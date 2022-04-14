Energy Fuels ships Uranium, Vanadium and Rare Earth Element (REE) Carbonate in the same week. The shipment of Vanadium is not unusual nor is the shipment of REE Concentrate although it is worth noting that shipments of both elements can be erratic. The shipment of Uranium to an enrichment center in Illinois does not represent sales, per se, but can be viewed as a sign that the company is getting closer to sales. While not significant by itself, the shipment all three elements in the same week represents a milestone for the company. Energy Fuels REE production is advancing. The company has begun producing a "more advanced" form of REE Carbonate. Importantly, it was achieved with existing operations and will set the stage for the company as it takes the next step of considering complete separation of Rare Earth Elements. Energy Fuels has already begun a pilot to evaluate the separation of heavy elements and has engaged a firm to explore the separation of light elements. At this point, we do not include the separation of elements in our models. However, we do assume a growing level of REE Carbonate production. Uranium prices are soaring. Spot uranium prices have risen to $63 per pound. When we began covering Energy Fuels and the uranium industry a few years ago, prices were near $30, a price too low to justify production. We believe Energy Fuels is able to produce Uranium at a cost near $40/lb. at its White Mesa plant. A key test for Energy Fuel and other uranium companies will be whether or not consumers (electric utilities) will begin to sign long-term contracts. Production is moving forward. We are raising our price target. Rising uranium prices lead to to believe that the company is close to signing a contract and restarting uranium sales. In addition to raising our uranium price forecast to $60/lb. in 2022 and rising $5/lb. annually until hitting $80/lb., we now expect the company to begin selling uranium in 2023 instead of 2024. We have also accelerated our expectations regarding REE Carbonate sales to levels in line with management projections given recent developments. The combined impact of the aforementioned adjustments increased our estimated fair value for the stock to $13 per share from $9 per share and our price target accordingly. Read More >>
Energy Fuels Hits Critical Mineral 'Trifecta' in Rare Earths, Uranium & Vanadium; Now Performing Commercial-Scale Partial Rare Earth Separation
Energy Fuels recently made commercial shipments of uranium, vanadium & advanced rare earth materials all in a single week
LAKEWOOD, Colo. , April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that during the week of April 4 , the Company's White Mesa Mill located near Blanding, Utah (the " Mill ") made three (3) commercial shipments of three (3) critical mineral products. During that week, Energy Fuels shipped:
- Natural uranium concentrates (" U 3 O 8 ") to the Metropolis Works uranium conversion facility in Metropolis, Illinois for conversion into uranium hexafluoride which will be enriched and used as fuel for the production of clean, carbon-free nuclear energy;
- Vanadium pentoxide (" V 2 O 5 ") to the Bear Metallurgical Company in Butler, Pennsylvania for conversion to ferrovanadium (" FeV ") which will be sold into the steel and specialty alloys industries; and
- High-purity mixed rare earth element (" REE ") carbonate (" REE Carbonate ") to Neo Performance Materials' (" Neo's ") Silmet facility in Estonia for separation into advanced REE products. The REE Carbonate had undergone partial separation at the Mill using existing Mill facilities prior to its delivery to Silmet, which is the first commercial-scale REE separation to occur in the U.S. since at least the early-2000's (to the Company's knowledge).
This is the first time Energy Fuels, the Mill – and perhaps any facility in history – has accomplished such a feat. The Company believes it is clearly establishing itself as a "Clean Energy and Critical Mineral Hub" for the United States .
The Company is pleased to announce that it has begun partial commercial-scale REE separations at its White Mesa Mill, located near Blanding, Utah (the " Mill ") utilizing existing Mill facilities. As a result, the Company is now producing a more advanced REE Carbonate than it did in 2021. The Company utilized an existing solvent extraction (" SX ") circuit at the Mill to remove most of the lanthanum (" La ") and produce an advanced cerium (" Ce ")-plus REE Carbonate. This product is roughly 32% - 34% neodymium-praseodymium (" NdPr ") and 1.8% terbium (" Tb ") and dysprosium (" Dy ") on a % TREO basis.
This is the first commercial-scale REE separation conducted by the Company, and to the Company's knowledge, the first to occur in the U.S. since at least the early-2000's. The successful integration of partial separations with existing Mill equipment and processes represents a significant advancement in Energy Fuels' long-term plans of becoming a vertically integrated producer of advanced REE products. These separation processes also allow the Company to refine operating costs and optimize metallurgical and engineering designs for installation of a more advanced SX separation circuit at the Mill in the future. This most recent production campaign also further validates Energy Fuels' monazite crack and leach process.
Energy Fuels continues to make rapid progress on restoring commercial REE capabilities to the United States . The Company is currently completing its latest campaign of REE Carbonate production (with partial La separation) from natural monazite sand concentrates. In July 2021 , Energy Fuels began successfully extracting REEs from natural monazite utilizing a crack and leach process. The REE Carbonate that the Company has produced since July 2021 meets Neo's commercial specifications, thereby allowing it to be fed directly into the separation process. Energy Fuels' REE Carbonate is the most advanced REE material being produced at commercial quantities in the U.S. today, as it has been chemically altered, impurities have been removed, and it is ready for REE separation without further processing. The Company's new REE Carbonate is even further advanced, as it has been partially separated. The Company is continuing to seek additional supplies of natural monazite sand to expand production.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it is making progress on its lab-scale REE separation pilot program. Lab-scale piloting began in 2021 and is ongoing. The Company has achieved production of a high-purity mixed NdPr oxide from its lab-scale pilot. A sample of NdPr oxide will be sent to Neo for further evaluation with the intent to sell this product as well as other separated oxides to Neo or others in the future. Through the operation of this pilot program, specific design criteria, as well as reagent costs, are being evaluated, which to date, are within initial expectations. REE separation piloting is expected to continue throughout the rest of 2022, which will also allow the Company to evaluate separation of the heavy REEs (samarium (" Sm ")-plus).
Energy Fuels has also formally engaged the French consulting firm, Carester SAS (" Carester "), to perform more detailed scoping, cost estimation, permitting support, technical support, and design for commercial "light" REE separation infrastructure at the Mill. The Company is currently preparing an application to the State of Utah , which it expects to submit in late 2022 or in early 2023. The Company plans to be in a position to initially produce up to 10,000 tonnes of total REE oxides (" TREO ") by 2025 or 2026. The preliminary, high-level scoping work Carester performed for Energy Fuels in 2021 estimated capital and operating costs to install and operate a "light" separation infrastructure at the Mill capable of producing 10,000 tonnes TREO per year, which are in line with the Company's initial expectations. The Company's expanded collaboration with Carester will include validation of these numbers. If confirmed, Energy Fuels expects to be among the lowest cost REE producers in the world, while also recovering uranium and possibly thorium. Energy Fuels is also evaluating the production of "heavy" REE oxides, including Dy and Tb, which could occur by 2027 or 2028.
The price of uranium has risen dramatically since Russia's invasion of Ukraine . The spot price of natural uranium concentrates (" U 3 O 8 ") currently sits at $63.25 per pound, an increase of over 50% since December 31, 2021 . Energy Fuels has been the largest producer of uranium in the United States for the past several years and has over 11.5 million pounds of annual uranium production capacity, more than any other U.S. company. As of December 31, 2021 , the Company had roughly 700,000 pounds of U.S.-origin U 3 O 8 , produced by the Company in finished inventory and expects to produce an additional 100,000 to 120,000 pounds in 2022. All the Company's current finished U.S. produced uranium inventory is at the two North American uranium conversion facilities. The Company also has additional significant stockpiled mineralized material at the Mill that can be processed relatively quickly for uranium recovery as required.
The Company has also observed a marked uptick in interest from nuclear utilities seeking long-term uranium supply, and is now actively engaged in pursuing selective long-term uranium sales contracts.
Vanadium prices have also risen substantially this year. The mid-point spot price of vanadium oxide (" V 2 O 5 ") in Europe is currently $12.00 per pound, an increase of nearly 40% since the end of 2021. Energy Fuels has begun selectively selling some of its vanadium inventory in 2022 at increasing prices per pound of V 2 O 5 . The Company is continuing to ship V 2 O 5 to the Bear Metallurgical facility in Pennsylvania (" Bear Met ") for conversion to ferrovanadium (" FeV ") for sale into the steel and specialty alloy industries.
