Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Record sales of $198.9 million, an increase of 92% from the $103.5 million reported in Q4 2020, due primarily to the contribution of gold sales from the Yaramoko Mine of $52.2 million and from the Lindero Mine of $65.6 million Cost of sales of $140.6 ...

