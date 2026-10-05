Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Eric Sprott announces that, on October 3, 2026, 11,363,636 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation., held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 3.8% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to such expiry, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 91,692,789 Shares and 25,324,994 Warrants representing approximately 18.6% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 22.6% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the expiry of the Warrants, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 91,692,789 Shares and 13,961,358 Warrants representing approximately 18.6% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 20.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The expiry of Warrants resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Outcrop Silver & Gold is located at 777 Dunsmuir St., Suite 1605, Vancouver British Columbia V7Y 1E4. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Outcrop Silver & Gold's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3C5).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317100

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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