Top Stories This Week: 5 Experts Share Best 2022 Tips for Resource Investors
Rick Rule, EB Tucker, Brien Lundin, Lobo Tiggre and Frank Holmes share their best tips for resource investors in 2022.
5 Experts Share Best 2022 Tips for Resource Investors youtu.be
2021 is over, and now that we've recapped last year's top stories, we're looking forward to 2022.
To kick off the new year, I asked five experts to share their best tips for resource investors over the next 12 months. Without further ado, let's find out what they had to say.
5. Frank Holmes: Use your age to balance your portfolio
Kicking off the list is Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), who shared an age-specific tip for those wondering how to balance their portfolio holdings.
4. Lobo Tiggre: This is not a year for passive investing
Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com is next, and he told investors that it will be important to be selective in 2022 instead of investing passively.
3. Brien Lundin: Trade actively, get exposure to best juniors
Brien Lundin of Gold Newsletter made a similar comment, saying that making investments as well as actively trading will be key in 2022. Among other things, he advised market participants to take advantage of current price levels and get involved in the best junior mining stocks.
4. EB Tucker: Decide what you want to own, not buy
For EB Tucker, author of "Why Gold? Why Now?", the beginning of the year is the time to reflect — he recommended that investors put down their devices, spend time with people and think about what they want to own, not what they want to buy.
5. Rick Rule: Don't forget to invest in yourself first
Finally, mining industry heavyweight Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media reminded market participants to first of all invest in themselves. He also shared a special portfolio review offer.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our YouTube playlist At Home With INN, which features interviews with experts in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.