Mark S. Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: "I believe the week of April 4, 2022 will go down as one of the most important weeks in Company history. This week, our vision of Energy Fuels as 'America's Critical Mineral and Clean Energy Hub' tangibly advanced, as our White Mesa Mill in Utah sent three shipments of advanced materials containing a total of fifteen critical elements, including the rare earth elements cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, dysprosium, terbium, holmium, yttrium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium, along with uranium and vanadium, to downstream processing facilities. We sent a shipment of high-purity rare earth carbonate containing 32% - 34% NdPr to Silmet in Estonia , where it will be refined and processed into various advanced materials for use in permanent magnets used in electric vehicle (EV) motors and wind generation, batteries, electronics, defense applications, and other technologies. We sent a shipment of uranium concentrates to ConverDyn in Illinois for sale to U.S. nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy, and further adding to Energy Fuels' industry-leading finished U.S.-origin uranium inventory. And, we sent another truckload of vanadium to Bear Met in Pennsylvania for conversion into ferrovanadium for use in high-strength steel and other advanced and specialty alloys.
"I could not be more proud of what our team is doing at the White Mesa Mill on rare earths. It is hard to believe, but we are currently producing commercial-scale quantities of a rare earth material that is more advanced than any other company in the U.S. We even recently began commercial-scale rare earth separation in March using existing Mill facilities, the first time the United States has produced a separated rare earth product in a couple of decades. Keep in mind that we only announced our entry into the rare earth space in April 2020 . Yet barely two years later, Energy Fuels is producing commercial quantities of advanced rare earth materials. We have been able to move at 'lightning speed,' because we have existing licenses, expertise, and infrastructure, along with dedication and hard work. We believe we are moving faster than any other company in the U.S. on restoring low-cost, domestic critical material supply chains. At Energy Fuels, we don't just talk about restoring critical domestic supply chains. We innovate, invest, and work hard to actually do it, all to the highest environmental, human health, and human rights standards in the world."
Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up commercial-scale production of REE carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado , near Denver, and all its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in the United States and Canada . Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of Energy Fuels. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Energy Fuels' objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, are forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this discussion include, but are not limited to, the following: any expectation that the Company may establish itself as a Clean Energy and Critical Mineral Hub in the U.S; any expectation that the Company may be successful in becoming a vertically integrated producer of advanced REE products; any expectation that the Company may be successful in helping to restore commercial REE capabilities and critical supply chains in the U.S.; any expectation that the Company may be successful in securing additional supplies of natural monazite sand to expand production; any expectation that the Company may successfully permit and install a more advanced commercial separation circuit at the Mill in the future for the separation of light and/or heavy REEs and the timing of any such permitting and installation; any expectation as to future production levels of REE oxides; any expectation that the Company may be among the lowest-cost REE producers in the world; any expectation as to the amount of uranium the Company may produce in 2022; any expectation as to stockpiled mineralized material at the Mill that may be processed for the recovery of uranium and the timing of any such processing; any expectation that the Company may secure long-term uranium sales contracts at suitable uranium prices; any expectation as to future vanadium sales and the prices of such sales; and any expectation that the Company will be able to operate at the highest environmental, human health, and human rights standards in the world. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: technical difficulties; processing difficulties and upsets; licensing, permitting and regulatory delays; litigation risks; competition from others; and market factors, including future demand for and prices realized from the sale of uranium, vanadium and REEs. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and Energy Fuels disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Energy Fuels assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-hits-critical-mineral-trifecta-in-rare-earths-uranium--vanadium-now-performing-commercial-scale-partial-rare-earth-separation-301524675.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c2137.html
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position
Webcast on March 17, 2022
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.
Highlights:
- Energy Fuels reported a net income of $1.5 million for 2021.
- At December 31, 2021 , the Company had a robust balance sheet with $143.2 million of working capital, including $113.0 million of cash and marketable securities, $30.8 million of inventory, and no short term (or long term) debt. At current commodity prices, the Company's December 31, 2021 product inventory would have a value of approximately $60.6 million .
- During 2021, prices for all the commodities Energy Fuels produces, or has the ability to produce, rose significantly. Uranium oxide (" U 3 O 8 ") prices increased approximately 38%, neodymium-praseodymium oxide (" NdPr ") prices increased approximately 112%, and vanadium oxide (" V 2 O 5 ") prices increased approximately 62%. Prices for each of these commodities have continued to show significant strength to date in 2022. The Company continues to closely follow developments related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine , as Russia is a major supplier of uranium and nuclear fuel to U.S. and European customers. Prices of uranium have risen sharply in recent days.
- While the Company chose to not sell any uranium during 2021, it is now actively engaged in pursuing selective long-term uranium sales contracts.
- The Company produced approximately 270 metric tonnes of mixed rare earth element (" REE ") carbonate (" RE Carbonate "), containing 120 metric tonnes of total rare earth oxides (" TREO ") during 2021, as it commenced ramping up its REE recovery infrastructure. Energy Fuels' RE Carbonate is the most advanced REE material being produced in the U.S. today.
- The Company is currently in active discussions with several sources of natural monazite sands around the world to significantly increase the supply of feed for its growing REE initiative.
- During Q1-2022, the Company began commercially separating Lanthanum (La) and Cerium (Ce) on a small scale from its RE Carbonate, using an existing solvent extraction circuit at the Mill. This represents the first commercial level REE separation to occur in the U.S. in many years.
- The Company is planning to install a full separation circuit at its White Mesa Mill (the " Mill ") to produce both "light" and "heavy" separated REE oxides in the coming years, subject to successful licensing, financing, and commissioning, and continued strong market conditions. The Company has hired Carester SAS (" Carester "), a global leader in producing separated REE oxides, to support these REE separation initiatives.
- On December 15, 2021 , the Company announced a strategic venture with Nanoscale Powders LLC (" NSP ") for the development of a novel technology that would potentially produce REE metals. The technology has the potential to reduce the costs of production, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions versus existing technologies.
- In 2021, the Company sold small quantities of its existing V 2 O 5 inventory to capitalize on recent market strength. The Company expects to continue to sell vanadium as prices increase and is evaluating the potential to resume vanadium recovery at the Mill, where its tailings pond solutions contain an estimated additional 1.0 to 3.0 million recoverable pounds of V 2 O 5 .
- In July 2021 , the Company announced the execution of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with RadTran, LLC to evaluate the potential recovery of thorium and radium from the Company's existing RE Carbonate and uranium process streams for use in the production of medical isotopes for emerging targeted alpha therapy (" TAT ") cancer therapeutics. This initiative complements the Company's existing uranium and RE Carbonate businesses, as it investigates the potential recovery of isotopes in existing process streams at the Mill for medical purposes.
- In September 2021 , the Company announced its establishment of the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation (the " Foundation "), a fund specifically designed to contribute to the communities surrounding the Mill in southeastern Utah by providing funding to support local economic development and local priorities.
- In October 2021 , the Company completed the sale of certain, permitted non-core conventional uranium assets to Consolidated Uranium Inc. ( "CUR" ), including the Daneros mine, the Tony M mine, and the Rim mine. The Company reported a gain on the value of this transaction of $35.7 million , resulting in a significant improvement in the Company's results of operations and net income for 2021.
- On January 25, 2022 , the Board appointed Dr. Ivy Estabrooke as a Director of Energy Fuels, bringing to the Company experience in commercial-stage biotech, research and development program leadership, and technology solutions for national security and public health challenges.
Mark S. Chalmers , Energy Fuels' President and CEO, stated:
"In 2021, we believe Energy Fuels further strengthened its position as America's leading multi-commodity, critical mineral company, as we made excellent progress on our uranium, REEs, vanadium and medical isotope initiatives. We are deploying our 'one-of-a-kind' licenses, facilities, and expertise to responsibly recover the critical elements needed for carbon-free nuclear energy, electric vehicle powertrains, wind generation, advanced electronics, grid-scale batteries, other clean energy and advanced technologies, and potentially cancer therapeutics.
