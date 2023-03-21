Falcon Gold CEO Sees Increased Investment in Nickel, Battery Metals
“For investors looking for opportunities and value, I think this is a great time. It's very difficult to call a bottom; if you wait for a bottom, you'll never be able to really reap the rewards, but I think we're pretty close,” said Karim Rayani, CEO and director of Falcon Gold.
While much of the attention surrounding battery metals is currently focused on lithium and copper, the CEO of Falcon Gold believes little-known yet essential battery metals like nickel will see increased momentum in the market.
“Without nickel and cobalt you can’t make a lithium-ion battery. So I'm really going against the grain here as I see tremendous opportunity in the price of nickel,” said Karim Rayani, CEO and director of Falcon Gold(TSXV:FG,FWB:3FA,OTCQB:FGLDF), a Vancouver-based mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of gold and battery metals assets in Canada and South America.
Rayani expressed optimism that nickel — and other battery metals — will start to see more investments flowing in as the transition towards global electrification progresses. He cited Anglo American’s (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) recently announced C$24 million investment in Canada Nickel Company (TSXV:CNC,OTCQX:CNIKF).
“You're going to be seeing a lot of investments coming from the majors flowing into companies like Falcon,” Rayani said. “We've been going after some similar types of projects, same type of geology, which is in the same camp as Canada Nickel, and we're hitting some pretty good numbers at surface … Falcon is going to be very, very busy in the battery metals space.”
Watch the full interview with Falcon Gold CEO and director Karim Rayani above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG,FWB:3FA,OTCQB:FGLDF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Falcon Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Falcon Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Falcon Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1944.83
|+1.71
|Silver
|22.46
|+0.02
|Copper
|4.02
|+0.02
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|69.13
|-0.54
|Heating Oil
|2.57
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|2.25
|-0.10
