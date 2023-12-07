Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Elevate Uranium

Elevate Uranium Secures $10M to Accelerate its Growth Strategy

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) (“Elevate Uranium” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for a single tranche placement of shares to raise $10.0 million (before costs) at $0.42 per share, utilising its placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A (“Placement”). Participants will also receive one (1) free attaching unlisted option for every two (2) shares subscribed for in the Placement. The Options will have an exercise price of $0.60 each and a two-year expiry date (expected to be on or around 30 January 2026). The Placement introduced a number of new, high quality institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to the share register, whilst also being well supported by existing significant shareholders of the Company.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Elevate Uranium receives binding commitments to raise $10.0 million (before costs) through a Placement at $0.42 per share
  • The Placement received strong support from domestic and offshore institutional investors including specialist uranium and natural resources funds
  • Upon completion of the Placement, Elevate Uranium will have a strong balance sheet with a cash balance of c.$17.1 million (before costs)1
  • The placement positions Elevate Uranium to deliver an accelerated growth strategy across its Namibian and Australian uranium portfolio, including resource definition and expansion drilling, high impact regional exploration programs and commencement of technical studies
  • Strong near-term news flow expected with three drill rigs currently active at Koppies supporting the anticipated delivery of a resource update in Q1-CY24, whilst planning is underway for further resource growth and exploration drilling across the Australian and Namibian portfolio

Elevate Uranium Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented:

“Demand for the $10M Placement was strong and it was great to see such a tangible endorsement of our strategy. The placement adds further depth to our register, strengthens our financial position and allows us to press on to aggressively advance our flagship Koppies project in Namibia and explore our other projects in Namibia and Australia. In an increasingly buoyant uranium price environment, we will have five drill rigs operating in Namibia alone.”

USE OF FUNDS

In addition to the Company’s existing cash reserves ($7.1M1), the Placement positions Elevate Uranium to fund:

  • Resource in-fill and expansion drilling, metallurgical test work and commencement of a scoping study at the flagship Koppies Project located in Namibia:
    • Three drill rigs currently operational.
    • Metallurgical test work at Koppies will provide the foundation for an U-pgradeTM pilot plant.
  • Additional drilling to support resource growth on other projects including greenfield targets across the Company’s Namibian exploration portfolio:
    • Two additional drill rigs to be commissioned to execute high impact drilling programs, increasing the total number of drill rigs operational on the Nambian portfolio to five.
  • Resource drilling and additional exploration at the Company’s Australian uranium exploration projects including high impact drilling programs at Angela and Minerva both located in the Northern Territory.
  • Potential opportunistic acquisitions.
  • Corporate costs and general working capital requirements.

PLACEMENT DETAILS

The Placement of shares will be completed in a single tranche through the issue of 23,809,524 fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) at an issue price of $0.42 per share, raising $10.0 million (before costs). Participants will receive one (1) free attaching unlisted Option for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for. The Options will have an exercise price of $0.60 each and a two-year expiry date (on or around 30 January 2026) (“Placement Options”). The issue of Placement Options will be subject to a short-form prospectus and will be issued utilising the Company’s Listing Rule 7.1 Capacity.

The issue price of $0.42 per share represents an 18.4% discount to Elevate’s last close on 5 December 2023 of $0.515 per share, a 14.7% discount to the 5-day VWAP of $0.493 per share. a 14.3% discount to the 10-day VWAP of $0.490 per share and a 15.5% discount to the 15-day VWAP of $0.497 per share.

Settlement of the 23,809,524 Placement Shares will occur on or about Thursday, 14 December 2023 using Elevate’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A. A total of 11,904,762 Placement Options will be issued using Elevate Uranium’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

Discovery Capital Partners Pty Ltd and Cumulus Wealth Pty Ltd were Joint Lead Managers to the Placement.

The Joint Lead Managers, or their nominees, will be paid a fee of six percent on the funds raised under the Placement and in addition, 3,000,000 options (“JLM Options”) will be issued using Elevate Uranium’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The JLM Options will have the same terms and conditions as the Placement Options, except that the Joint Lead Managers will pay $0.00001 to purchase each JLM Option.

The Placement Shares will rank equally in all respects with existing Elevate Uranium fully paid ordinary shares. Following issue of the Placement Shares, Placement Options and JLM Options, the Company expects to issue 23,809,524 new shares, increasing the total shares on issue to 308,446,580.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elevate Uranium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:el8otcqx stocksuranium explorationuranium stocksuranium investingUranium Investing
EL8:AU
Elevate Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Elevate Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Elevate Uranium (ASX:EL8)

Elevate Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Gold Investing

Renforth’s Parbec Surface Program Concluded, Succesfully Intersects Mineralized Lenses

Renforth Resources (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that field exploration at Parbec for May/June 2019 has concluded with the successful intersection of, amongst other positive developments, quartz veins on surface as projected from drillholes intersecting gold south of the Cadillac Break associated with a diorite splay, previously disclosed drill results which were projected to surface as seen below included 5.55 g/t Au over 0.5m in Renforth’s PAR-18-86 and in the earlier PAR-08-03 drilled by Globex 2.35 g/t Au over 3.3m.