"We are particularly proud of our accomplishments in REEs. We announced our entry into the REE business less than two years ago, and today we are ramping up our production of commercial quantities of RE Carbonate, which is a more advanced REE material than any other U.S. company is producing, as we are chemically recovering the REEs in a high-purity material that is ready for REE separation. We are also moving toward licensing and installing the infrastructure needed to produce separated REE oxides on a full commercial scale in the coming years. The proven processing technology for producing separated REE oxides is solvent extraction, or 'SX,' and our White Mesa Mill has over 40 years of experience producing uranium and vanadium using SX. With the support of Carester, a leading global consultant in the production of separated REE products, we believe it is a logical 'next step' for Energy Fuels to produce separated REE oxides on a full commercial scale at the Mill. We have already successfully performed La, Ce, and NdPr separations at pilot scale in the Mill's lab over the past several months, and we recently began ramping up our commercial separation of La and Ce from our RE Carbonate on a small scale using an existing SX circuit at the Mill. Our primary REE focuses in 2022 will be building our supply of monazite ore, designing and licensing a new full commercial scale REE separation circuit at the Mill, and advancing our innovative REE metal initiative with NSP.
"With the recent events in Ukraine , security of supply in the U.S. for uranium is crucial. Energy Fuels continues to be the leading low-cost U.S. uranium producer with more production facilities and capacity than any other U.S. company, and we stand ready to be a reliable, large-scale supplier to U.S. nuclear utilities. We are seeing an increase in utility interest for long-term contracts. We are pursuing uranium sales contracts with pricing and terms that return acceptable project margins and maintain exposure to further uranium market upside.
"Vanadium prices are rising, as well. In 2019, we built a significant inventory of vanadium to sell into the abrupt upside price volatility that vanadium markets often experience, most recently in late 2018. The next upward cycle may have begun, as prices have risen sharply in the first months of 2022, and we are selling some of our inventory. As we sell, we will evaluate the potential to resume production from the Mill's pond solutions or our conventional deposits to replace our sold inventory. We estimate our pond solutions alone contain another 1.0 to 3.0 million pounds of recoverable V 2 O 5 and would be first and lowest cost to market.
"A few words on our medical isotope initiative. This is another area where we are able to deploy our unique facilities, licenses, and expertise to potentially help create a domestic supply chain for emerging cancer therapies. Recovering radioisotopes for use in cancer treatments from our existing process streams, thereby recycling valuable material that would otherwise be lost to direct disposal, would, if successful, be a great way to maximally use all of our feeds. And we would be accomplishing this in a way that is environmentally beneficial and highly congruent with Energy Fuels' recycling and sustainability goals.
"We are also very pleased to announce that, on January 25, 2022 Dr. Ivy Estabrooke was appointed to the Board of Energy Fuels. Dr. Estabrooke brings to the Company an impressive background that is highly pertinent, not only to our new REE and TAT cancer therapeutics initiatives, but also to our core uranium business, which is of the utmost importance to national security at this time."
Webcast at 1:00 pm EDT on March 17, 2022 :
Energy Fuels will be hosting a video webcast on March 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm EDT ( 11:00 am MDT ) to discuss its FY-2021 financial results, the outlook for 2022, uranium, rare earths, vanadium, and medical isotopes. To join the webcast and access the presentation and viewer-controlled webcast slides, please click on the link below:
If you would like to participate in the webcast and ask questions, please dial in to 1-888-664-6392 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada ).
A link to a recorded version of the proceedings will be available on the Company's website shortly after the webcast by calling 1-888-390-0541 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada ) and by entering the code 179864#. The recording will be available until March 31, 2022 .
Selected Summary Financial Information:
$000's, except per share data
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Total revenues
$
3,184
$
1,658
$
5,865
Gross profit (loss)
1,370
14
(12,433)
Operating profit (loss)
(35,425)
(24,627)
(40,581)
Net income (loss) attributable to the company
1,541
(27,776)
(37,978)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share
0.01
(0.23)
(0.40)
$000's
As at December 31,
As at December 31,
Financial Position:
Working capital
$
143,190
$
40,158
Property, plant and equipment, net
21,983
23,621
Mineral properties, net
83,539
83,539
Total assets
315,446
183,236
Total long-term liabilities
13,805
13,376
Financial Discussion:
At December 31, 2021, the Company had $143.2 million of working capital, including $113.0 million of cash and marketable securities and $30.8 million of inventory, including approximately 691,000 pounds of uranium and 1,650,000 pounds of vanadium, both in the form of immediately marketable product. The spot price of U 3 O 8 at March 11, 2022 was $58.50 per pound, according to TradeTech (up from $42.00 per pound at December 31, 2021 . The current mid-point spot price of V 2 O 5 at March 11, 2022 was $12.25 per pound after remaining relatively flat near the 2021 year-end, according to FastMarkets. Based on today's spot prices, the Company's December 31, 2021 uranium and vanadium inventories would have a current market value of $40.4 million and $20.2 million , respectively, totaling approximately $60.6 million . On October 27, 2021 , the Company completed the sale of certain non-core conventional assets to CUR. In addition to receiving $2 million cash at closing, the Company now holds 19.1% of the outstanding shares of CUR as of December 31, 2021 , for a total value to the Company of $32.2 million as at December 31, 2021 .
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Company realized net income of $1.5 million , compared to a net loss of $27.9 for the year ended December 31, 2020 . The net income in 2021 was primarily due to the sale of non-core conventional uranium assets to CUR. The Company spent $10.75 million for development of the Company's properties, primarily due to the development and ramping up of the RE Carbonate production program at the Mill. The Company also incurred underutilized capacity production costs applicable to rare earth concentrates during the year of $0.53 million . The underutilized capacity production costs are due to low throughput rates as the Mill ramps-up to commercial-scale production at full capacity. To date, the Mill has focused on producing commercially salable RE Carbonate at low throughput rates and has been very pleased with the resulting product it is shipping for separation. The Mill expects to increase its throughput rates as its supplies of monazite sands increase. The Company is in advanced discussions with several additional sources of monazite sands that, if successfully secured, we expect to result in sufficient throughput to reduce underutilized capacity production costs and allow the Company to realize its expected margins on a continuous basis.
Rare Earth Achievements in 2021 and To Date in 2022:
On March 1, 2021 , the Company and Neo Performance Materials Limited (" Neo ") announced a new rare earth production initiative spanning European and North American critical material supply chains. Under an agreement in principle signed on March 1, 2021 and finalized into a definitive agreement in July 2022 , Energy Fuels will process natural monazite sands, currently being mined in the state of Georgia by The Chemours Company, into an RE Carbonate at the Mill and ship a portion of the produced RE Carbonate to Neo's rare earth separations facility in Sillamäe, Estonia (" Silmet "). Silmet will then process the RE Carbonate into separated rare earth materials for use in rare earth permanent magnets and other rare earth-based advanced materials.
On July 7, 2021 , the Company announced that the first container (approximately 20 tonnes of product) of an expected 15 containers of mixed RE Carbonate had been successfully produced by Energy Fuels at the Mill and was en route to Silmet. This commercial-scale production of RE Carbonate by Energy Fuels from a U.S. mined rare earth resource positions Energy Fuels as the only company in North America that currently produces a monazite-derived, enhanced rare earth material. The physical delivery of this product also represents the launch of a new, environmentally responsible rare earth supply chain that allows for source validation and tracking from mining through to final end-use applications for manufacturers in North America , Europe , Japan , and other nations.
The Company also announced on March 1, 2021 that, in addition to supplying RE Carbonate to Neo, Energy Fuels is evaluating the potential to develop U.S. separation capabilities at the Mill, or nearby, as it works to increase its monazite sand supplies, thereby fully integrating a U.S. rare earth supply chain in the coming years, in addition to supplying RE Carbonate to European markets. On April 27, 2021 , the Company announced it had engaged Carester to prepare a scoping study for the development of a solvent extraction REE separation circuit at the Mill utilizing the Mill's existing equipment and infrastructure to the extent applicable, to create a continuous, integrated and optimized rare earth production sequence. Based in Lyon, France , Carester is one of the world's leading global consultants on rare earth supply chains, with expertise in designing, constructing, operating and optimizing REE production facilities globally. Carester's scoping work included an evaluation of the Mill's current monazite leaching process, preparation of an REE separation flow sheet, capital and operating expense estimates, incorporation of new technologies where applicable, and recommendations on equipment vendors. The Company is planning to install a full separation circuit at its White Mesa Mill to produce both "light" and "heavy" separated REE oxides in the coming years, subject to successful licensing, financing, and commissioning, and continued strong market conditions. The Company has hired Carester to perform a second scoping study to support these REE separation initiatives.
