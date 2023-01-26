ACME Lithium and ASTERRA Utilize Ground Breaking Satellite Technology to Discover Lithium

FDA Approves Abbott's Spinal Cord Stimulation for People Living with Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

  • The new indication for Abbott's Proclaim™ XR SCS system provides a non-medication option for people with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy
  • Spinal cord stimulation is proven to be more effective than conventional medical management in the treatment of chronic pain 1,2

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Proclaim™ XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system to treat painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a debilitating complication of diabetes. The Proclaim XR SCS system can provide relief to DPN patients in need of alternatives to traditional treatment approaches, such as oral medication. People who receive therapy from the Proclaim XR SCS system will also be able to use Abbott's NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic, a connected care app that allows people to communicate with a physician and receive treatment adjustments remotely.

Roughly 34.2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the U.S. population, have diabetes. 3 Diabetic neuropathy, one of the complications of diabetes, is a type of damage seen predominately in nerves running to the feet. 4 During their lifetime, approximately 50% of adults with diabetes will develop peripheral neuropathy, which may include symptoms such as pain and numbness in the legs, feet and hands. 5

Currently, there are no disease modifying treatments for DPN, only symptom management and behavioral modifications to mitigate further nerve damage that can result from high blood sugar (glucose) levels. 6 Spinal cord stimulation is a non-opioid approach that has been used for more than 50 years to help manage chronic pain and is proven to be more effective than conventional medical management in the treatment of this type of chronic pain. 1,2 As a global leader in diabetes care, Abbott is committed to bringing life-changing solutions, including diagnostics, nutritionals, medicines and medical devices such as spinal cord stimulation to help better the lives of people living with diabetes.

Approved for the treatment of chronic pain in 2019, the Proclaim XR SCS system now offers DPN patients relief from chronic pain by delivering low amounts, or doses, of stimulation. Unlike other SCS systems that require frequent charging sessions to maintain therapy, the Proclaim XR SCS system provides hassle-free pain relief with a battery that lasts up to 10 years at low-dose settings. § People experiencing DPN can engage with their healthcare provider to be referred to a pain management specialist or spine surgeon to discuss the details of this treatment to determine the best course of care.

"Diabetic peripheral neuropathy has long plagued people affected by type 1 and type 2 diabetes, often adding another area of disease management on top of their ongoing monitoring of their glucose levels to manage this challenging disease," said Jason E. Pope, MD, DABPM, FIPP, president of Evolve Restorative Center in Santa Rosa , Calif. "Abbott's Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulation system provides patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy the opportunity to obtain a better quality of life while more seamlessly fitting into their current lifestyles."

Following a successful minimally invasive trial and undergoing an implant with the Proclaim XR SCS device, patients will have the ability to control their therapy through an Apple device. The device can also be programmed using the company's proprietary NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic technology, a first-of-its-kind remote patient care technology in U.S. that allows users to communicate with physicians, ensure proper settings and functionality, and receive new treatment settings/adjustments remotely, as needed.*

"As a leader in diabetes care, Abbott is intimately familiar with the challenges people with diabetes encounter daily. This new indication for Proclaim XR will drive meaningful change in the treatment of pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and will be an important tool for physicians and patients in managing this debilitating condition," said Pedro Malha, vice president, neuromodulation, Abbott.

*Anywhere with a cellular or Wi-Fi connection and sufficiently charged patient controller.
§ Up to 10 years of battery longevity at the lowest dose setting: 0.6mA, 500 Ohms, duty cycle 30s on/360s off. NOTE: In neurostimulation therapy, 'dose' refers to the delivery of a quantity of energy to tissue. Safety comparisons and specific dose-response curves for each dosage have not been clinically established. Refer to the IFU for additional information. Hassle-free means recharge-free.

For U.S. important safety information on the Abbott Proclaim™ XR SCS system, visit: https://www.neuromodulation.abbott/us/en/important-safety-info/ht-tab/proclaim™-xr-and-prodigy™-scs-systems.html .

