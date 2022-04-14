Battery MetalsInvesting News

Energy Fuels ships Uranium, Vanadium and Rare Earth Element Carbonate in the same week. The shipment of Vanadium is not unusual nor is the shipment of REE Concentrate although it is worth noting that shipments of both elements can be erratic. The shipment of Uranium to an enrichment center in Illinois does not represent sales, per se, but can be viewed as a sign that the company is getting closer to sales. While not ...

Energy Fuels ships Uranium, Vanadium and Rare Earth Element (REE) Carbonate in the same week. The shipment of Vanadium is not unusual nor is the shipment of REE Concentrate although it is worth noting that shipments of both elements can be erratic. The shipment of Uranium to an enrichment center in Illinois does not represent sales, per se, but can be viewed as a sign that the company is getting closer to sales. While not significant by itself, the shipment all three elements in the same week represents a milestone for the company. Energy Fuels REE production is advancing. The company has begun producing a "more advanced" form of REE Carbonate. Importantly, it was achieved with existing operations and will set the stage for the company as it takes the next step of considering complete separation of Rare Earth Elements. Energy Fuels has already begun a pilot to evaluate the separation of heavy elements and has engaged a firm to explore the separation of light elements. At this point, we do not include the separation of elements in our models. However, we do assume a growing level of REE Carbonate production. Uranium prices are soaring. Spot uranium prices have risen to $63 per pound. When we began covering Energy Fuels and the uranium industry a few years ago, prices were near $30, a price too low to justify production. We believe Energy Fuels is able to produce Uranium at a cost near $40/lb. at its White Mesa plant. A key test for Energy Fuel and other uranium companies will be whether or not consumers (electric utilities) will begin to sign long-term contracts. Production is moving forward. We are raising our price target. Rising uranium prices lead to to believe that the company is close to signing a contract and restarting uranium sales. In addition to raising our uranium price forecast to $60/lb. in 2022 and rising $5/lb. annually until hitting $80/lb., we now expect the company to begin selling uranium in 2023 instead of 2024. We have also accelerated our expectations regarding REE Carbonate sales to levels in line with management projections given recent developments. The combined impact of the aforementioned adjustments increased our estimated fair value for the stock to $13 per share from $9 per share and our price target accordingly. Read More >>

Energy Fuels Hits Critical Mineral 'Trifecta' in Rare Earths, Uranium & Vanadium; Now Performing Commercial-Scale Partial Rare Earth Separation

Energy Fuels recently made commercial shipments of uranium, vanadium & advanced rare earth materials all in a single week

LAKEWOOD, Colo. , April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that during the week of April 4 , the Company's White Mesa Mill located near Blanding, Utah (the " Mill ") made three (3) commercial shipments of three (3) critical mineral products. During that week, Energy Fuels shipped:

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

IperionX logo

IperionX & Energy Fuels Progress Leading U.S. Rare Earth Collaboration

  • Energy Fuels has completed laboratory evaluation of IperionX's rare earth minerals, including monazite and xenotime, from the Titan Project in west Tennessee.
  • Energy Fuels' evaluation indicates that IperionX's rare earth minerals are suitable as a high quality feedstock to supply Energy Fuels' ongoing commercial production of mixed rare earth carbonate, an advanced material ready for rare earth separation.
  • IperionX's Titan Project contains a large amount of the light rare earths neodymium and praseodymium, as well as a significant distribution of the highly valuable heavy rare earths, terbium and dysprosium.
  • The combination of IperionX's heavy rare earth rich minerals in Tennessee, and Energy Fuels' operating processing facilities in Utah, provides the potential to rapidly progress a fully integrated rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.

IperionX Limited ("IperionX" or "Company") (ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that Energy Fuels, Inc. ("Energy Fuels") (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) has undertaken laboratory evaluation of rare earth mineral concentrates from IperionX's Titan Project in west Tennessee.

