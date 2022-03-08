Copper Investing News
Emerita Resources Corp. announces that the permitting for the Romanera and El Cura deposit diamond drill program at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project is nearing the conclusion and the Company expects to be able to commence the drill program on those targets in the coming weeks. According to David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, “Our entire team is excited to get the drills turning to delineate these two ...

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that the permitting for the Romanera and El Cura deposit diamond drill program at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") is nearing the conclusion and the Company expects to be able to commence the drill program on those targets in the coming weeks. According to David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, "Our entire team is excited to get the drills turning to delineate these two deposits and particularly Romanera. As noted in the Company's news release dated January 28, 2022, recent work by the Company appears to have greatly expanded the potential footprint of the deposit. Whereas historical drilling delineated mineralization along a strike length of 450 meters, our geophysical survey indicates a strong EM conductor that extends for a total strike length of 1,200 meters (Figure 1)."

On February 18, 2022, the 30 business day period for public comment with respect to the proposed drill program concluded. On the last day of the public comment period, as has been the case previously, there was a submission from Ecologists in Action (Ecologistas en Acción), a Spanish environmental group. The comments received from the ecologist group are similar to those that were submitted by them to the Provincial Mining Authorities when Emerita received the Iberia Belt West exploration permits. The concerns were addressed at that time and the Project was approved by the authorities and it is the expectation of the Company that the Provincial Environmental Authorities will respond in the same way at this time.

From this point, the permitting process requires that the Environmental Authorities consider the comments and provide a response (the Environmental Statement). The Environmental Department is currently drafting the Environmental Statement, which is the basis for the future Unified Environmental Authorization (AUU). Once complete, the Environmental Statement is provided to all interested parties for 15 working days for informational purposes and will be followed by the final approval of the Resolution which allows drilling to commence at the Romanera and El Cura deposits.

The Romanera and El Cura deposits are part of the IBW Project area that require a comprehensive permitting process due to sensitivity related to the presence of cork oak trees in the area. The Company along with its consultants and in consultation with officials from the Environmental Authorities completed detailed studies, including flora and fauna and archeological studies as part of the process. The drill program has been designed carefully to minimize the footprint and utilize existing roads and farm tracks for the positioning of the drill pads. The file contains all the institutional reports and comments of interested parties, town planning reports from the councils of Puebla de Guzman and Paymogo municipalities, Water, Heritage and Mine/Geology reports, as well as the comments of interested parties, including Ecologists in Action.

Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, stated; "We have been informed by the Environmental Authorities that they have received all the documentation in good order that they require. They are completing the Environmental Statement which will result in the approval of the AUU, which is expected very soon. Emerita has fulfilled all the required steps along the process which has positioned the Company to obtain the environmental permits to proceed with the drill programs. The Company is very excited to embark on this phase of the Project and has drills ready to commence immediately upon receiving the permit."

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74298c01-5cb0-46e2-b9d0-53fbcc585f30

Figure 1: Romanera Area initial planned drill pad locations. Drilling platforms have been planned on existing trails and roads, to minimize the environmental footprint of the drill program. Note the surface projection of the Romanera deposit in red. The deposit has only been drilled along 450 meters of the 1,200 meter long TDEM conductor that is associated with the mineralization at the Romanera Deposit.

Operational Update

Drilling continues in the Infanta area of the Project with five diamond drills.  Staffing levels continue to be affected by Covid Protocols, which has resulted in staff shortages presently due to the requirement to isolate.

The Company is awaiting assays, however massive and semi massive to stringer sulphide mineralization has been intersected at the Infanta North target.  Infanta North is a new discovery in that two drill holes have intersected sulphide mineralization over a strike length of at least 300 meters and at a depth of more than 300 meters (assays pending) in an area that has never been drilled previously.  A third hole is in progress on this target. Infanta North appears to be in the same stratigraphic and structural position as the El Cura deposit and is interpreted to be a folded repetition of the Infanta stratigraphy to the south.  Drilling also continues to extend the sulphide mineralization down dip at the Infanta deposit (assays pending).  The Company will provide a more detailed description of the drill results as soon as assays are received.

At Nuevo Tintillo, the helicopter airborne gravity and electromagnetic (EM) surveying is about to commence.   The company has engaged Geognosia, a geophysical consulting company based in Spain, to carry out the Gravimetric survey, using  a Helicopter-borne HTDEM System. The penetration is estimated to be approximately 500m. The company expects this program will results in geophysical anomalies that will be follow up with detailed exploration.  The entire property which extends approximately 23 km in an east-west direction by 3 to 5 km north-south will be covered.  The line spacing on the western part of the property where the historical mines (Santa Flora and Nazaret) and the central area where known mineralization occurs will be covered by 100 m spaced lines and the remainder at 200 m line spacing.

