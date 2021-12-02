Gold Investing

VIDEO — EB Tucker: Don't Get Fleeced — Know What You Want to Own, Preserve Your Wealth

Precious Metals
gold and silver coins with dollar bill
Mariusz Szczygiel / Shutterstock

"Gold is where your wealth is, but silver is where your excitement is," said "Why Gold? Why Now?" author EB Tucker.

EB Tucker: Don't Get Fleeced — Know What You Want to Own, Preserve Your Wealth youtu.be

Expectations were running high for gold and silver at the beginning of 2021, but with only one month left in the year, both precious metals look set to finish close to where they started.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, EB Tucker, author of "Why Gold? Why Now?," shared his thoughts on what happened and whether the situation is likely to change in the new year.

In his opinion, part of the problem is that the market has been distorted by minute-to-minute trends — people want to make money as quickly as possible and are less interested in long-term strategies.

Tucker believes that's a mistake, and reminded investors that it's important to keep the future in mind.

"Zoom back and say, 'Well, what do I want to own? If the music stopped right now, if the market shut down for a week, what would I be comfortable owning?' Forget about the day-to-day movements," he said.

December is a good time of year to think about that question, since many advisors recommend tax-loss selling.

"It's usually bad advice, because you're selling with lots of other people who are selling for no good reason. If you pay attention to this in a stock that you know well, it's an opportunity to get involved," he said.

"You can usually, when that selling is done — which I find is before Christmas, because no one wants to work from Christmas to the new year — you see that come up like a beach ball out of the water."

Tucker also touched on inflation, pointing out that while it's being discussed constantly, few are taking action.

"You have a window now to get positioned, to stop worrying about getting a tweet about the stock of the day, and to start thinking about, 'What am I going to do with my money?'" he said.

For him, getting positioned means being involved in royalty companies like Metalla Royalty and Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN,MTA) and Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR,OTCQB:NOVRF). It also means having exposure to gold and silver. While he didn't make a specific price prediction, he does believe both metals have a bright future.

"Gold is where your wealth is, but silver is where your excitement is — silver's the wild animal that tends to cut loose," said Tucker. Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on the market.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Nova Royalty is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Featured
Gold Investing

Newmont Provides 2022 and Longer-term Outlook

Precious Metals
Delivering long-term value from an unmatched portfolio of world-class, long-life operations and a robust organic project pipeline Newmont Corporation announced its 2022 outlook * with attributable gold production guidance of 6.2 million ounces and AISC ** of $1,050 per ounce at an $1,800 gold price assumption. Total gold production combined with other metals is expected to be 7.5 million gold equivalent ounces in ...

Delivering long-term value from an unmatched portfolio of world-class, long-life operations and a robust organic project pipeline

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) announced its 2022 outlook * with attributable gold production guidance of 6.2 million ounces and AISC ** of $1,050 per ounce at an $1,800 gold price assumption. Total gold production combined with other metals is expected to be 7.5 million gold equivalent ounces in 2022 and improve longer-term, with declining costs through investments in new, lower-cost production and benefits from Full Potential improvements.

read more Show less
Gold Investing

Yamana Gold Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at Wasamac and Provides an Update on Its Growth Projects

Precious Metals
Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Wasamac YAMANA GOLD INC. is pleased to announce the following updates. At Wasamac, exploration has defined an entirely new shear zone which demonstrates the excellent exploration potential and opportunity to further grow the mineral inventory and support a production platform of 200,000 ounces per year over a mine life of at least 15 years, significantly improving ...

Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Wasamac

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the following updates.

read more Show less
Gold Investing

Barrick and NOVAGOLD Agree on Next Steps Toward Advancement of Donlin Gold; Drill Assay Results Continue to Yield High-Grade Intercepts and Demonstrate Important Grade Continuity; With Clear Improvement in Definition of Controls of Mineralization, the Project is Advancing Towards Feasibility Study Update

Precious Metals
Donlin Gold LLC owned 5050 by Barrick Gold Corporation and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. is pleased to report progress made during the executive management workshop and site visit in early September between senior representatives from Barrick and NOVAGOLD, as well as the Donlin Gold management team. Additional assay results for 18 completed drill holes, plus partial results for 22 holes from the 2021 drill program are ...

Donlin Gold LLC ("Donlin Gold"), owned 5050 by Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD") (TSX, NYSE American: NG), is pleased to report progress made during the executive management workshop and site visit in early September between senior representatives from Barrick and NOVAGOLD, as well as the Donlin Gold management team. Additional assay results for 18 completed drill holes, plus partial results for 22 holes from the 2021 drill program are reported below.

  • During the September 2021 executive management meetings in Alaska, the combined team reaffirmed its confidence in the deposit and charted a course toward advancing the project up the value chain
  • In addition, senior executives, including Barrick and NOVAGOLD CEOs Mark Bristow and Greg Lang, met with local stakeholders as well as senior Alaska Federal and State government officials who expressed their continued strong support for the project
  • Assay results from approximately 65% or 15,700 meters of drilling continue to support the global resource estimate, recent modelling concepts, and strategic mine planning work
  • With a progression plan in place, subject to results from the upcoming drill program the partners are well positioned to be able to proceed with a feasibility study update in 2022

2021 Drill Program Delivers Consistent Results

read more Show less

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20762.03+297.43
TSXV910.22-7.70
DOW34639.79+617.75
S&P 5004577.10+64.06
NASD15381.32+127.27
ASX7225.20-10.70

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1768.63-0.23
Silver22.34-0.03
Copper4.32+0.02
Palladium1793.00+18.00
Platinum941.50+5.74
Oil68.45+1.95
Heating Oil2.14+0.03
Natural Gas4.23+0.18