During Q1-2022, the Company began commercially separating La and Ce from its RE Carbonate on a small scale using an existing solvent extraction circuit at the Mill. This represents the first commercial level REE separation to occur in the U.S. in many years. The Company has been performing laboratory-scale REE separations for the last several months on a 24/7 basis, successfully executing the La, Ce, and NdPr separations at high-purities and with excellent recoveries.
On December 15, 2021 , the Company announced the execution of an MOU with NSP for the development of a novel technology for the potential production of REE metals, subject to the finalization of definitive agreements. We believe this technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron (" NdFeB ") magnets used in electric vehicles, wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.
In addition, during 2022, the Company announced the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (" MOU ") for the supply of natural monazite sands from IperionX Limited's (" IperionX's ", formerly known as Hyperion Metals Limited) Titan Project in Tennessee , if and when the project is developed and mined. IperionX's Titan Project covers a large area of heavy mineral sands properties in Tennessee prospective for titanium, zircon, monazite and other valuable minerals such as high-grade silica sand and other refractory minerals.
In 2021, the Company also announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (" DOE ") Office of Fossil Energy and National Energy Technology Laboratory had exercised its option to award Energy Fuels, working with a team from Penn State University , an additional $1.75 million to complete a feasibility study on the production of REE products from natural coal-based resources, as well as from other materials such as REE-containing ores like the natural monazite sands the Company is currently processing at the Mill. This award follows the DOE providing Energy Fuels a $150,000 contract in 2020 for the successful completion of a conceptual design for the same initiative, resulting in a total award to Energy Fuels of $1.9 million .
Update on Medical Isotope Initiative:
On July 28, 2021 , the Company announced the execution of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with RadTran, LLC, a technology development company focused on closing critical gaps in the procurement of medical isotopes for emerging TAT cancer therapeutics and other applications. Under this strategic alliance, the Company is evaluating the feasibility of recovering Th-232, and Ra-226 from its existing RE Carbonate and uranium process streams at the Mill and, together with RadTran, is evaluating the feasibility of recovering Ra-228 from the Th-232, Th-228 from the Ra-228 and concentrating Ra-226 at the Mill using RadTran technologies. Recovered Ra-228, Th-228 and Ra-226 would then be sold to pharmaceutical companies and others to produce Pb-212, Ac-225, Bi-213, Ra-224 and Ra-223, which are the leading medically attractive TAT isotopes for the treatment of cancer. Existing supplies of these isotopes for TAT applications are in short supply, and methods of production are costly and currently cannot be scaled to meet the demand created as new drugs are developed and approved. This is a major roadblock in the research and development of new TAT drugs as pharmaceutical companies wait for scalable and affordable production technologies to become available. Under this initiative, the Company has the potential to recover valuable isotopes from its existing process streams, therefore recycling back into the market material that would otherwise be lost to disposal for use in treating cancer.
Establishment of San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation:
On September 16, 2021 , the Company announced its establishment of the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation, a fund specifically designed to contribute to the communities surrounding the Mill in Southeastern, Utah . The Company made an initial deposit of $1 million into the Foundation and anticipates providing ongoing annual funding equal to 1% of the Mill's future revenues, providing funding to support local economic development and local priorities. The Foundation will focus on supporting education, the environment, health/wellness, and local economic development in the City of Blanding , San Juan County , the White Mesa Ute Community, the Navajo Nation and other area communities.
Sale of Non-Core Assets to Consolidated Uranium Inc.:
On October 27, 2021 , CUR and the Company jointly announced the closing of a transaction whereby CUR acquired a portfolio of Energy Fuels' non-core conventional uranium projects located in Utah and Colorado , including the Daneros mine, the Tony M mine (formerly a part of the Henry Mountains Project), the Rim mine, the Sage Plain project, and several DOE leases located in Colorado , in consideration for a 19.9% share ownership interest in CUR (as of the 2021 year-end, 19.1%) and other consideration. The Company reported a gain on the value of this transaction of $35 .7 million, resulting in a significant improvement in the Company's results of operations and net income for 2021.
Proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve:
On December 27, 2020 , Congress passed the COVID-Relief and Omnibus Spending Bill, which includes $75 million for the proposed establishment of a strategic U.S. Uranium Reserve (the " U.S. Uranium Reserve ") and was signed into law by the president then serving. This key funding opens the door for the U.S. government to purchase domestically produced uranium to guard against potential commercial and national security risks presented by the country's near-total reliance on foreign imports of uranium. Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns about the United States' reliance on imports of Russian uranium and enrichment services, which could provide further impetus for the U.S. government to bring this program into effect.
The Company stands ready to benefit from this program through future production from its mines and facilities and potentially sales out of its existing uranium inventories. However, because the U.S. Uranium Reserve has yet to be established at this time, the details of implementation of activities pursuant to the new law have not yet been defined. As a result, there can be no certainty as to the outcome of the U.S. Uranium Reserve, including the process for and details of its development, and any resulting support for the Company's ongoing and planned activities or for any further evaluations of the Working Group.
Appointment of New Director:
On January 25, 2022 , the Board appointed Dr. Ivy Estabrooke as a Director of Energy Fuels, bringing to the Company experience in commercial-stage biotech, research and development program leadership, and technology solutions for national security and public health challenges. Dr. Estabrooke is currently the Vice President of Operations and Corporate Affairs at IDbyDNA Inc., a venture backed commercial stage biotech company. She has led innovative research and development programs in both the public and private sectors delivering technology solutions for national security and public health challenges. Prior roles include as a technical program manager for the U.S. Department of the Navy , the executive director of the State of Utah's technology-based economic development agency, and science advisor to the Governor of Utah . She earned her doctorate in neuroscience at Georgetown University in 2005, received a master's degree in national resource strategy from the National Defense University in 2013, and a bachelor's degree in biological sciences from Smith College in 1998. Dr. Estabrooke is also an engaged member in her local community, serving on the board of the Girl Scouts of Utah and as a member of the Utah District Export Council.
Operations Update and Outlook for 2022:
Overview
The Company continues to believe that uranium supply and demand fundamentals point to higher sustained uranium prices in the future. In addition, Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine and the recent entry into the uranium market by financial entities purchasing uranium on the spot market to hold for the long-term has the potential to result in higher sustained spot and term prices and, perhaps, induce utilities to enter into more long-term contracts with non-Russian producers like Energy Fuels to ensure security of supply and more certain pricing. However, the Company has not yet entered into sufficient long-term supply agreements to justify commencing uranium production at the Company's mines and in-situ recovery (" ISR ") facilities. As a result, the Company expects to maintain uranium recovery at reduced levels until such time when sustained increased market strength is observed, additional suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the U.S. government buys uranium from the Company following the establishment of the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve. The Company also holds significant uranium inventories and is evaluating selling all or a portion of these inventories on the spot market in response to future upside price volatility or for delivery into contracts.
The Company will also continue to seek new sources of revenue, including through its emerging REE business, as well as new sources of other uranium-bearing materials not derived from conventional material and sourced by third parties (" Alternate Feed Materials ") and new fee processing opportunities at the White Mesa Mill that can be processed under existing market conditions (i.e., without reliance on current uranium sales prices). The Company is also seeking new sources of natural monazite sands for its emerging REE business, is evaluating the potential to recover radioisotopes for use in the development of TAT medical isotopes for the treatment of cancer, and continues its support of U.S. governmental activities to assist the U.S. uranium mining industry, including the proposed establishment of the U.S. Uranium Reserve.
Extraction and Recovery Activities Overview
During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company did not package any significant quantities of its final uranium product, U 3 O 8 , at any of its facilities . At the Mill, the Company focused on ramping up its mixed RE Carbonate production and produced approximately 120 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate during 2021. The Company recovered small quantities of uranium at the Mill during 2021, but such uranium was retained in-circuit and was not packaged in 2021. The Company also continued to maintain its Nichols Ranch and Alta Mesa ISR facilities on standby.
During 2022, the Company plans to recover 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium at the Mill. The Company does not plan to extract and/or recover any amounts of uranium of any significance from its Nichols Ranch Project in 2022, which was placed on standby in the second quarter of 2020 due to the depletion of its seven constructed wellfields. In addition, the Company expects to keep the Alta Mesa Project and its conventional mining properties on standby during 2022.
During 2022, the Company expects to recover approximately 650 to 1,000 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 300 to 450 tonnes of TREO at the Mill, subject to the receipt of sufficient quantities of natural monazite ore. No vanadium production is currently planned during 2022, though the Company is currently evaluating potential vanadium production in light of recent market improvements in vanadium pricing.
ISR Activities
The Company expects to produce insignificant quantities of U 3 O 8 in the year ending December 31, 2022 from Nichols Ranch . Until such time when market conditions improve sufficiently, suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve is established, the Company expects to maintain the Nichols Ranch Project on standby and defer development of further wellfields and header houses. The Company expects to continue to keep the Alta Mesa Project on standby until such time that market conditions improve sufficiently, suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve is established.
Conventional Activities
Conventional Extraction and Recovery Activities
During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Mill did not package any material quantities of U 3 O 8 , focusing instead on developing its REE recovery business. During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Mill produced approximately 270 tonnes of RE Carbonate, containing approximately 120 tonnes of TREO. The Mill recovered small quantities of uranium in 2021, which were retained in circuit. During 2022, the Company expects to recover 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium at the Mill. The Company expects to recover approximately 650 to 1,000 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 300 to 450 tonnes of TREO at the Mill, subject to the receipt of sufficient quantities of natural monazite ore. The Company is in advanced discussions with several sources of natural monazite sands, including the Company's existing supplier, to secure additional supplies of monazite sands, which if successful, would be expected to allow the Company to increase RE Carbonate production. In addition to its 691,000 pounds of finished uranium inventories currently located at a North American conversion facility and at the Mill, the Company has approximately 355,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 contained in stockpiled Alternate Feed Material and mineralized material inventory at the Mill that can be recovered relatively quickly in the future, as general market conditions may warrant (totaling about 1,046,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 of total uranium inventory).
In addition, there remains an estimated 1.0 to 3.0 million pounds of solubilized recoverable V 2 O 5 inventory remaining in tailings solutions awaiting future recovery, as market conditions may warrant.
Conventional Standby, Permitting and Evaluation Activities
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , standby and environmental compliance activities continued at the Company's fully permitted and substantially developed Pinyon Plain Project.
The Company is selectively advancing certain permits at its other major conventional uranium projects, such as the Roca Honda Project, which is a large, high-grade conventional project in New Mexico . The Company is also continuing to maintain required permits at its conventional projects, including the Sheep Mountain Project, La Sal Complex and Whirlwind Project. In addition, the Company will continue to evaluate the Bullfrog Project. All of these projects serve as important pipeline assets for the Company's future conventional production capabilities, as market conditions may warrant.
Uranium Sales
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Company elected not to complete any sales of uranium; however, the Company is now actively engaged in pursuing selective long-term uranium sales contracts with suitable quantities, pricing, and other terms.
Vanadium Sales
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Company sold 5,000 pounds of ferrovanadium (" FeV ") for an average, weighted price of $14.74 per pound. The Company expects to sell the remaining finished vanadium product when justified into the metallurgical industry, as well as other markets that demand a higher purity product, including the aerospace, chemical, and potentially the vanadium battery industries.
Rare Earth Sales
The Company commenced its ramp-up to commercial production of a mixed RE Carbonate in March 2021 and has shipped all of its RE Carbonate produced to-date to Silmet, where it is currently being fed into their separation process. All RE Carbonate produced at the Mill in 2022 is expected to be sold to Neo for separation at Silmet. Until such time as the Company expects to permit and construct its own separation circuits at the Mill, production in future years is expected to be sold to Neo for separation at Silmet and, potentially, to other REE separation facilities outside the U.S. To the extent not sold, the Company expects to stockpile mixed RE Carbonate at the Mill for future separation and other downstream REE processing at the Mill or elsewhere.
As the Company continues to ramp up its mixed RE Carbonate production and additional funds are spent on process enhancements, improving recoveries, product quality and other optimization, profits from this initiative are expected to be minimal until such time when monazite throughput rates are increased and optimized. However, even at the current throughput rates, the Company is recovering most of its direct costs of this growing initiative, with the other costs associated with ramping up production, process enhancements and evaluating future separation capabilities at the Mill being expensed as development expenditures. Throughout this process, the Company is gaining important knowledge, experience and technical information, all of which will be valuable for current and future mixed RE Carbonate production and expected future production of separated REE oxides and other advanced REE materials at the Mill.
About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to full commercial-scale production of RE Carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado near Denver , and all its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah , the Nichols Ranch ISR Project in Wyoming , and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas . The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as RE Carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also currently on standby. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest S-K 1300 and NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: production and sales forecasts; costs of production; any expectation that the Company will continue to be ready to supply uranium into the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve once it is established; scalability, and the Company's ability and readiness to re-start, expand or deploy any of its existing projects or capacity to respond to any improvements in uranium market conditions or in response to the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve; any expectation regarding any remaining dissolved vanadium in the Mill's tailings facility solutions or the ability of the Company to recover any such vanadium at acceptable costs or at all; the ability of the Company to secure any new sources of Alternate Feed Materials or other processing opportunities at the Mill; expected timelines for the permitting and development of projects; the Company's expectations as to longer term fundamentals in the market and price projections; any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading uranium company in the United States ; any expectation that the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve will be implemented and if implemented the manner in which it will be implemented and the timing of implementation ; any expectation with respect to timelines to production; any expectation that the Mill will be successful in producing RE Carbonate on a full-scale commercial basis; any expectation that Neo will be successful in separating the Mill's RE Carbonate on a commercial basis; any expectation that Energy Fuels will be successful in developing U.S. separation, or other value-added U.S. REE production capabilities at the Mill, or otherwise; any expectation that the Company and Neo will be successful in jointly developing a fully integrated U.S.-European REE supply chain; any expectation that the Company will be successful in building a low-cost, fully integrated U.S . rare earth supply chain ; any expectation with respect to the future demand for REEs; any expectation with respect to the quantities of monazite sands to be acquired by Energy Fuels, the quantities of RE Carbonate to be produced by the Mill or the quantities of contained TREO in the Mill's RE Carbonate; any expectation that additional supplies of monazite sands will result in sufficient throughput at the Mill to reduce underutilized capacity production costs and allow the Company to realize its expected margins on a continuous basis; any expectation that the Company's strategic venture with NSP to develop technology for the production of REE metals will be successful or that the technology has the potential to reduce the costs of production, energy consumption, or greenhouse gas emissions versus existing technologies; any expectation that IperionX's Titan Project in Tennessee will be developed and mined, or that the Company will receive any monazite sands from the project; any expectation that the Company's evaluation of thorium and radium recovery at the Mill will be successful; any expectation that the potential recovery of medical isotopes from any thorium and radium recovered at the Mill will be feasible; any expectation that any thorium, radium and other isotopes can be recovered at the Mill and sold on a commercial basis; any expectation as to the value to the Company of its ownership interest in CUR resulting from its sale of certain non-core assets in 2021; any expectation that the Company will be successful in completing one or more contracts for the sale of uranium to U.S. utilities; and any expectation that the Company will generate net income in future periods . Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; the availability of sources of Alternate Feed Materials and other feed sources for the Mill; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the appropriations for the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve not being allocated to that program and the U.S. Uranium Reserve not being implemented; the manner in which the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve, if established, will be implemented; the Company not being successful in selling any uranium into the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve at acceptable quantities or prices, or at all; available supplies of monazite sands; the ability of the Mill to produce RE Carbonate to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs; the ability of Neo to separate the RE Carbonate produced by the Mill to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs; market factors, including future demand for REEs; the ability of the Mill to be able to separate thorium and radium at reasonable costs or at all; the ability of the Company and RadTran to be able to recover other isotopes from thorium and radium recovered at the Mill at reasonable costs or at all; market prices and demand for medical isotopes; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-2021-results-including-net-profits-strong-cash-position-and-market-leading-us-uranium-rare-earth-and-vanadium-position-301503618.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c3058.html
IperionX & Energy Fuels Progress Leading U.S. Rare Earth Collaboration
IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”)(ASX:IPX)IPX) is pleased to announce that Eneígy Fuels, Inc. (“Eneígy Fuels”) (NYSE: UUUU) (ľSX: EFR) has undeítaken laboíatoíy evaluation of íaíe eaíth mineíal concentíates fíom IperionX’s Titan Píoject in west Tennessee.
- Energy Fuels has completed laboratory evaluation of IperionX’s rare earth minerals, including monazite and xenotime, from the Titan Project in west Tennessee.
- Energy Fuels’ evaluation indicates that IperionX’s rare earth minerals are suitable as a high quality feedstock to supply Energy Fuels’ ongoing commercial production of mixed rare earth carbonate, an advanced material ready for rare earth separation.
- IperionX’s Titan Project contains a large amount of the light rare earths neodymium and praseodymium, as well as a significant distribution of the highly valuable heavy rare earths, terbium and dysprosium.
- The combination of IperionX’s heavy rare earth rich minerals in Tennessee, and Energy Fuels’ operating processing facilities in Utah, provides the potential to rapidly progress a fully integrated rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.
IperionX and Energy Fuels previously signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of natural monazite sands fíom IperionX’s Titan Píoject in Tennessee to Energy Fuels’ White Mesa Mill in Utah (refer ASX announcement dated April 22, 2021). Energy Fuels and IperionX are continuing to evaluate expanding their collaboration to establish a fully integrated permanent rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from IperionX, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
IperionX Limited ("IperionX" or "Company") (ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that Energy Fuels, Inc. ("Energy Fuels") (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) has undertaken laboratory evaluation of rare earth mineral concentrates from IperionX's Titan Project in west Tennessee.
IperionX and Energy Fuels previously signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of natural monazite sands from IperionX's Titan Project in Tennessee to Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah (refer ASX announcement dated April 22, 2021). Energy Fuels and IperionX are continuing to evaluate expanding their collaboration to establish a fully integrated permanent rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.
Energy Fuels' evaluation indicates that IperionX's rare earth minerals are suitable as a high quality feedstock to produce a high purity mixed rare earth carbonate at Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah. Energy Fuels is currently producing a mixed rare earth carbonate at commercial scale at its mill. This commercial product is the most advanced rare earth material being produced in the U.S. today at scale. Energy Fuels also intends to construct solvent extraction (SX) rare earth separation infrastructure at its mill in the coming years, allowing the facility to produce separated rare earth oxides from high quality feedstocks like the rare earth concentrate expected to be produced from IperionX's Titan Project. Energy Fuels has also made moves into the rare earth metal and alloy business.
Rare earth elements are used in many applications including battery alloys, catalysts, ceramics and metal alloys. However, it is the increasing demand for rare earths used in high strength permanent magnets found in power dense electric motors used in electric vehicles and wind turbines that makes up the majority of global consumption.
In particular, the heavy rare earths dysprosium and terbium are essential for the production of NdFeB magnets used in clean energy, military and high technology solutions. Establishing a U.S. heavy rare earth to magnet supply will be highly strategic and valuable to the country's leading defense, EV and clean energy sectors.
Test work to date 1 indicates that IperionX's rare earth minerals contain a large amount of the light rare earths neodymium and praseodymium, as well as a significant distribution of the highly valuable heavy rare earths terbium and dysprosium. There is only minor production of dysprosium and terbium outside of China, and almost no production within the USA. Currently, almost all U.S. rare earth mineral production is processed overseas, primarily in China, which makes Energy Fuels' current rare earth carbonate production, and future separated rare earth oxide production, and potential metal and alloy production, highly strategic.
The combination of IperionX's heavy rare earth rich minerals in Tennessee and Energy Fuels' operating processing facilities in Utah provides the potential to rapidly progress a fully integrated rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.
|________________________
1 Refer to IperionX ASX announcement dated August 9, 2021
Mark Chalmers, Energy Fuels' President and CEO said: "We are very pleased with the test results observed so far from IperionX's Titan Project. We are seeking sources of natural monazite ore to feed our rare earth initiative, with a particular interest in U.S. sources, like Titan. We have already ‘cracked the code' of phosphate rare earth minerals at U.S. standards, and today we are in commercial production of an advanced rare earth material. In the next few years, we expect to be producing separated light rare earth oxides at our mill in Utah, USA. In addition, we are currently performing successful, high-purity separations through NdPr in our mill laboratory, and we just began performing lanthanum separation at commercial scale using existing equipment at the mill. With supply partners like IperionX, we are quickly moving toward creating a new, low-cost, fully-integrated rare earth magnet supply chain here in the U.S. We look forward to growing our collaboration with IperionX in the coming months."
Anastasios (Taso) Arima, IperionX's Managing Director and CEO said: "We are happy to be rapidly advancing our collaboration with Energy Fuels to establish a rare earths supply chain right here in the USA. As is currently being highlighted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the import dependence of the U.S. for key critical minerals, including rare earths and titanium, presents a huge threat to the security of key domestic industries. The collaboration with Energy Fuels highlights the importance of IperionX's Titan Project in enabling the U.S. to deliver a clean energy future, particularly given the critical importance of meaningful sources of North American monazite."
Full details can be found here .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005109/en/
For further information and enquiries please contact:
Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director
Dominic Allen, Corporate Development
i nfo@iperionx.com
+1 980 237 8900
Consolidated Uranium Announces Record Date for the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.
All of the conditions precedent to completion of the Arrangement have been satisfied, including among others, receipt of the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) which was obtained on February 7, 2022 and receipt of conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for listing (the "Listing") of the common shares of Labrador Uranium ("LUR Shares").
Accordingly, the Company is pleased to announce the anticipated closing date for the Arrangement is February 22, 2022 (the "Record Date"). CUR shareholders as of 12:01 a.m. on the Record Date will receive their pro rata portion of the LUR Shares being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement. The precise number of LUR Shares to be distributed to each CUR shareholder will be determined on the Record Date, but is currently anticipated to be approximately 0.222 of a LUR Shares for each CUR share held by such holder as at the Record Date. It is expected that DRS statements representing the LUR Shares to which the registered CUR Shareholders are entitled to under the Arrangement are expected to be mailed out on February 25, 2022.
The Listing is subject to the final approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. The Listing is expected to be completed the week of February 28, 2022.
About Consolidated Uranium Inc.
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Arrangement; anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement and Listing; the number of LUR Shares expected to be distributed to each CUR shareholder; anticipated timing for mailing of the DRS statements representing the LUR Shares; and other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, necessary regulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement and the Listing; and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; expectations regarding negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
GTI’s Shares Start Trading on U.S. OTCQB Exchange
GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or the Company) advises that it has completed the requirements to commence cross‐ trading of its securities on the OTCQB Market in North America. GTI shares are now quoted on OTCQB under the symbol “GTRIF”, and trading commenced on 12th April 2022 (US Time). Investors can access further details via https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTRIF/overview.
Highlights:
- GTI shares start trading on North America’s OTCQB market under the code GTRIF
- OTC offers U.S. investors easy, real‐time trading of GTI’s ordinary shares
- This significantly expands the pool of investors able to invest in GTI
The OTCQB® Venture Market offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQB, companies must meet high financial & securities reporting standards, pass a bid test andundergo annual verification. As a verified market with access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value, achieve liquidity and a fair valuation. It will also enable the Company to expand awareness and broaden its range of potential investors into the North American market. Trading on OTCQB provides companies access to one of the largest investment markets in the world at nominal cost, with fewer additional compliance requirements, compared to traditional major exchanges.
BruceLane,GTIExecutiveDirectorsaid“We’redelightedtoadvisethatGTIsharesarenowtradedonOTCQB aspartofourstrategytopromotetheCompanytoinvestorsintheUS,thehomeofoururaniumprojects.OTC cross trading provides wider access to the large North American investment community & enhanced conveniencefortheseinvestorstotradeGTIordinaryshares.GTI’sstrategyisfundamentallyNorthAmerican focused,andouraimistodefineUSbaseduraniumresourcesfortheresurgentUSnuclearpowerbusiness”
Nuclear power has emerged as a leading, emissions free, base load power source that can enable the world’s transition to NetZero emissions. As a consequence, North American natural resource investors have turned their attention to uranium as a way to benefit from nuclear power’s rapid global renaissance. Trading on OTCQB will assist North American investors to participate in the GTI story as the Company advances its Wyoming ISR uranium plans which recently resulted in discovery of ISR amenable uranium mineralisation at its Thor Project (refer ASX release https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220329/pdf/457fyl52c9jvqk.pdf).
GTI’s shares are listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the code of GTR. The OTCQB market’s financial reporting standards and corporate governance requirements are satisfied through the Company’s ongoing compliance with ASX Listing Rules. North American investors will find real‐time $US quotes & information on the OTC Markets website. Trades take place and settle in the North American time zone in US Dollars (USD). The OTCQB share is the same class of Ordinary Share as the ASX traded stock (ASX: GTR), not a synthetic. The shares are simply registered in two different Registries.
MCAP LLC acted as the Company’s OTCQB Advisor and Sponsor.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from GTI Resources Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Baselode Webinar: CEO James Sykes and VP Cameron MacKay Discuss the Recent Drill Results From the ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery
Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") has prepared a video presentation providing updated details on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . The video discusses:
- Increasing radioactivity trends suggest mineralization is stronger to the southeast
- Structural interpretations suggest unconformity mineralization targets to the southeast and northeast
- The differences between the "Upper" and "Lower" zones of mineralization
- The logistics of working with a helicopter-supported drill program during winter conditions
VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR UPDATE ON ACKIO WINTER 2022 DRILL PROGRAM
Since announcing the Program's start on February 9, 2022 (see Company News Release), Baselode has completed 15 drill holes (AK22-05 to AK22-19) for 4,754.6 m .
The Company will continue to release drill core radioactivity results as a prelude to uranium assay results on a bi-monthly to monthly schedule. Uranium assay results will be released as they are received from the laboratory after a thorough QAQC and compilation by the technical team.
The Program is helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area, and will allow Baselode to continue the Program during Spring thaw.
ACKIO is 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure, including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.
Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay , P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c0799.html
CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 13 Register Now
EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 29 th Emerging Growth Conference.
The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.
Register for the conference here .
The schedule for April 13, 2022, is as follows:
(All times are Eastern Time Zone)
We may see some schedule changes on Wednesday. To stay current on the schedule, please follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EmergingGrowthC
9:30 – 10:00
Sincerity Applied Materials (OTC Pink: SINC)
Keynote speaker: James Zhang, CEO
10:00 – 10:30
CBD of Denver (OTC Pink: CBDD)
Keynote speaker: Paul Gurney, CEO
10:30 – 11:15
Ur-Energy (NYSE American: URG) (TSX: URE)
Keynote speaker: John W. Cash, CEO
11:45 – 12:15
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC Pink: CAVR)
Keynote speaker: Kevin Cox, CEO
12:15 – 12:45
Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI)
Keynote speaker: Larry Diamond, CEO
1:15 – 1:45
Marketing Worldwide (OTC Pink: MWWC)
Keynote speaker: Jason Schlenk, CEO
All interested in attending should visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.
Register for the conference here .
We may see some schedule changes on Wednesday. To stay current on the schedule, please follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EmergingGrowthC
These exciting virtual conferences are like attending an "in person" event, you can sign in and out as often as you like.
About EmergingGrowth.com
Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leading independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content, in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.
The next step in its evolution is the Emerging Growth Conference.
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in an effective and time efficient manner.
The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.
All Conferences are first announced on Twitter – Follow us on Twitter
All Conference replays emerge on our YouTube Channel – Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.
If you believe your company, product or service is at the cusp of going mainstream, or you have an idea for an "Emerging Growth" company that might fit our model, contact us here .
Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.
Contact:
Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com
Ur-Energy to Present April 13 at the Emerging Growth Conference
Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its CEO, John Cash, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Conference is being held virtually
Ur-Energy invites you to attend its live presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Mr. Cash will provide an overview of the Company's business, and then will open the floor to questions. Please ask your questions during the live event and Mr. Cash will answer as many questions as possible in the time allotted.
Mr. Cash is presenting on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.
Please register to ensure you are able to attend the Conference and to receive updates that are released. Register here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1536755&tp_key=d3ec41f73d&sti=urg.
If you are unable to join Ur-Energy's presentation live, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.
The Emerging Growth Conference includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy and execution. Its audience includes potentially thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is located in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is located in Ottawa, Ontario.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
John W. Cash, Chief Executive Officer
866-981-4588 (ext. 303)
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com
SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696814/Ur-Energy-to-Present-April-13-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference
UEX Announces Completion of Winter 2022 Exploration Programs
(TheNewswire)
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - April 11, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 winter exploration programs for the Christie Lake and Hidden Bay Projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).
Christie Lake Project
Winter exploration drilling at Christie Lake totaled 5,653 m in 10 drill holes (see Figure 2) and focused on the initial evaluation of the three 2022 target areas:
1) To explore for the extension of basement -hosted uranium mineralization below, down-dip, and down-plunge of the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and Ōrora Deposits, as well as down-dip of existing uraniferous holes located in the gap areas between the three deposits to explore for basement-hosted uranium deposits;
2) Along the B Conductor Trend, targeting the B Conductor and DC Resistivity low that is adjacent to the A B trends located between the Yalowega B A Trends;
3) UEX's first ever drill test of the A Conductor trend, which is interpreted to be the immediate northeast extension of the mineralized P2 Fault Structure trending from the McArthur River mine.
Seven holes tested the area between the Ōrora and Paul Bay Deposits. The best result from the winter program was drill hole CB-164 that tested for basement mineralization between the Paul Bay and Ken Pen Deposits and intersected uranium mineralization in faulted rocks just below the unconformity that averaged 0.11% eU 3 O 8 over 1.0 m from 471.9 to 472.9 m. Strong hydrothermal alteration and fault structures were associated with the uranium mineralization, suggesting that a viable pathway is present to move uraniferous hydrothermal fluids into the basement environment below the known deposits in this area. UEX considers CB-164 to be an encouraging result that will require follow-up by testing during the summer drill programs.
Two other holes, CB-160 and CB-162 drilled to test the basement rocks between the Paul Bay and Ken Pen Deposits, also encountered a permissive fault structure with associated hydrothermal alteration that extends below the existing uranium deposits. Further drill tests are planned for the area this summer.
Two drill holes tested the DC Resistivity low adjacent to the B Conductor Trend. Drill hole CB-163 encountered elevated radioactivity in the sandstone column approximately 180 m above the unconformity coincident with fracture controlled sooty grey alteration and secondary hematite alteration. This radioactive interval averaged 0.03% eU 3 O 8 over 0.3 m from 298.6 to 298.9 m. It is uncommon to encounter elevated radioactivity so high up in the sandstone. This type of occurrence in the Athabasca Basin is often associated with more intense mineralization at the unconformity or below into the basement. These early test results from the DC Resistivity Low represent an exploration vector towards both the east and west towards the adjacent A & B Conductor trends. Follow-up in drilling near CB-163 along the A and B trends represent high priority drill targets for the Christie Lake summer drill program.
Hole CB-164, UEX's initial test of the A Conductor, encountered alteration of the basement rocks that overprinted the regional background paleoweathering. The bleaching of the basement rocks persists to 528 m, more than 70 m into the basement rocks. As an initial prospectivity evaluation of an area, this is a success and indicates that the entire 3 km strike length of the A-Trend is prospective and warrants further evaluation.
All drill core samples from the winter program at Christie Lake have been shipped to the SRC Geoanalytical Laboratory for geochemical analysis.
The winter drill program testing the area below the known deposits at Christie Lake has shown that UEX's hypothesis of the potential to find more uranium in the basement structures has merit. Uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids are penetrating into the basement rocks. This winter's results have helped focus our plan for the upcoming summer program and provided further encouragement that drilling of these refined targets may yield additional uranium mineralization.
