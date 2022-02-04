Precious Metals Investing News
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. reports that on January 28, 2022 it received a notice from the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales which advised that SEMARNAT has made a typographical error in the extension to the term of the environmental impact authorization for the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico. On December 17, 2021, SEMARNAT granted the Company a 12 year extension to the EIA for the San Jose ...

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that on January 28, 2022 it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT") which advised that SEMARNAT has made a typographical error in the extension to the term of the environmental impact authorization ("EIA") for the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico.

On December 17, 2021, SEMARNAT granted the Company a 12 year extension (the "EIA Extension") to the EIA for the San Jose Mine (refer to Fortuna news release dated December 20, 2021 ) which expires in October 2033. However, the Notice states that SEMARNAT has made a typographical error in the EIA Extension and that the correct term is two years.

The Company is of the view that the Notice was issued by the local office of SEMARNAT in error.

Fortuna's Mexican subsidiary, Compañia Minera Cuzcatlan ("Minera Cuzcatlan") is working with authorities to resolve this matter. In addition, Minera Cuzcatlan has initiated legal proceedings in the Federal Court to challenge and revoke said typographical error and to reconfirm the 12 year extension period granted by SEMARNAT in December 2021. The proceedings have been brought on the basis that:

  • Minera Cuzcatlan explicitly applied for a 12 year extension which SEMARNAT explicitly granted. The term of 12 years is referred to repeatedly in all documentation related to the filing of the application for the extension. No other period of time was contemplated in the documentation or in communication with SEMARNAT.

  • Minera Cuzcatlan has received legal advice that SEMARNAT is not legally able to argue a typographical error in order to amend the term of an EIA that has been extended by the authority, and which extension is consistent both with the application for the extension and the actual EIA Extension document. The document that SEMARNAT issued which evidences the EIA Extension refers to a 12 year extension several times throughout the document in different contexts.

  • Minera Cuzcatlan has also received approval from SEMARNAT to the regularization of the construction of infrastructure works at the San Jose Mine which has a term of 12 years. This is consistent with the 12 year extension of the EIA granted by SEMARNAT in December 2021 and is not affected by the Notice.

Minera Cuzcatlan is in full compliance with all material environmental laws and continues to operate under the terms of the EIA. The delivery of the Notice does not jeopardize the operations at the mine.

The Company is also currently working with senior level executives at the Secretaría de Gobernación (the Mexican Secretariat for Home Affairs) and communities from the greater surrounding area in relation to the mine to enhance and expand the social benefits of the mine in the region.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations: Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the legal proceedings initiated by Minera Cuzcatlan to revoke the Notice delivered by SEMARNAT which reduced the term of the environmental impact authorization at the San Jose Mine; the likelihood of success in the legal proceedings; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "anticipated", "estimated", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include among others, the ability of Minera Cuzcatlan to successfully revoke the Notice issued by SEMARNAT; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's mining operations and construction activities; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; uncertainties related to the impacts of COVID-19 which may include: changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the countries in which the Company operates, the ability to operate as a result of government imposed restrictions, including restrictions on travel, the transportation of concentrates and doré, access to refineries, the impact of additional waves of the pandemic or increases of incidents of COVID-19 in the countries in which we operate; the duration of any suspension of operations at the Company's mines as a result of COVID-19 which may affect production and the Company's business operations and financial condition; the easing of travel restrictions imposed in Argentina which were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19; changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; the ability of the current exploration programs to identify and or expand mineral resources, operational risks in exploration and development; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; fluctuations in currencies and exchange rates; the imposition of capital control in countries in which the Company operates; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that the Company will be successful in revoking the Notice issued by SEMARNAT; that the reconciliation of mineral reserves at the Company's mines remains consistent with the mineral reserve model; changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; government mandates in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company's operations; government and the Company's attempts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 which may affect aspects of the Company's operations, including transportation of personnel to and from site, contractor and supplier availability and the ability to sell or deliver concentrate and doré; the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fortuna Silver Mines FVI:CA FSM Silver Investing
FVI:CA,FSM
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver


Overview

Nevada is home to some of the most robust mining operations in the world, thanks to its established history of gold and silver mining, pro-mining regulations and abundance of mineral-rich deposits. The Fraser Institute’s 2020 Annual Survey listed Nevada as “the top jurisdiction in the world for investment based on the Investment Attractiveness Index.” In fact, Nevada claimed first place from its third place rank in 2019.

What makes Nevada so mining-friendly? According to the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Nevada hosts over 180,000 mining claims and the BLM’s largest mining program. Simply put, Nevada and mining go hand in hand, and the resources produced within the state play a critical role in the development of its infrastructure and overall economy.

