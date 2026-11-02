Trinity Silver Shares Drilling Updates at Nueva Chañarcillo and El Nevado Projects in Chile

CEO Thomas Wood told the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference that drilling is wrapping up at Trinity Silver’s (TSXV:TOM,OTCQB:TOMXF) Nueva Chañarcillo project, while drilling is set to commence at its El Nevado project in February 2027.

“Chile’s an extremely pro-mining country. They’re very pro-business and very keen to see a lot more. It’s the perfect time for (us) to be in Chile," he said.

Watch the full interview with Trinity Silver CEO Thomas Wood above.