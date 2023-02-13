Fabi Lara: Uranium Fundamentals Strengthening, but Patience Still Essential
Fabi Lara of the Next Big Rush urged uranium investors to be patient and also shared her current strategy for investing in the sector.
The uranium sector may move slowly, but Fabi Lara of the Next Big Rush believes it's headed in the right direction.
"I think that we need to come to the understanding that just because there is an improving fundamental story, it doesn't mean it's reflected in the price immediately," she told the Investing News Network.
Lara, whose company helps junior resource companies connect with retail investors, urged market participants to remain patient, saying that she sees companies with cash in the bank working to move forward with their projects.
"The players that are getting the best terms and the most amount of money are the companies that have actually found something that looks like it could be massive," she said when asked which firms are getting funded right now.
As Lara has explained previously, her preference is for small, early stage companies. It can be hard to separate the wheat from the chaff at that point, but she said she likes to look for companies that are working next to a good mine or project.
"That's what I find interesting — when companies have the likelihood of finding something, or when they already have something in the ground," she said, noting that she believes this will be the case for Rush Uranium (CSE:RSH), whose board she is on. "It was a former mine, and we know that if it was a former mine there was something in the ground," she explained.
Lara pointed out that while this approach is risky, it can also produce larger gains.
"If you see a company that everybody loves, that everybody knows, that everybody seems to have bought and that everybody believes in, chances are that most of the gains have been made," she said. "That's not always the case, but I like to go for the companies that people haven't heard about yet because I like that growth profile better and it usually happens faster."
Watch the interview above for more from Lara on uranium. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full Vancouver Resource Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- What Was the Highest Price for Uranium? (Updated 2023) ›
- When Will Uranium Prices Go Up? (Updated 2023) ›
- Uranium Price 2022 Year-End Review ›
- Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2023 ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1856.63
|+2.17
|Silver
|21.96
|-0.05
|Copper
|4.06
|0.00
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|79.09
|-1.05
|Heating Oil
|2.84
|-0.03
|Natural Gas
|2.44
|+0.03
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Uranium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.