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e5bf6c1-b5f8-4cea-b799-ba5e16c717f3

Figure 2: Nuevo Tintillo Property, Note the historical mining areas that have not seen any exploration in decades. On the inset map not the stratigraphy occurs on a geological trend hoting the renowned Rio Tinto Mine to the northwest and Aznalcollar and Cobre Las Cruces to the southeast.

The Company continues to await the next step of the Aznalcollar legal proceedings for both the Criminal court and the Administrative Court.   Due to the numerous disruptions over the past two years related to the pandemic, there is a large backlog of court cases in the system.  The Government has indicated it intends to appoint as many as 40 new judges to assist in alleviating this.  The Company has received many inquiries from stakeholders regarding the status of Aznalcollar proceedings and counsel in Spain has advised us that these are Superior court proceedings that under the circumstances will be dealt with in time along with the many other cases before the courts.  The evidence and the rulings to date all point to a positive outcome for Emerita and that has not changed.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.
Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Joaquin Merino
+34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

Helia Bento
+1 416 566 8179 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain the requisite approvals for its exploration plans and the timing of any such approvals; the mineralization of the IBW Project and Nuevo Tintillo; the Company's ability to acquire the Aznalcollar project and the timing thereof; and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita Resources TSXV:EMO Copper Investing
EMO:CA
Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources

Overview

Emerita Resources Corp.  (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF)  is a Canadian natural resource company that acquires, explores and develops mineral properties in Spain. Emerita Resources and its joint venture partner Grupo Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations, each hold a 50 percent interest in the Plaza Norte zinc project in the Reocin mining district in northern Spain.

The Plaza Norte project is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine, which produced approximately 62 million tonnes grading 11 percent zinc and 1.4 percent lead, and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine. The historical database for Plaza Norte includes over 300 drill holes and numerous high-grade intercepts including 18.96 meters grading 9.72 percent zinc and 8.20 meters grading 7.05 percent zinc.

Drilling is currently underway at Plaza Norte to develop a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate for the property. Once the resource estimate is released, Emerita Resources will continue to drill to increase the resource and develop a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the property.

Emerita Resources is also in the process of acquiring two additional properties in southern Spain: Aznalcollar and Paymogo. Each property has defined deposits that the company is interested in developing further.

Heading Emerita Resources’ management team is CEO David Gower and President Joaquin Merino-Marquez. Gower brings over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and has made brownfield discoveries at Raglan and Sudbury, Matagami, Falcondo and greenfield discoveries at Araguaia, Kabanga and Amazonas. Merino-Marquez is a professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and has extensive international experience in South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Management holds approximately 12 percent of the company’s shares.

Emerita Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Cantabria region includes an industrial port and excellent rail and road network.
  • Partnership in place with Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations.
  • Plaza Norte project is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine.
  • The property comes with an extensive historical database and numerous high-grade intercepts.
  • Drilling underway with results expected in the near term.
  • PEA development is planned.
  • Acquisitions underway for two additional properties in Spain.
  • Knowledgeable management team with a wealth of experience in exploration across the globe.
  • Management holds approximately 12 percent of the company’s shares.

Plaza Norte Project

In October 2017, Emerita Resources and its joint venture partner Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations, acquired the 3,600-hectare Plaza Norte project through a public tender process. Emerita and Aldesa each own 50 percent of the project but Emerita is the primary operator on the project. The rights to Plaza Norte have been granted for an initial three-year term with the option to renew.

The property is located in the Cantabria region in northern Spain and resides in the Reocin mining district. The Cantabria region is known for its infrastructure which includes an industrial port and excellent rail and road network. The property is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine, which produced approximately 62 million tonnes grading 11 percent zinc and 1.4 percent lead, and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine. Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN) San Juan de la Nieva zinc smelter is approximately 180 kilometers to the west of the property.

Exploration

The historical database for Plaza Norte includes over 300 drill holes. Through the historical data, Emerita Resources has identified five areas of interest – San Miguel, Queveda, Yuso, San Gabriel and Mercadal – and numerous high-grade intercepts including 18.96 meters grading 9.72 percent zinc and 8.20 meters grading 7.05 percent zinc.

