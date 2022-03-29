Everest Medicines announced today that its licensing partner, Pfizer Inc. reported positive topline results from a second Phase 3 study of etrasimod, an investigational, oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator in development for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis . In this 52-week study, also known as ELEVATE UC 52, etrasimod patients achieved ...

