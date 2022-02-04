Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. reports that on January 28, 2022 it received a notice from the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales which advised that SEMARNAT has made a typographical error in the extension to the term of the environmental impact authorization for the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico. On December 17, 2021, SEMARNAT granted the Company a 12 year extension to the EIA for the San Jose ...

FVI:CA,FSM