Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Federal Appellate Court Rejects Controversial J&J Ploy to Dodge Talc Cancer Lawsuits

Nachawati Law Group: Ovarian cancer victims deserve day in court

Trial lawyers with the Nachawati Law Group praised a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejecting Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) use of a controversial bankruptcy ploy to shed more than 38,000 lawsuits filed by women who developed ovarian cancer after using J&J's talc-based products.

The Jan. 30 ruling means J&J can be held accountable for its failure to warn consumers about known cancer risks associated with talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder, said trial lawyer Majed Nachawati , founder of Dallas -based Nachawati Law Group.

The Nachawati Law Group represents numerous women who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer after years of using Johnson's Baby Powder and other talc products produced by the company.

"Our clients are grateful that the appellate court saw through this cynical attempt by J&J to avoid responsibility," said Mr. Nachawati. "We will press forward to ensure that jury trials resume, and these women can have the opportunity for justice they deserve."

In 2021, J&J transferred the lawsuits and jury verdicts to a shell company known as LTL Management. Using a Texas law known as the "Texas Two-Step," LTL briefly incorporated in Texas before quickly filing for bankruptcy. The move sparked controversy because – if successful – it would have allowed a profitable corporation to use bankruptcy law to avoid accountability in the civil justice system.

"It's plain and simple; Profitable corporations like Johnson & Johnson should not be allowed to use bankruptcy laws to avoid accountability," Mr. Nachawati said.

The appellate ruling found that LTL is "highly solvent" and not entitled to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy because J&J had provided it with a $60 billion funding "safety net" to meet its talc liabilities. Judge Thomas Ambro , writing for the appellate panel, said that injured claimants' rights to a jury trial should be "disrupted only when necessary."

With thousands of lawsuits set to resume, Mr. Nachawati said J&J's liability could exceed the $60 billion it had set aside for the LTL bankruptcy.

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass-tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. One of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation, Nachawati Law Group was ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years, according to Lex Machina . For more information visit http://www.ntrial.com/ .

Media Contact:
Robert Tharp
214-420-6011
robert@androvett.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-appellate-court-rejects-controversial-jj-ploy-to-dodge-talc-cancer-lawsuits-301733955.html

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJMedical Device Investing
JNJ

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Keep reading...Show less

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



Waltham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES 


Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376




Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Logo

LOGO URL | Copy the link below

Formats available:

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Approves Abbott's Spinal Cord Stimulation for People Living with Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

  • The new indication for Abbott's Proclaim™ XR SCS system provides a non-medication option for people with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy
  • Spinal cord stimulation is proven to be more effective than conventional medical management in the treatment of chronic pain 1,2

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Proclaim™ XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system to treat painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a debilitating complication of diabetes. The Proclaim XR SCS system can provide relief to DPN patients in need of alternatives to traditional treatment approaches, such as oral medication. People who receive therapy from the Proclaim XR SCS system will also be able to use Abbott's NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic, a connected care app that allows people to communicate with a physician and receive treatment adjustments remotely.

Roughly 34.2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the U.S. population, have diabetes. 3 Diabetic neuropathy, one of the complications of diabetes, is a type of damage seen predominately in nerves running to the feet. 4 During their lifetime, approximately 50% of adults with diabetes will develop peripheral neuropathy, which may include symptoms such as pain and numbness in the legs, feet and hands. 5

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic recommends rejection of below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) recently became aware that TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC) has made an unsolicited mini-tender offer to purchase up to 1,500,000 Medtronic ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.1% of the company's outstanding ordinary shares. TRC's offer price of $77.25 per share in cash is approximately 4.5% lower than the $80.91 closing price of Medtronic ordinary shares on January 20, 2023 the last closing price prior to commencement of the offer.

Medtronic does not recommend or endorse TRC's unsolicited below-market mini-tender offer. Further, because the offer is at a price significantly below the current market price of Medtronic ordinary shares, Medtronic recommends that shareholders not tender their shares. Medtronic is not affiliated or associated with TRC, its mini-tender offer, or the mini-tender offer documentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Issues 2023 Financial Outlook

  • Fourth-quarter sales of $10.1 billion ; full-year 2022 sales of $43.7 billion
  • Full-year 2022 sales growth of 1.3 percent; organic sales growth of 6.4 percent
  • Full-year 2022 GAAP diluted EPS of $3.91 ; adjusted diluted EPS of $5.34
  • Continues to strengthen portfolio with steady cadence of new product approvals

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 .

  • Fourth-quarter sales of $10.1 billion , which were negatively impacted by an expected year-over-year decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales, decreased 12.0 percent on a reported basis and 6.1 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
  • Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1 , fourth-quarter sales decreased 1.4 percent on a reported basis and increased 5.4 percent on an organic basis.
  • Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 2 and U.S. infant formula sales that were impacted by manufacturing disruptions 3 , full-year 2022 sales increased 1.9 percent on a reported basis and 7.4 percent on an organic basis.
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.59 in the fourth quarter. Excluding specified items, adjusted diluted EPS was $1.03 .
  • Abbott issues full-year 2023 guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $3.05 to $3.25 and full-year adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.50 .
  • Abbott projects full-year 2023 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, of high-single digits 4 and COVID-19 testing-related sales of around $2.0 billion .
  • In October, Abbott's market-leading FreeStyle Libre ® continuous glucose monitoring system was named the "Best Medical Technology" of the last 50 years by the Galien Foundation.
  • In December, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Eterna™ spinal cord stimulation system — the smallest implantable, rechargeable system currently available for the treatment of chronic pain. 5
  • In January, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its minimally invasive Navitor™ transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system for people with severe aortic stenosis who are at high risk for surgery.

"We significantly exceeded the EPS guidance we provided at the beginning of last year despite challenging global business conditions," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Our R&D pipeline continues to be highly productive with several recent and upcoming new product launches that position us well going forward."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Singular Health Group Limited

Completion of Global3D Acquisition

Medical technology company Singular Health Group Ltd (ASX: SHG) (“Singular Health”, or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Global3D Pty Ltd (“Global3D”) as previously announced on 6 December 2022. The acquisition is the culmination of over two years of working together with Global3D to investigate and develop enhanced software, technology and 3D printing processes for a range of medical devices, including customised ankle foot orthotics and individualised prosthetics.

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Results

  • 2022 Fourth-Quarter reported sales decline of 4.4% to $23.7 Billion primarily driven by unfavorable foreign exchange and reduced COVID-19 Vaccine sales vs. prior year. Operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 4.6%*
  • 2022 Fourth-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 decreasing 24.9% and adjusted EPS of $2.35 increasing by 10.3%*
  • 2022 Full-Year reported sales growth of 1.3% to $94.9 Billion primarily driven by strong commercial execution partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange. Operational growth of 6.1%*
  • 2022 Full-Year earnings per share (EPS) of $6.73 decreasing 13.8% and adjusted EPS of $10.15 increasing by 3.6%*
  • Company guides 2023 adjusted operational sales growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 4.0%* and adjusted operational EPS of $10.50, reflecting growth of 3.5%*

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2022. "Our full year 2022 results reflect the continued strength and stability of our three business segments, despite macroeconomic challenges," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "I am inspired by our employees who make a difference in the health and lives of people around the world every day. As we look ahead to 2023, Johnson & Johnson is well-positioned to drive near-term growth, while also investing strategically to deliver long-term value."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS