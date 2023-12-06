Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Falcon Gold
Generating and Exploring Precious Metal Assets in Prolific Jurisdictions Across the Americas
Gold Investing

Falcon Gold Eyes Spring Drilling at Newfoundland Copper, Lithium and Gold Projects

Gold Investing
Falcon Gold Eyes Spring Drilling at Newfoundland Copper, Lithium and Gold Projects

“Between the Central Canada and the Newfoundland projects, I think there’s enough there to really gather or to gain momentum here,” Falcon Gold CEO Karim Rayani said.

Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG,FWB:3FA,OTCQB:FGLDF) is getting ready to ramp up exploration work at its gold, lithium and copper projects in Newfoundland, with permitting and subsequent drilling on the properties expected by spring 2024, according to CEO Karim Rayani.

“Once we get those permits in and we’re able to execute on our drill plan … we’ve been in a fairly slow period, but once drills start turning, I’m fairly optimistic we’ll be able to generate some high-grade material,” he said.

Falcon Gold’s Newfoundland landholdings are surrounded by significant deposits, which Rayani broke down in the interview. For example, its Golden Brook property hosts the Hope Brook zone, which is less than 10 kilometers from the new high-grade lithium discovery at Benton Resources (TSXV:BEX) and Sokoman Minerals' (TSXV:SIC,OTCQB:SICNF) Golden Hope project.

"They've been hitting very high-grade pegmatites (at Golden Hope), so much so that Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL) just injected $20 million into that company for a 70 percent interest," he said. "And we have one of the largest landholdings in the center of all that action."

Falcon also has the Great Burnt copper-gold project located in the Great Burnt Greenstone Belt, home to Spruce Ridge Resources' (TSXV:SHL) Great Burnt copper zone, which contains indicated resources of 381,300 metric tons at 2.68 percent copper and inferred resources of 663,100 metric tons at 2.1 percent copper.

In addition to its Newfoundland properties, Rayani said Falcon Gold is still focused on its flagship Central Canada gold project in Atikokan, Ontario, where recent drilling intercepted grades as high as 20.5 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold near surface and grab samples as high as 79.7 g/t gold.

“Between the Central Canada and the Newfoundland projects, I think there’s enough there to really gather or to gain momentum here,” Rayani said.

Watch the full interview with Karim Rayani, CEO of Falcon Gold, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG,FWB:3FA,OTCQB:FGLDF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Falcon Goldin order to help investors learn more about the company. Falcon Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Falcon Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

FG:CC
tsxv stocksgold stocksgold explorationtsxv:fggold investingnickel investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
