senior geologist and VP of Exploration from 2010 to 2016. He was a crucial player in exploration discoveries for First Point’s Decar, Mich, Wale and Klow properties.

Christopher Mitchell, P.Eng., MBA - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Christopher Mitchell is a business consultant with more than 40 years of experience in the mineral industry. He served as senior VP of Viceroy Resource Corp., executive VP and CFO of Orvana Minerals Corp. Mitchell holds MBA and M.Sc. degrees, University of British Columbia and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia. He is also a director of Endurance Gold Corp.

Dr. Peter M. D. Bradshaw, P.Eng. - Chairman

Dr. Peter Bradshaw is a geologist with 45 years of international mineral exploration experience in over 30 countries with Barringer Research, Placer Dome and Orvana Minerals. He is a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. Dr. Bradshaw’s key discoveries and projects he was directly involved with include: Porgera Gold Mine, Papua New Guinea; Kidston Gold Mine, Queensland, Australia; Misima Gold Mine, Papua New Guinea; Big Bell Gold Mine, Western Australia; Omai Gold Mine, Guyana; Decar Nickel Project, British Columbia, Canada; director of Aquila Resources; co-founder and first chairman of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit, University of British Columbia.

Rob Pease, P. Geo. - Director

Rob Pease is a geologist with over 30 years of experience in exploration, mine development and construction. He served as the former CEO of Terrane Metals, acquired by Thompson Creek for CAD$650 million. Pease also served as the former director of Richfield Ventures, acquired by New Gold for CAD$500 million. He is a Director of Pure Gold Mining Inc. and Liberty Gold Corp.

William H. Myckatyn - Director

William Myckatyn is a mining engineer with over 34 years of experience in the mining industry. Myckatyn is the founder and CEO of Quadra Mining Ltd. He served as chairman and subsequently co-chairman of Quadra FNX Mining until its takeover in 2012. Prior, Myckatyn was chairman, president and CEO of Dayton Mining Corp., where he led the restructuring and merger with Pacific Rim Mining Corp. He also served as the former president and CEO of Princeton Mining and Gibraltar Mines Ltd. For over 17 years, he worked for various operations controlled by Placer Dome Inc. and its associated predecessor companies, including four separate mines in Australia and the Philippines. He is a director of San Marco Resources and OceanaGold.

Peter Marshall, P. Eng. - Director

Peter Marshall is a mining engineer with 30 years of experience in mine development and construction. Marshall was formerly VP of Project Development at New Gold and SVP Project Development at Terrane Metals. He has extensive mine development experience in central British Columbia, including completing the Blackwater gold project feasibility study and development and early construction of Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine, acquired by Thompson Creek for CAD$650 million in 2010.

James S. Gilbert, MBA - Director

James Gilbert has more than 30 years of investment and transaction execution experience, with more than 20 years focused on the international mining and metals industry. Gilbert held senior management positions with Rothschild, Gerald Metals Inc. and Minera S.A., a private mining investment company. His experience covers mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, off-take and specialty refining agreements, joint venture negotiations and strategic marketing. He was formerly director of AQM Copper Inc., acquired by Teck Resources in 2016.

Dr. John A. McDonald, P.Geo. - Director

Dr. John McDonald is a geologist with more than 40 years of international experience as both a professor and mineral explorer. He served as VP of Exploration for both Diamondex and Winspear Diamonds Inc. He and his technical team were directly responsible for discovering and developing the Snap Lake diamond deposit. De Beers acquired Winspear’s majority ownership in the Snap Lake deposit for US$305 million in 2000. In 2000, McDonald received the HH “Spud” Huestis Award for excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration from the B.C. and Yukon Chamber of Mines. In January 2008, he received the Hugo Dummett Diamond Award for Excellence in Diamond Exploration and Development. He is a director of Canterra Minerals Corp., Hudson Resources Inc.and Independence Gold Corp.

Keep reading... Show less