In the 10-kilometer extension from the Reocin mine, a conceptual cross-section shows several ore bodies. Previous drilling identified the zones with multiple ore grades intercepts that remain open. Emerita Resources’ 2018 exploration program focused on confirming and delineating drill targets to outline a 20 million tonne to 40 million tonne deposit.

In 2019, Emerita Resource initiated its first drill program on the property which is focused on establishing a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate. The company is following up on drill intercepts identified by a previous operator. The program marks the first systematic exploration program in the region since the Reocin mine closed in 2003. Emerita Resources has been drilling on the 1.3-kilometer by one-kilometer Queveda target. Two holes have been completed on the property to date. Initial results include a four-meter intercept grading 9.02 percent zinc within a wider mineralized zone of 9.5 meters grading 4.57 percent zinc.

Moving forward

Emerita Resources is working towards releasing its mineral resource estimate for Plaza Norte within a year. After that, the company intends to establish a PEA and to continue drilling on other high-priority targets to expand the resource.

Emerita Resources’ Management Team

David Gower, P.Geo. — CEO and Director

David Gower is the President of Brazil Potash Corp. which has discovered the largest and highest-grade potash deposit to date in Brazil. He has over 20 years of experience in exploration with Falconbridge, (now Xstrata/Glencore) most recently as Director of Global Nickel and PGM exploration. He was a member of the Senior Operating Team for mining projects with Falconbridge. He has led exploration teams that made brownfield discoveries at Raglan and Sudbury, Matagami, Falcondo and greenfield discoveries at Araguaia in Brazil, Kabanga in Tanzania and Amazonas in Brazil. He has held executive and director positions with several junior and midsize mining companies for the past 10 years.

Joaquin Merino-Marquez, P.Geo. — President and Director

Joaquin Merino-Marquez is a professional geologist with 20 years of experience in the mining industry. He was previously Vice President Exploration for Primero Mining Corp. and before that Vice President Exploration for Apogee Minerals Ltd. Previously, he was the exploration manager for Placer Dome at Porgera mine and a mine geologist at Hecla Mining’s La Camorra mine. He has extensive international experience in South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Merino-Marquez holds a M.Sc. from Queens University, and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Seville (Spain). He is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Greg Duras — CFO

Greg Duras has over 10 years of corporate and project finance experience in the resource sector. Some of his previous positions include, Vice President of Finance and Administration at S.C. Rosia Montana Gold Corporation S.A. (RMGC), a mineral exploration and mining development company based in Romania. He has also held a number of senior finance roles, including Controller of TSX-listed Gabriel Resources Ltd. and High River Gold Mines Ltd. He is a Certified General Accountant and a Certified Professional Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Administration from Lakehead University.

Damian Lopez — Corporate Secretary

Damian Lopez is a corporate securities lawyer who works as a legal consultant to various TSX and TSXV-listed companies. He previously worked as a securities and M&A lawyer at a large Toronto corporate legal firm, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Lopez obtained a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall and he received a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Economics from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He is also a director of the Canadian Hispanic Bar Association.

Marilia Bento — Director

Marilia Bento has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry and Canadian capital markets. Some of her previous positions include, Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets Canada at Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd. (formerly Orion Securities Inc.) and Vice President of Corporate Development for various resource companies. She was on the Board of Directors of Orion Securities Inc. and has been a board member of junior mining companies.

Lawrence Guy — Director

Lawrence Guy is Chief Executive Officer of North 52nd Asset Management Inc. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager with Aston Hill Financial Inc. Prior to Aston Hill, he was Chief Financial Officer and Director of Navina Asset Management Inc., a company he co-founded that was subsequently acquired by Aston Hill Financial Inc. He has also held senior offices at Fairway Capital Management Corp. and First Trust Portfolios Canada Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Catherine Stretch — Director

Catherine Stretch is the Chief Commercial Officer of Aguia Resources Limited, an ASX and TSXV-listed company engaged in the exploration and development of phosphate and copper assets in Brazil. She has 20 years of experience in capital markets with a particular focus on the formation, development and operation of resource companies. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from Western University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Keep reading... Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

Keep reading... Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to "Bought Deal" Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

Keep reading... Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 "Bought Deal" Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

Keep reading... Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 13,636,363 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering").

Keep reading... Show less

Emerita Announces $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 13,636,363 of units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering"). Mr. Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entire Offering.

