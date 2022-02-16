Precious MetalsInvesting News

Eric Sprott announces that Sprott Mining Inc., disposed of a total of 600,000 common shares of First Majestic Silver Corp., over the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of approximately $14.63 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $8,779,920.Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns or controls 23,325,241 Shares and 5,000,000 Warrants . Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled ...

Eric Sprott announces that Sprott Mining Inc., (a corporation which he beneficially owns) disposed of a total of 600,000 common shares of First Majestic Silver Corp., over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately $14.63 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $8,779,920.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns or controls 23,325,241 Shares and 5,000,000 Warrants (representing approximately 9.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non diluted basis and approximately 10.8% on a partially diluted basis). Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 23,925,241 common shares and 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants (representing approximately, 9.3% on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.1% on a partially diluted basis. The disposition resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.2% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

First Majestic is located at 1800-925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3L2. A copy of Sprott Mining's early warning report will appear on First Majestic Silver's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

us dollar bill with downward trend lines

VIDEO — Andy Schectman: Fed Will Sacrifice Dollar, Stay Safe in Gold and Silver

Andy Schectman February 2022youtu.be

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve as inflation concerns continue to mount.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, shared his thoughts on what the central bank's next moves could be and how precious metals could be impacted.

"They have chosen an inflationary path over austerity, over the tough decisions. And I have a really hard time believing that they will blow up the economy by letting rates rise," he said.

Denarius Announces That Its Common Shares Will Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States on February 17, 2022

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States on February 17, 2022 under the symbol "DNRSF". U.S. investors will be able to find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, said "We believe the OTCQB platform will provide our growing shareholder base with increased visibility and transparency by facilitating trading of our common shares in the United States. While our primary listing is on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange in Canada, we appreciate that some investors prefer to trade in U.S. dollars on the OTCQB market."

gloved hand holding silver bar

Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

Click here to read the previous best junior silver stocks article.

The silver price has seen peaks and valleys so far in 2022, reaching a year-to-date high of US$24.63 per ounce on January 20, just two weeks after its low of US$22.07.

Following a 2021 in which the metal's price slowly declined, experts that the Investing News Network spoke with were mostly positive with their predictions for the precious metal’s outlook for 2022, for reasons including increased demand and expectations of a strong gold price performance.

Some of the top silver stocks year-to-date have seen similar movements to the silver price so far this year, although they have all released significant news as well.

Arizona Silver Completes First Two Core Holes at the Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 15, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first two core holes at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona.  Drilling commenced on January 28, 2022. The first hole is in the laboratory with the second hole to be submitted Friday.

Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration states, "From a visual perspective the new drilling is proceeding as anticipated. Intercepts are close to modelled depths and quartz vein breccia thicknesses remain strong.  The presence of visible gold in core in the hanging wall vein is encouraging but must be regarded with caution as to grade. That said, the model of the gold system in the "boiling zone" is holding up and as such I expect the zone will continue deeper."

Current drilling is at the north end of the Perry patented claim testing down dip of three previously drilled reverse circulation drill holes, PRC21-81 thru PRC21-83. The objective of the drilling is twofold: firstly, to determine the grade continuity down dip of previous mineralization, and secondly to recover drill core to compare with RC cuttings.

Earlier holes, PRC21-81 thru PRC21-83 reported two vein breccias separated by a diagnostic rhyolite dike that hosts quartz stockwork veining.  The upper (hanging wall) quartz vein breccia is higher grade than the lower (footwall) calcite-cemented vein breccia. The thickness and grade of the entire mineralized package was increasing with depth.  The upper vein breccia was up to 3 metres thick at 16.9 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 51.15 gpt silver. Stockwork mineralization up to 33.5 metres drill thickness was intersected in the mineralized rhyolite dike between the upper and lower vein breccias. The lower vein was characterized by black carbonate-cemented quartz vein and rhyolite fragments.

Current holes PC22-86 and PC22-87 intersected upper and lower vein breccia intercepts as predicted, 30 metres and 60 metres respectively below the earlier drill intercepts. The geology is continuous in both core holes, with the two vein breccias separated by quartz stockwork rhyolite.  A section of the geology to date is posted to the web site at https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

In holes PC22-86 and PC22-87 the upper vein breccia carries fine-grained visible gold. The vein breccia is characterized by yellow or green chalcedonic to crustiform quartz, occasionally banded, with clasts of vein and rhyolite within the vein breccia. The thickness of the upper vein breccia is 5.91 metres in the shallower hole, PC22-86 and 3.87 metres in the second hole, PC22-87.  Estimated true thickness of the upper vein breccia in the two holes is 4.85 metres and 2.74 metres respectively.

In holes PC21-86 and PC21-87 the lower vein breccia is 10.33 metres thick and 12.71 metres thick respectively. Estimated true thickness of the vein breccia is 8.5 metres and 9 metres respectively. Quartz in the lower vein is mostly white to gray, not green to yellow as in the upper vein breccia, and locally contains cockade and banded textures. The vein textures suggest the new drill hole intercepts are below the upper level of "boiling" as anticipated.

In the new drilling, the quartz stockwork rhyolite zone between the two vein breccias is 29 metres thick and 39.4 metres thick respectively.  The zone is getting both thicker and stronger with depth.  Some yellow and green quartz is evident in the stockwork zone reflecting a mixture of the quartz present in both the upper and lower vein breccias. Overall thickness of the strongly mineralized interval in the two holes is 45.27 metres, and 56.0 metres respectively. Estimated true thicknesses are 32.0 metres and 45.87 metres.

Two more drill holes are planned to follow the zone further down dip some 30 metres and 60 metres below PC21-87. Drilling is underway on hole PC21-88, but this hole will probably not be completed before February 17 th when the drill crew will break before resuming February 27 th .

See link to core photos on website:

https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-slideshow/

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset through 2022 will be the Philadelphia gold property. On its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property, the Company recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on Carlin-type targets.  Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2020-2021 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2021 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

CMC Commences Magnetometer Surveys on its Newfoundland Properties

CMC Commences Magnetometer Surveys on its Newfoundland Properties

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ground magnetometer surveys have commenced on its Newfoundland properties in the Gander Zone. McKeown Exploration Services Ltd. of St. John's Newfoundland have been contracted to conduct approximately 210-line kilometers of ground magnetometer surveys on the Bridal Veil Property (approximately 155-line kilometers); Terra Nova (approximately 35-line kilometers) and Rodney Pond (approximately 20-line kilometers). Data will be collected over the next four weeks and then interpreted by Dr. Chris Hale and John Gilliatt of Intelligent Exploration Services. Dr Hale is on the advisory board of CMC Metals Ltd. and is responsible for the design and interpretation of all geophysical surveys completed by the Company

Ground magnetic surveys can help provide detection of mineralization associated with large- and local-scale structures (faults, dykes, shear zone etc,). The survey data can provide information about variations in the near surface geology as well as at depth. Ground magnetic surveys are also used to identify demagnetised zones which are an indicator of areas that have been subjected to hydrothermal activity. The heat of hydrothermal activity and fluid movements often demagnetizes rocks. Another benefit of these surveys is that they can cover a lot of area in a relatively inexpensive manner.

IIROC Trading Resumption - AWE

IIROC Trading Resumption - AWE

Trading resumes in:

Company: Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.