Considering Nevada’s established mining history, it comes as no surprise that there is no shortage of mining and exploration activity within the state. Notable prospects and mines in the immediate area include Kinross Gold’s (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Round Mountain and Goldhill projects, Viva Gold’s (TSXV: VAU, OTCMKTS:VAUCF) Midway project and Huntsman Exploration’s (OTCMKTS:BBBMF) Baxter Spring project.

One of the other great mining jurisdictions in the US is Minnesota, which has world-recognized iron ore deposits that have been a key part of the state and the national economy for more than a century. Minnesota also has the largest high-grade unmined deposit of manganese in North America at a time when the use and demand for the mineral continue to grow.

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV:NSC,OTCQB:NVDSF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company that currently has two active and advanced stage projects, both of which are 100 percent owned by the company:

  • The first is its flagship Corcoran Silver project located in Nye County, Nevada. This project resides near numerous historical and active gold and silver mines, including projects operated by Kinross and Viva Gold. In addition to Corcoran, Nevada Silver recently expanded its land holding in Nevada to cover the historic Belmont Silver Mining district, which was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in the Tonapah district.
  • The second is the Emily Manganese project located in the Cuyuna Iron Range in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. The Emily Manganese project has the highest-grade manganese resource in North America.

These projects give Nevada Silver access to both established silver - gold deposits (Corcoran and Belmont Silver) and an underutilized strategic mineral in manganese (Emily Manganese).

Nevada Silver

“The market's affinity for silver now is where the market's affinity was for uranium two and a half years ago,” said veteran investor and speculator Rick Rule in an interview with INN. Outlining his positive outlook on silver, Rule noted that precious metals bull markets first tend to favor gold as “fear buyers” rush toward it for insurance. Once gold has momentum and the precious metals narrative has gained wider acceptance, investors and speculators (so-called “greed buyers”) enter the market and silver begins to take over.

There are several reasons why Nevada Silver is an attractive option in an investor’s portfolio. The company’s highly experienced management team features decades of combined investing and mining expertise. They also recently announced positive results from drill core assays which hit 3470g/t of silver.

“The exceptional high silver grades in both CC21-02 and CC21-17 indicate widespread high values of silver with appreciable hold, relatively close to the surface,” said Nevada Silver CEO Gary Lewis.

Company Highlights

  • Nevada Silver is a Canada based publicly traded exploration, mineral development, and resource expansion company that primarily operates advanced stage projects in Nevada and Minnesota.
  • The Corcoran Project is Nevada Silver’s flagship asset, with an inferred mineral resource of 33.5 million silver-equivalent ounces, and is located in Nye County, Nevada, in proximity to current and past producing mines, some of which are run by Kinross and Viva Gold.
  • The Emily Manganese project is Nevada Silver’s other project and is located in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. Due to manganese being a critical mineral on the US 2021 List of Critical Minerals, the need for manganese warrants resource exploration and expansion.
  • With a rise in demand for silver as well as difficulties in mining operations abroad, there is a need for a safe, domestic supply of silver.
  • With a strong multidisciplinary management team fully invested in the Company, Nevada Silver consists of multiple individuals with strong backgrounds in mineral resources and project development.

Key Projects

Concoran Silver

Concoran Silver, located in Nye County, Nevada, USA, is Nevada Silver’s flagship asset. The property takes advantage of excellent positioning in a well-documented mining jurisdiction and a history of successful neighboring silver and gold mines run by successful mining companies Kinross and Viva Gold Corp.

Corcoran Canyon

Concoran Silver consists of 328 contiguous mineral claims: 6,460 acres covering resource expansion and exploration targets. The project has near-surface mineralization and is open in all directions.

An October 2020 NI 43-101 reported an estimate of 33.5 million silver-equivalent ounces, using a US $21.09/oz price for silver and US$1,657/oz for gold.

Inferred resources

Final assay results from 2021 drilling were released in January 2022 and CEO Gary Lewis shared, "NSC is well advanced in preparations for drill permitting of the north, west and depth extensions of Corcoran in 2022 and are excited by the potential for considerable upside to both size and grade of the deposit."

The Company also recently announced the acquisition of an additional 2,800 acres, 15km southwest of Corcoran, covering the majority of the historic Belmont silver mining camp. Belmont was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in the Tonapah district with an estimated ore head-grade averaging 25 ounces per ton of silver.

Emily Manganese

Emily Manganese, located in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, USA, is Nevada Silver’s other project, owned and operated by NSC subsidiary North Star Manganese Inc (NSM). The objective of NSM is to become a “low-cost producer of high-purity, high-value manganese products.” Due to manganese being listed on the United States 2021 List of Critical Minerals, it is expected that a domestic source of manganese is of paramount importance.

