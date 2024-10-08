Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Eastern Metals (ASX:EMS)

Eastern Metals: Exploring for Strategic Metals Vital to Energy Security in Australia


Eastern Metals (ASX:EMS) is a base and precious metals explorer with a high-quality asset portfolio in some of Australia’s resource-rich mineral provinces. The company holds two projects: the Arunta Project in the Northern Territory (NT), and the Cobar Project in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales (NSW), a world-class mineral jurisdiction.

Eastern Metals is exploring the advanced Home of Bullion deposit in the NT, which hosts a resource of 3.1 million metric tons @ 2.9 percent copper-equivalent – and the Browns Reefzinc-lead-copper-silver deposit in the Cobar Basin of NSW, a world-class mineral jurisdiction.

Location of Eastern Metals' Arunta and Cobar projects

The Arunta Project is located in the Northern Territory encompassing a land package of 539 sq km, and is strategically located between the Stuart Highway, the Adelaide-Darwin rail corridor, and the Amadeus gas pipeline, east of Barrow Creek in the NT. The northern project area comprises one deposit and two prospects – Home of Bullion, Mulbangas and Prospect D.

Company Highlights

  • Eastern Metals is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on discovering and developing strategically located base and precious metals projects in New South Wales (Cobar Project) and the Northern Territory (Arunta Project).
  • Eastern Metals’ flagship assets are the Home of Bullion deposit in the Northern Territory (NT), which hosts a total Identified Mineral Resource of 3.1 million metric tons @ 2.9% copper equivalent – and the Browns Reef zinc-silver-lead-copper-gold deposit in the world-class Cobar Basin, New South Wales (NSW).
  • Both Home of Bullion and Browns Reef are strategically located, with ready access to road, rail and energy infrastructure.
  • The world-class Cobar Basin in NSW is enjoying a resurgence courtesy of some new discoveries and Metal Acquisition’s (NYSE:MTAL,ASX:MAC) purchase of the CSA Mine in June 2023.

Eastern Metals
Eastern Metals

Eastern Metals


American money.

Coeur Mining to Buy SilverCrest Metals for US$1.7 Billion

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) announced it will acquire SilverCrest Metals (TSX:SIL,NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) in a US$1.7 billion deal, furthering its bid to position itself as a leading global silver producer.

The acquisition will see Coeur integrate SilverCrest's Las Chispas mine in Sonora, Mexico, a high-grade, low-cost silver and gold operation. The transaction is also expected to bolster Coeur’s silver production, projecting an output of 21 million ounces of silver annually across five North American mining operations by 2025.

The combined entity will also produce an estimated 432,000 ounces of gold per year.

Rows of silver bars with two bars lying on top.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

The precious metal silver is often compared to gold, and is important in jewellery and as a safe haven.

Unlike gold, silver has many industrial applications too, including in electronics, automobiles, medicine and photography, and, of course, silverware. Energy transition applications are a growing demand sector for silver — the metal is valued for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels.

Silver supply has tightened in recent years as industrial demand rises, and this was one of the factors that helped the silver price break through the US$30 per ounce mark in May for the first time since 2013.

Although silver has seen high volatility since then, falling below the US$27 per ounce mark in August, it once again gained momentum to trade near the US$32 mark.

These gains come on the heels of a 50 point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve on September 18 that improved investor sentiment in precious metals markets.

Silver bars.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Silver Elephant Leads with Rise of Over 60 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 2.71 points this week to close at 583.14. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 388.17 points to finish the period at 23,956.82.

US personal consumption expenditures price index data came out on Friday (September 27), showing that the pace of inflation slowed, gaining just 0.1 percent on a monthly basis. That's down from the 0.2 percent increase recorded in July.

Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset.

Although it continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market is starting up for the precious metal. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as a result, some market watchers are putting forth price forecasts and asking themselves, “What was the highest price for silver?”

The answer reveals how much potential there is for the silver price to rise. Read on for a look at silver's historical moves, and what they could mean for both the price of silver today and the white metal’s price in the future.

Apollo Silver to Option Cinco de Mayo Project, Chihuahua, Mexico

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) has entered into an exploration, earn-in and option agreement (the " Option Agreement "), dated effective September 20, 2024, with MAG Silver Corp. (" MAG ") (TSX:MAG) and its subsidiary, Minera Pozo Seco, S.A. de C.V. (" MPS "), pursuant to which Apollo Silver has the option (the " Transaction ") to acquire the Cinco de Mayo Project (the " Project " or " Cinco de Mayo ").

" This is an exciting time for Apollo Silver as the addition of Cinco de Mayo marks the beginning of our transformation as a Company. We have successfully mitigated single asset risk by now boasting a portfolio of two exciting projects in two pro-mining jurisdictions," commented Chairman and Interim CEO, Andrew Bowering. "Much of our group has considerable experience in Mexico and we are excited to begin the work to unlock value at Cinco de Mayo for all our stakeholders. "

Silver bars in a pile on the left on top of a blue grid with a stock price chart in white.

How to Invest in Silver (Updated 2024)

How to best invest in silver is a thought on many investors’ minds.

Silver has long been an attractive vehicle not only for storing wealth, but for generating it too. Silver bugs rave about the growth opportunities to be had in a price rally.

However, what goes up must come down, and the silver market is prone to deep dives. This has much to do with the silver’s dual role as both a precious and industrial metal.

Eastern Metals
×