--- Roger Lemaitre, President and CEO
The highly anomalous radioactivity encountered in the sandstone column in the B Conductor area overlying the B-Trend DC Resistivity Low was a fantastic surprise and upgrades the prospectivity of this area. The UEX Team is eagerly anticipating following-up this radioactivity with the upcoming summer drill program.
---Chris Hamel, Vice-President, Exploration
Hidden Bay Project
Winter Drilling at the 100% owned Hidden Bay Project consisted of 3,072 m drilling in 19 drill holes (see Figures 3 & 4) to test two parallel conductive trends along 1,800 m of strike length within the Uranium-Nickel Sands ("U-Ni Sands") target area that is adjacent to Cameco's Rabbit Lake Mine. The 2022 winter drilling program followed up the reconnaissance drilling performed in 2021 and was able to extend the structure and alteration from the 2021 program and identified similar structure and alteration features to the Horseshoe and Raven Deposits that are located approximately 2.5 km south of the U-Ni Sands anomaly. Drilling in 2022 extended the U-Ni Sands alteration system in the area to 1,800 m length, UEX is waiting on the geochemistry results from the program to perform a full assessment of the future of this target area. Drilling in the Dwyer Lake area was postponed due to issues with drill contractor availability.
About Radiometric Equivalent Grades
When U 3 O 8 is preceded by an ‘e' such as %eU 3 O 8 , this indicates that the uranium concentration reported is a Radiometric Equivalent Grade ("REG") determined within the drill hole in-situ using a calibrated radiometric gamma probe. The estimation of uranium grades using down-hole probe radioactivity is an industry standard practice and is used by Athabasca Basin uranium producers and explorers to calculate REGs in both mine and exploration settings. The details on how eU 3 O 8 was calculated from the probe grades is outlined in our press release of May 24, 2016.
Samples from all holes have been collected for assay analysis to confirm these equivalent grades. The samples will be analyzed at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, with results expected in the coming weeks.
About the Christie Lake Project
The Christie Lake Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin, a joint venture with JCU, where UEX owns a combined 82.775% interest (UEX direct – 65.5492%; JCU indirect – 34.4508%). UEX is currently the operator for Christie Lake. The Project is located approximately 9 km northeast and along strike of Cameco's McArthur River Mine. The P2 Fault, the controlling structure for all of the McArthur River deposits, continues to the northeast beyond the mine and onto the Christie Lake Project. UEX believes that through a series of en-echelon steps the northeast strike extension of the P2 Fault not only crosses the Project but also controls the three known uranium deposits on Christie Lake: the Ōrora, Paul Bay and Ken Pen Deposits.
The Christie Lake Project is currently estimated to contain 588,000 tonnes grading 1.57% U 3 O 8 , which equates to 20.35 million pounds of U 3 O 8 using a cut-off grade of 0.2% U 3 O 8 and as documented in the "Technical Report for the Christie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan, Canada" which was filed on February 1, 2019 and has an effective date of December 13, 2018. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.uexcorp.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
About the Hidden Bay Project
The Hidden Bay Project is 100%-owned by UEX. The property is located in the prolific Eastern Athabasca Uranium Mining Camp and is adjacent to the Mines and Mills at the Rabbit Lake and McClean Lake operations operated by Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada respectively. The property represents a unique opportunity for brownfields exploration on a number of trends where uranium production has already occurred on the adjacent mine properties. The Hidden Bay drill hole database and decades of geophysical and geochemical data collection provide UEX with a rich data set to guide exploration activities that are focused on exploring for basement-hosted uranium mineralization within the 51,847 ha footprint of the property. The Property is also adjacent to the Horseshoe-Raven Project that is host to the Horseshoe and Raven Uranium Deposits that together contain 37,426,400 Lb U 3 O 8 at a 0.05% cut-off grade (See "Technical Report on the Horseshoe-Raven Project, Saskatchewan" filed on November 16, 2021, with an effective date of November 16, 2021). The Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.uexcorp.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Qualified Persons and Data Acquisition
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Lemaitre, P.Eng., P.Geo., UEX's President and CEO and Chris Hamel, P.Geo, UEX's Vice President, Exploration, who are each considered to be a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About UEX
UEX is a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in an exceptional portfolio of uranium projects.
UEX's directly-owned portfolio of projects is located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region which in 2020 accounted for approximately 8.1% of the global primary uranium production. In addition to advancing its uranium development projects through its ownership interest in JCU, UEX is currently advancing several other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and Ōrora deposits at the Christie Lake Project , the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project, the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.
UEX is also 50:50 co-owner of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited with Denison Mines Corp. JCU's portfolio of projects includes interests in some of Canada's key future uranium development projects, notably a 30.099% interest in Cameco's Millennium Project, a 10% interest in Denison's Wheeler River Project, and a 33.8123% interest in Orano Canada's Kiggavik Project, located in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, as well as minority interests in nine other grassroots uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.
UEX is also leading the discovery of cobalt in Canada, with three cobalt-nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, including the only primary cobalt deposit in Canada. The 100% owned West Bear Project hosts the West Bear Cobalt-Nickel Deposit, the newly discovered Michael Lake Co-Ni Zone, and the West Bear Uranium Deposit. UEX also owns 100% of two early-stage cobalt exploration projects, the Axis Lake and Key West Projects.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Roger Lemaitre
President & CEO
(306) 979-3849
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such statements are based on UEX's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Such forward-looking information includes statements regarding UEX's drill hole results, uranium, cobalt and nickel prices, outlook for our future operations, plans and timing for exploration activities, and other expectations, intentions and plans that are not historical fact. Such forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from UEX's expectations include uncertainties relating to the, interpretation of drill results and geology, assay confirmation, additional drilling results, continuity and grade of deposits, fluctuations in uranium, cobalt and nickel prices and currency exchange rates, changes in environmental and other laws affecting uranium, cobalt and nickel exploration and mining and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in UEX's Annual Information Form and other filings with the applicable Canadian securities commissions on SEDAR. Many of these factors are beyond the control of UEX. Consequently, all forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by UEX will be realized. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, UEX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Figure 1 – UEX and JCU Projects – Athabasca Basin
Figure 2 – 2022 Winter Program at Christie Lake
Figure 3 – The Hidden Bay Project and the U-Ni Sands and Dwyer Lake Targets
Figure 4 – U-Ni Sands Area 2021 and 2022 drilling
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Ellis Martin Report: Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Near Surface Low Cost Large Land Package
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (CVE:BSK) (FRA:MAL2) (OTCMKTS:BKUCF) is one of Argentina's best-positioned uranium & vanadium exploration companies with more than 4,000 km2 (400,000 ha) of prospective tenements. The Company's mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring and advancing towards production a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects, with an emphasis on near-surface deposits with the potential for near-term low-cost production. The Company follows international best practices in exploration, with a focus on respect for the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work.
Argentina is the largest generator of electricity from nuclear energy in South America. The country is working to further expand their nuclear energy sector with additional power plants, but currently lacks domestic uranium production. Argentina's desire for security of supply could provide a "guaranteed" first customer for a new domestic supplier. Large scale production could make Argentina a strategic exporter of uranium to the international nuclear energy sector.
Blue Sky's exploration work between 2007 and 2012 led to the discovery of a new uranium district in Rio Negro Province. The Company's Amarillo Grande Project covers the district with three major properties, including the Ivana near-surface uranium deposit which hosts the largest NI 43-101 uranium resource in the country; Ivana also has potentially significant vanadium credits. Other exploration targets for blind uranium and vanadium mineralization are also present within the project area. The close proximity of the properties & targets provides the potential for an integrated, low-cost uranium-vanadium producing operation, making Amarillo Grande an excellent candidate to be the first near-term uranium producer in Argentina.
The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource-focused management group that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993.
To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109991/bsk
About Blue Sky Uranium Corp:
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (CVE:BSK) is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers. Blue Sky holds has the exclusive right to of properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
Source:
Blue Sky Uranium Corp
Contact:
Mr. Shawn Perger
Vice President of Corporate Development
T: +1.604.687.1828
F: +1.604.687.1858
E: info@blueskyuranium.com
