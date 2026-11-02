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Trinity Silver Shares Drilling Updates at Nueva Chañarcillo and El Nevado Projects in Chileplay icon
Silver Investing

Trinity Silver Shares Drilling Updates at Nueva Chañarcillo and El Nevado Projects in Chile

Gabrielle De La Cruz
Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio
Nov 02, 2026 08:00PM

“Nueva Chañarcillo was once the world’s third largest silver mine, producing 100 million ounces,” CEO Thomas Wood shared.

CEO Thomas Wood told the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference that drilling is wrapping up at Trinity Silver’s (TSXV:TOM,OTCQB:TOMXF) Nueva Chañarcillo project, while drilling is set to commence at its El Nevado project in February 2027.

“Chile’s an extremely pro-mining country. They’re very pro-business and very keen to see a lot more. It’s the perfect time for (us) to be in Chile," he said.

Watch the full interview with Trinity Silver CEO Thomas Wood above.

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Up next

Craig Tindale, mining truck. play icon
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Craig Tindale: Gold's New Era — Prepare Now for System Reset

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 22, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Private investor and Substack newsletter writer Craig Tindale shares his thoughts on recent and potential future actions from the US Department of the Treasury, explaining their impact on the bond market, national debt and ultimately the gold sector.

"I think we're heading into a very significant change in US treasuries, in gold, in international debt, in the value of the dollar — just about everything we can imagine," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Chris Vermeulen, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold Price to US$3,100? "Epic" Chance to Buy Ahead

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 21, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying the precious metals have entered a bear market.

In his view, gold could fall as low as US$3,100 per ounce as this downtrend plays out — however, after that he expects a dramatic turnaround.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

justin huhn, uranium periodic symbolplay icon
Uranium Investing

Justin Huhn: Uranium Bottoming? Signals Lining Up, My Strategy Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 19, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Justin Huhn, editor and founder of Uranium Insider, shares his thoughts on the state of the uranium market, outlining key supply, demand and price developments.

He also weighs in on sentiment, saying sector negativity is part of why he sees a strong buying opportunity for investors right now.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gold and silver bars on scales over financial chart.play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Shrug Off Hot Inflation Data, Prices Bounce Back

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 16, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

The gold price dropped and then bounced back this week, sinking to around US$4,080 per ounce midway through the period before recovering.

Silver put on a similar performance, sinking below US$56 per ounce.

We'll get into what caused those declines in a moment, but before we do, I want to flag that silver price level. I heard this week from Dr. Mark Thornton of the Mises Institute, who said that from a technical standpoint the white metal could be forming a double bottom.

"If you look at it at US$55, it could be the beginning of a double bottom in the price of silver, because we had silver at US$55 back in July, and then we got a recovery up to about the US$70 level and now it's come all the way back down to US$55.
"So it's potentially a double bottom, which the technicians tell me is a very powerful formation of the chart pointing in the direction of much higher silver prices. Maybe silver is also just, you know, following the elusive nature of these technical charts, but it certainly looks like that's where it is today."

Steve Barton of In It To Win It made a similar comment when we spoke last week, identifying US$54 as a key silver price level to watch. Here's what he said:

"After US$58, then we're going to have the long-term trend line that we've drawn ad nauseam on this show, and that is basically hitting around US$54, connecting the high from 1980, the high from 2011 and then this little double top right here. And if we just string that out, that's going to be around US$54 right there.
"I think that's a pretty heavy line in the sand. (But) if I'm wrong, and gold actually breaks that previous low of US$3,950, then I don't think that this US$54 level here holds. If I'm right, and it does hit the US$4,000, US$3,950 level and bounces, then I think worst-case scenario here on silver, we basically do that."

Going back to what caused this week's precious metals price declines, the key culprit was the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which came in hotter than anticipated.

CPI rose 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in September and 3.7 percent year-on-year, above analysts' expectations of 3.6 percent. Core CPI, which excludes the food and energy categories, increased 0.3 percent from the previous month and 2.6 percent from a year ago.

Market watchers are pointing to energy prices, which continue to be impacted by the Iran war, as a key driver of September's inflation numbers, although that's not the only area that saw acceleration — vehicle, apparel and shelter costs were an issue too.

US producer price index (PPI) data came through this week as well, and also surpassed forecasts, rising 6.3 percent annually and 1.3 percent month-on-month.

Those are the biggest gains since December and March 2022, respectively.

Together, the reports have boosted expectations for another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike in 2026 — most likely at the central bank's December meeting.

Bullet briefing — Oil prices rise, uranium's strong setup

Oil prices break US$105

As inflation concerns continue to mount, Brent crude traded above US$105 per barrel again this week, spurred higher by increasing tensions in the Middle East.

The situation remains complex, but recent developments include reports that Iran has attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a clash between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

While President Donald Trump has said the US will not restart strikes against Iran before midterm elections, concerns about a prolonged conflict are growing.

Uranium buying opportunity?

On the energy side, I also want to briefly mention uranium.

I spoke this week with Justin Huhn of Uranium Insider, and he reiterated an idea that I've been hearing over the past couple of months, saying now could be a good entry point.

Here's how he explained it:

"We built a decent cash position in both of our portfolios between December and let's say March, April, and we started to deploy that cash in June very slowly. We deployed significantly more in July and early August, and then we've been continuing to add in September and even as soon as last week. And we're actually considering adding adding a bit more with our remaining cash position today (October 14) or perhaps tomorrow (October 15). So a lot of signals are lining right now that lead me to believe that if the bottom isn't perfectly in right now, we are very, very close."

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold, Silver's Next Leg — This "Engine" to Drive Prices?play icon
Gold Investing

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold, Silver's Next Leg — This "Engine" to Drive Prices?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 15, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, shares his outlook for gold and silver, laying out the factors that have been weighing on prices and commenting on what may kick off their next leg higher — in his view, the return of speculators could provide a boost.

"Speculators we found out last year are a main engine to the prices of gold and silver," he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

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