Keep reading... Show less
Pan Global Reports First Drill Hole at La Jarosa Target, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

Pan Global Reports First Drill Hole at La Jarosa Target, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the first drill hole completed at the La Jarosa target ("La Jarosa") at the Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. La Jarosa is located approx. 4km northeast of La Romana, which has been the focus of the Company's drilling for the past 30 months.

La Jarosa is the second of up to twelve gravity targets at Escacena and follow-up drilling is in progress. New ground gravity survey results have been received over the Zarcita target (located approx. 4.5 km north of La Romana), La Jarosa and surrounding areas. A high-resolution helicopter-borne Time Domain electromagnetic and magnetic survey has also been completed over the Escacena Project and final results are awaited.

Keep reading... Show less
World Copper

World Copper Receives Environmental Approval for 5,000 m Diamond Drilling Campaign at Escalones

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"; announces that the Company has received approval from the Regional Environmental Committee (Comisión de Evalucaión Ambiental) for a 5,000 m diamond drilling programme to be carried out at the Company's flagship 100%-owned Escalones project in Central Chile ("Escalones" or the "Project").

On February 21, 2022 the Regional Environmental Committee approved the drilling application Declaración de Impacto Ambiental ("DIA") submitted by World Copper's wholly-owned subsidiary and, subsequent to this favorable decision, a Resolución de Calificación Ambiental ("RCA") was issued on March 7, 2022. The RCA allows the Company to drill up to 5,000 m of diamond drilling in up to 11 drill-holes at Escalones.

Keep reading... Show less

Ero Copper to Host Exploration Technical Session on March 10, 2022

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host an exploration technical session on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 12:00pm Eastern time (9:00am Pacific time) to provide an update on progress under the Company's ongoing exploration programs as well as exploration objectives for 2022. Session presenters will include:

  • Makko DeFilippo, President
  • Mike Richard, Chief Geological Officer
  • Pablo Mejia, Vice President, Exploration
  • Filipe Porto, Director, Brazil Exploration
  • Eduardo Oliveira, Geology Manager
  • Francisco Tomazoni, Senior Geologist

The Company intends to host semi-annual exploration technical sessions going forward in an effort to enhance context around the Company's exploration programs. The presentation materials reviewed during the March 10th session will be posted to the Company's website, and the webinar will be available for replay for 90 days.

Keep reading... Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Issues Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Financial Results, as Well as Review of Mine Construction and Exploration Activities

Kamoa-Kakula copper joint venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo sold 53,165 tonnes of payable copper and recognized revenue of $488.5 million in Q4 2021

Kamoa-Kakula recorded operating profit of $198.9 million and an EBITDA of $357.6 million for the fourth quarter

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Completes Site Visit & Technical Report on The Esperanza Gold Project Argentina

Falcon Completes Site Visit & Technical Report on The Esperanza Gold Project Argentina

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to inform a technical report has been completed on Esperanza Gold Project in La Rioja province Argentina. Dr. D. Rubiolo, QP for the project completed a site visit on December 5th 2021

Falcon has implemented a diversification strategy by acquiring the Esperanza Gold concessions covering an aggregate area of 10,303 hectares. The concessions are road accessible, located approximately 55 kilometers south-southeast of the town of Chepes, this area contains prospective sheared quartz veins hosted in granitoid rocks of early Paleozoic age. High-grade gold mineralization was reportedly first discovered at end of 19th century at the Callanas, followed by limited mining conducted on a gold, silver, and copper zone.

Keep reading... Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces the Full-Length Intercept for CMV-001B Is 1177.15m at 0.50% Copper Equivalent, at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile

Los Andes Copper Announces the Full-Length Intercept for CMV-001B Is 1177.15m at 0.50% Copper Equivalent, at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") reports excellent continued deeper results from Hole CMV-001B and aggregate from 64m to 1265.15 meters the copper equivalent grade is 0.50%, including 0.43% copper and 198 parts per million ("ppm") molybdenum (with 24 meters of lost core not reported). The average grades include, newly reported 0.47% copper equivalent including 0.38% copper and 260 ppm molybdenum from 820m to 1265.15m down the hole. Assay grades for silver for the complete interval reported are still pending.

R. Michael Jones, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "A 1,177-meter intercept of copper mineralization is impressive and the area west of this intersection is open. We plan to systematically look for the limits of the Vizcachitas porphyry copper deposit with our continued drilling. We have completed approximately 6,000 meters of new drilling and, along with the approximately 52,000 meters in previous drilling, our data is increasing. However, we are early in our understanding of this 1.2 billion tonne plus mineralized copper system in one of the best copper belts in the world."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×