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Medtronic recommends rejection of below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) recently became aware that TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC) has made an unsolicited mini-tender offer to purchase up to 1,500,000 Medtronic ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.1% of the company's outstanding ordinary shares. TRC's offer price of $77.25 per share in cash is approximately 4.5% lower than the $80.91 closing price of Medtronic ordinary shares on January 20, 2023 the last closing price prior to commencement of the offer.

Medtronic does not recommend or endorse TRC's unsolicited below-market mini-tender offer. Further, because the offer is at a price significantly below the current market price of Medtronic ordinary shares, Medtronic recommends that shareholders not tender their shares. Medtronic is not affiliated or associated with TRC, its mini-tender offer, or the mini-tender offer documentation.

Abbott Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Issues 2023 Financial Outlook

  • Fourth-quarter sales of $10.1 billion ; full-year 2022 sales of $43.7 billion
  • Full-year 2022 sales growth of 1.3 percent; organic sales growth of 6.4 percent
  • Full-year 2022 GAAP diluted EPS of $3.91 ; adjusted diluted EPS of $5.34
  • Continues to strengthen portfolio with steady cadence of new product approvals

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 .

  • Fourth-quarter sales of $10.1 billion , which were negatively impacted by an expected year-over-year decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales, decreased 12.0 percent on a reported basis and 6.1 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
  • Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1 , fourth-quarter sales decreased 1.4 percent on a reported basis and increased 5.4 percent on an organic basis.
  • Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 2 and U.S. infant formula sales that were impacted by manufacturing disruptions 3 , full-year 2022 sales increased 1.9 percent on a reported basis and 7.4 percent on an organic basis.
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.59 in the fourth quarter. Excluding specified items, adjusted diluted EPS was $1.03 .
  • Abbott issues full-year 2023 guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $3.05 to $3.25 and full-year adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.50 .
  • Abbott projects full-year 2023 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, of high-single digits 4 and COVID-19 testing-related sales of around $2.0 billion .
  • In October, Abbott's market-leading FreeStyle Libre ® continuous glucose monitoring system was named the "Best Medical Technology" of the last 50 years by the Galien Foundation.
  • In December, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Eterna™ spinal cord stimulation system — the smallest implantable, rechargeable system currently available for the treatment of chronic pain. 5
  • In January, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its minimally invasive Navitor™ transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system for people with severe aortic stenosis who are at high risk for surgery.

"We significantly exceeded the EPS guidance we provided at the beginning of last year despite challenging global business conditions," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Our R&D pipeline continues to be highly productive with several recent and upcoming new product launches that position us well going forward."

Singular Health Group Limited

Completion of Global3D Acquisition

Medical technology company Singular Health Group Ltd (ASX: SHG) (“Singular Health”, or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Global3D Pty Ltd (“Global3D”) as previously announced on 6 December 2022. The acquisition is the culmination of over two years of working together with Global3D to investigate and develop enhanced software, technology and 3D printing processes for a range of medical devices, including customised ankle foot orthotics and individualised prosthetics.

Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Results

  • 2022 Fourth-Quarter reported sales decline of 4.4% to $23.7 Billion primarily driven by unfavorable foreign exchange and reduced COVID-19 Vaccine sales vs. prior year. Operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 4.6%*
  • 2022 Fourth-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 decreasing 24.9% and adjusted EPS of $2.35 increasing by 10.3%*
  • 2022 Full-Year reported sales growth of 1.3% to $94.9 Billion primarily driven by strong commercial execution partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange. Operational growth of 6.1%*
  • 2022 Full-Year earnings per share (EPS) of $6.73 decreasing 13.8% and adjusted EPS of $10.15 increasing by 3.6%*
  • Company guides 2023 adjusted operational sales growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 4.0%* and adjusted operational EPS of $10.50, reflecting growth of 3.5%*

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2022. "Our full year 2022 results reflect the continued strength and stability of our three business segments, despite macroeconomic challenges," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "I am inspired by our employees who make a difference in the health and lives of people around the world every day. As we look ahead to 2023, Johnson & Johnson is well-positioned to drive near-term growth, while also investing strategically to deliver long-term value."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS