First Majestic Silver Corp. is pleased to announce fourth quarter production reached a new quarterly record of 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 3.4 million silver ounces and 67,411 gold ounces, representing a 17% increase compared to the prior quarter. Additionally, full year 2021 production reached a new Company record of 26.9 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 12.8 million silver ...

FR:CA,AG