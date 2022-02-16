Eric Sprott announces that Sprott Mining Inc., disposed of a total of 600,000 common shares of First Majestic Silver Corp., over the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of approximately $14.63 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $8,779,920.Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns or controls 23,325,241 Shares and 5,000,000 Warrants . Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled ...

FR:CA,AG