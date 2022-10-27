Precious MetalsInvesting News

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO; Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer; Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/46956 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Entry code: 722669

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay Passcode: 46956

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, November 24, 2022. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, November 10, 2023. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website .

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | Twitter : @Fortuna_Silver | LinkedIn : fortunasilvermines


MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Production From Juanicipio

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or the "Company") is pleased to report third quarter ("Q3") metal production from the Juanicipio Project (56% 44% Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively). As reported to MAG by the project operator Fresnillo, on a 100% basis, 180,807 tonnes of mineralized material from both underground development and initial stopes were processed during the three months ended September 30, 2022 at an average head grade of 513 silver grams per tonne.

Total Juanicipio production for the quarter, based on provisional estimates before offtake agreement adjustments, totaled 2,617,146 silver ounces and 5,422 gold ounces (MAG's attributable 44% interest: 1,151,544 silver ounces and 2,386 gold ounces). MAG expects to release its full financial and operational results on November 14, 2022.

silver bullion in piles

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in Q4 2022

Click here to read the previous biggest silver stocks on the TSX article.

After a strong performance earlier in the year, the silver price trended downward through the second and third quarters, moving alongside sister metal gold.

The white metal spent most of March trading over US$25 per ounce, and hit a 2022 high of US$26.38, a level it had not seen since July 2021. However, it plunged in Q3, nearing the US$18 level. It has held above US$18 so far in Q4, and saw a spike to US$21 in early October before moving back down.

Despite a lower silver price, the biggest TSX-listed silver stocks are making progress. The companies below were the largest by market cap as of October 20, 2022, as per data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.

silver metal

Top 5 Junior Silver Stocks on the TSXV in 2022

Click here to read the previous best junior silver stocks article.

Silver hit a year-to-date high of US$26.36 per ounce in Q1, but it has fallen significantly throughout the year alongside its sister metal gold. Both precious metals have seen headwinds from the strong US dollar, which has offset potential tailwinds from global uncertainty. As of October 19, silver's price was US$18.47.

“Silver is likely to benefit from an increasingly positive structural demand outlook over the medium term, given its use in many green technologies, indicating that we may be entering a period where the gold-silver price ratio shifts back in favor of silver,” the Silver Institute states in a recent report.

The best silver stocks list below was generated on October 13, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and it shows the five silver-focused companies with the biggest share price gains year-to-date. Companies on the TSXV were considered, and all the silver stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.

First Majestic Produces a New Record of 8.8 Million AgEq Ounces in the Third Quarter Consisting of 2.7 Million Silver Ounces and 67,072 Gold Ounces

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announces that total production in the third quarter of 2022 from the Company's four producing operations, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached a new Company record of 8.8 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces consisting of 2.7 million ounces of silver and 67,072 ounces of gold. In the first nine months of 2022, the Company has produced 8.1 million ounces of silver and 185,355 ounces of gold for total production of 23.7 million AgEq ounces, or approximately 71% of the Company's 2022 guidance midpoint of producing 32.6 to 34.6 million ounces. The Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2022 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

SILVERCORP REPORTS OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND THE FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022 ("Q2 Fiscal 2023"). The Company expects to release its Q2 Fiscal 2023 unaudited financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 after market close.

Pan American Silver provides notice of third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results and conference call

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver") will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 . Pan American Silver will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:

