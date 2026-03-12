Euromax Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2026 TheNewswire - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EOX,OTC:EOXFF): ("Euromax" or the "Company"), announces today that it has granted a total of 250,000 stock options and 11,698,429 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors and officers of Euromax in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Option Plan") and Restricted Share Unit Plan (the "RSU Plan"), respectively. The grants aim to align the interests of the Company's leadership with those of its shareholders, recognize contributions, and support long-term retention and performance.
Each stock option is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share in the capital of Euromax (each a "Common Share") for a period of three years from issuance, with all such stock options vesting as of the date of the grant. Subject to the one-year minimum vesting period prescribed under Policy 4.4 – Security Based Compensation ("Policy 4.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange, the RSUs vest in up to five tranches upon the achievement of certain milestones in respect of the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, as follows:
10% of the RSUs vesting upon the merger of the concessions;
10% of the RSUs vesting upon the approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment;
60% of the RSUs vesting upon the approval of the Exploitation Permit;
10% of the RSUs vesting upon the approval of the Construction Permit; and
10% of the RSUs vesting upon the approval of the Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control.
Each RSU, once vested in accordance with the terms of the RSU Plan and the applicable RSU agreement, entitles the participant to receive one Common Share.
The maximum number of Common Shares issuable under the Option Plan is 91,177,819 Common Shares, and the maximum number of Common Shares that may be reserved for issuance under the RSU Plan is 49,001,332 Common Shares. In accordance with Policy 4.4, Euromax shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought appropriate, pass, with or without variation, a resolution to re-approve the Option Plan at the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to the vesting of the RSUs, the achievement of certain milestones in relation to the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, and the approval of the Option Plan by shareholders at the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the financial years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, as well as the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referenced herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.
For more information, please visit www.euromaxresources.com or contact:
Tim Morgan-Wynne, Chief Executive Officer
+44 20 3918 5160
tmorganwynne@euromaxresources.com