Project Highlights:

  • NI-43-101: Barr Engineering Company completed an NI 43-101 that indicates the existence of manganese and iron deposits. The report revealed that approximately 5.6Mt of 19.2 percent manganese and 23.02% iron and inferred 777.8Kt of 22.48 percent manganese and 22.15 percent iron.
  • Strategic Outlook: The Emily Manganese project is reportedly North America’s highest-grade NI 43-101 manganese resource.
  • Developed Infrastructure: A processing plant, tension and storage building and transport and storage facilities, as well as additional features have already been completed at the site.

Management Team

Gary Lewis - CEO & Director

Senior executive with 30+ years in capital markets, business and strategy development. Founded, invested and operated resource projects or assets values at more than US$400M, including the acquisition and ultimate sell-down or listing of high-value, multi-commodity resource projects in Australia, UK, Asia and the Americas.

Sheldon Inwentash - Non-Executive Chairman

Sheldon Inwentash has over 30 years of investing experience and has been instrumental in raising $15 billion for his portfolio companies over the last 15 years. Currently Chairman and CEO of Three D. Capital Inc., a publicly traded Canadian based venture capital and merchant banking firm. He previously led Pinetree Capital through two decades of significant shareholder value accretion.


Henry J. Sandri, PhD - Chief Operating Officer & Director

Henry J. Sandri has a distinguished 30+ year career in the metals and minerals, energy, power and transportation industries. He has managed new ventures, project development and operations on six continents including base, precious and ferrous metals, industrial minerals, energy, utilities and transportation.

Ian Pringle, PhD - Geology Technical Director

Ian Pringle is a senior mining executive with an outstanding track record of successful mineral resource evaluation, discovery, project development and operations. As Managing Director of several Australian listed resource companies, he has considerable experience and high technical capability, particularly in international base and precious metals.

John Kutkevicius - Non-Executive Director

John Kutkevicius is a specialist income tax lawyer with the Toronto firm of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP. He has served as a director of a number of junior resource companies including Bakerville Gold Mines Ltd, Changfeng Energy Inc. and Chariot Resources Limited.

Natasha Tsai - Chief Financial Officer

Natasha Tsai is a Chartered Professional Accountant with Malaspina Consultants Inc. Previously, she was a senior accountant with Grant Thornton LLP. She has acted as Chief Financial Officer and/or controller for a number of listed companies and has corporate finance and listed-company experience in an array of sectors. She also serves as Chief Financial Officer of NameSilo Technologies Corp., Getchell Gold Corp., PPX Mining Corp., Sentinel Resources Corp., and Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Santacruz Silver Produces 3.2 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces in 2021

Santacruz Silver Produces 3.2 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces in 2021

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("the Company" or "Santacruz") reports its operating results for the fourth quarter ("Q4") of 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and provides an operations update.

2021 Production Highlights (compared to 2020):

Keep reading... Show less

Fortuna provides construction update at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d´Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonnes per day open pit mine at Séguéla, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 29, 2021 ). All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa, commented, "The Séguéla Project is advancing on schedule following the construction decision at the end of the third quarter of 2021." Mr. Criddle continued, "The Project is successfully transitioning from detailed engineering design to construction and remains on budget and on schedule to pour gold by mid-2023."

Keep reading... Show less
Thunderstruck corrects option grant news release

Thunderstruck corrects option grant news release

THUNDERSTRUCK GRANTS OPTIONS TO BUY 1.4M SHARES AMENDED FEB, 2, 2022 FROM 5 YEAR PERIOD TO 10 YEAR PERIOD.

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.'s board of directors has granted 1.4 million options at an exercise price of 6.5 cents, for a period of 10 years, to directors, officers, employees and consultants.

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Acquires Historic High-Grade Silver Mines South of the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to advise that it has filed 124 new claims and reached agreement to acquire a number of patented claims, to cover two areas of extensive historic silver mines 15 kilometers southwest of the Company's 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and 80 kilometers north-east of Tonopah in central Nevada (Figure 1). A total of 2,800 acres of unpatented and patented claims have been secured

The new NSC claim areas (Belmont Silver Project and the North Belmont Silver Project) surround or cover the majority of old silver workings of the Belmont silver mining camp near the historic Belmont town.

Keep reading... Show less
Galena Mining

Galena Completes US$35m Second Drawdown Under Abra Debt Facilities

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that Abra Mining Pty Limited (“AMPL”), the joint-venture company for the Abra Base Metals Project (“Abra” or the “Project”) has received US$35 million following completion of the second drawdown of the Taurus Debt Facilities (see Galena ASX announcements of 12 November 2020 and 15 June 2021 for more information on the terms of the Taurus Debt Facilities).

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×