IperionX and Energy Fuels previously signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of natural monazite sands from IperionX's Titan Project in Tennessee to Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah (refer ASX announcement dated April 22, 2021). Energy Fuels and IperionX are continuing to evaluate expanding their collaboration to establish a fully integrated permanent rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.

Consolidated Uranium Announces Record Date for the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.

All of the conditions precedent to completion of the Arrangement have been satisfied, including among others, receipt of the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) which was obtained on February 7, 2022 and receipt of conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for listing (the "Listing") of the common shares of Labrador Uranium ("LUR Shares").

GTI Resources

GTI’s Shares Start Trading on U.S. OTCQB Exchange

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or the Company) advises that it has completed the requirements to commence cross‐ trading of its securities on the OTCQB Market in North America. GTI shares are now quoted on OTCQB under the symbol “GTRIF”, and trading commenced on 12th April 2022 (US Time). Investors can access further details via https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTRIF/overview.

Baselode Webinar: CEO James Sykes and VP Cameron MacKay Discuss the Recent Drill Results From the ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") has prepared a video presentation providing updated details on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . The video discusses:

  • Increasing radioactivity trends suggest mineralization is stronger to the southeast
  • Structural interpretations suggest unconformity mineralization targets to the southeast and northeast
  • The differences between the "Upper" and "Lower" zones of mineralization
  • The logistics of working with a helicopter-supported drill program during winter conditions

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR UPDATE ON ACKIO WINTER 2022 DRILL PROGRAM

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 13 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 29 th Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Ur-Energy to Present April 13 at the Emerging Growth Conference

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its CEO, John Cash, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Conference is being held virtually

Ur-Energy invites you to attend its live presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Mr. Cash will provide an overview of the Company's business, and then will open the floor to questions. Please ask your questions during the live event and Mr. Cash will answer as many questions as possible in the time allotted.

UEX Announces Completion of Winter 2022 Exploration Programs

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - April 11, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 winter exploration programs for the Christie Lake and Hidden Bay Projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

Blue Sky Uranium

Ellis Martin Report: Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Near Surface Low Cost Large Land Package

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Uranium is and always has been an answer for a cleaner and economically efficient energy source. As the world rushes to convert from dependence on fossil fuels to alternative sources in the ongoing electrification of everything.. We would like to re-introduce to you a company that is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium and vanadium with a land package of more than 4,000 sq km in nuclear friendly Argentina. That company is Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Today Ellis Martin for a conversation with the President and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium, Nikolaos Cacos.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (CVE:BSK) (FRA:MAL2) (OTCMKTS:BKUCF) is one of Argentina's best-positioned uranium & vanadium exploration companies with more than 4,000 km2 (400,000 ha) of prospective tenements. The Company's mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring and advancing towards production a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects, with an emphasis on near-surface deposits with the potential for near-term low-cost production. The Company follows international best practices in exploration, with a focus on respect for the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work.

Argentina is the largest generator of electricity from nuclear energy in South America. The country is working to further expand their nuclear energy sector with additional power plants, but currently lacks domestic uranium production. Argentina's desire for security of supply could provide a "guaranteed" first customer for a new domestic supplier. Large scale production could make Argentina a strategic exporter of uranium to the international nuclear energy sector.
Blue Sky's exploration work between 2007 and 2012 led to the discovery of a new uranium district in Rio Negro Province. The Company's Amarillo Grande Project covers the district with three major properties, including the Ivana near-surface uranium deposit which hosts the largest NI 43-101 uranium resource in the country; Ivana also has potentially significant vanadium credits. Other exploration targets for blind uranium and vanadium mineralization are also present within the project area. The close proximity of the properties & targets provides the potential for an integrated, low-cost uranium-vanadium producing operation, making Amarillo Grande an excellent candidate to be the first near-term uranium producer in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource-focused management group that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109991/bsk



About Blue Sky Uranium Corp:

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (CVE:BSK) is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers. Blue Sky holds has the exclusive right to of properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.



Source:
Blue Sky Uranium Corp