This program has demonstrated that Parbec, has significant structural complexity, known in some areas to be associated with gold, in other newly exposed areas assays are pending. The program targeted 4 areas of interest, namely (1) the “Diorite Nose” in the NW, where the Diorite Splay and Cadillac Break interact and prior trenching discovered gold, an area (2) south of this, over the Pontiac Sediments and Diorite Splays, an area where prior drill holes intersected gold at depth, (3) the examination of known outcrop in an undrilled area of the Cadillac Break and (4) target gold bearing 2018 grab samples in an undrilled area near the ramp face.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less

ATHA Energy Announces Upsizing of Financing to $22,840,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF ) (" ATHA ") is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand, ATHA has agreed with Eight Capital, as co-lead agent and joint bookrunner with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with a syndicate of agents, the " Agents "), to increase the size of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement offering of: (i) a combination of up to 6,400,000 charitable federal flow-through common shares of ATHA (the " ATHA Federal CFT Shares ") and charitable Saskatchewan flow-through common shares of ATHA (the " ATHA Saskatchewan CFT Shares " and, together with the ATHA Federal CFT Shares, the " Offered Shares ") at an issue price of $1.57 per ATHA Federal CFT Share and $1.75 per ATHA Saskatchewan CFT Share (the " CFT Offering "); and (ii) up to 4,000,000 subscription receipts of ATHA (the " Subscription Receipts ") at an issue price of $1.00 per Subscription Receipt (the " SR Offering " and together with the CFT Offering, the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ATHA Energy to Acquire Latitude Uranium and 92 Energy to Create a Leading Canadian Uranium Exploration Company

Latitude Uranium Inc. ("Latitude Uranium" or "LUR") (CSE: LUR) (OTCQB: LURAF) (FRA: EI1) is pleased to announced that today it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with ATHA Energy Corp. ( CSE: SASK ) ( OTCQB: SASKF ) ( FRA: X5U ) (" ATHA ") pursuant to which ATHA will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Latitude (the " Latitude Shares ") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement ").

Under the terms of the Latitude Arrangement, Latitude shareholders (the " Latitude Shareholders ") will receive 0.2769 of a common share of ATHA (each whole share, an " ATHA Share ") for each Latitude Share held (the " Latitude Exchange Ratio "). The Latitude Exchange Ratio was determined giving consideration to recent average trading prices for each of Latitude and ATHA. Based upon ATHA's reference price of C$1.00, the implied consideration per Latitude Share is C$0.28, representing a 68% premium to Latitude's closing price on December 6, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ATHA Energy Announces Proposed Acquisition of 92 Energy and Latitude Uranium and Concurrent $14 Million Financing to Create Leading Uranium Exploration Company

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

ATHA Energy Corp. ( CSE: SASK ) ( FRA: X5U ) ( OTCQB: SASKF ) (" ATHA ") is pleased to announce that it has: (i) entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Latitude Arrangement Agreement ") with Latitude Uranium Inc. (CSE: LUR) (" Latitude ") pursuant to which ATHA proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Latitude (the " Latitude Shares ") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Latitude Arrangement "); and (ii) entered into a binding scheme implementation deed (the " 92E SID ") with 92 Energy Limited (ASX: 92E) (" 92E ") pursuant to which ATHA proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding fully paid ordinary shares of 92E (the " 92E Shares ") by way of a scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 5.1 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the " 92E Scheme ", and together with the Latitude Arrangement, the " Transactions "). ATHA further proposes to complete one or more financings on terms further described below to raise up to approximately C$14 million in connection with the Transactions (the " Concurrent Financing ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ATHA Energy Announces Proposed Acquisition of 92 Energy and Latitude Uranium and Concurrent $14 Million Financing to Create Leading Uranium Exploration Company

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

ATHA Energy Corp. ( CSE: SASK ) ( FRA: X5U ) ( OTCQB: SASKF ) (" ATHA ") is pleased to announce that it has: (i) entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Latitude Arrangement Agreement ") with Latitude Uranium Inc. (CSE: LUR) (" Latitude ") pursuant to which ATHA proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Latitude (the " Latitude Shares ") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Latitude Arrangement "); and (ii) entered into a binding scheme implementation deed (the " 92E SID ") with 92 Energy Limited (ASX: 92E) (" 92E ") pursuant to which ATHA proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding fully paid ordinary shares of 92E (the " 92E Shares ") by way of a scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 5.1 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the " 92E Scheme ", and together with the Latitude Arrangement, the " Transactions "). ATHA further proposes to complete one or more financings on terms further described below to raise up to approximately C$14 million in connection with the Transactions (the " Concurrent Financing ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
a bowl of U3O8 yellowcake

Biggest Uranium Mines in Australia

Despite sitting on the world's largest known recoverable resources of uranium — 1.68 million tonnes as of 2021 — nuclear power is banned in Australia, and the country uses no part of this material for its energy needs.

Instead, it sells this valuable commodity, with uranium accounting for one-quarter of the nation's energy exports.

Read on to learn more about Australia's role in the uranium industry with a focus on its operating mines and future producers.

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces ATM Facility

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12)  announced today that further to the filing of a base shelf prospectus November 21, 2023 it has established an At-The-Market equity program (the " ATM ")  which will allow the Company to issue, at its discretion, common shares (the " Common Shares ") of the Company having an aggregate offering price of up to C$50 million to the public from time to time through Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the " Agents ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elevate Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Elevate Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Extension of Closing Date for Share Purchase Plan

Pampa Metals Mobilizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

1500 Metres of Drilling Completed at Gorge

Lake Resources NL Announces CFO Transition

Related News

rare earth investing

Extension of Closing Date for Share Purchase Plan

Gold Investing

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Gold Investing

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2023

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Mobilizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Graphite Investing

ASX Graphite Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Lithium Investing

1500 Metres of Drilling Completed at Gorge

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Announces CFO Transition

×