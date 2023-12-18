Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Galan's Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU
2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce it has achieved all milestones for the Louisiana State Industrial Tax Exempt Program (ITEP) incentive package to support E25’s planned lithium-ion battery grade high purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) processing facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana (Facility or Project). Governor Jon Bel Edwards has now approved the incentive agreement between E25, the Louisiana Department of Economic Development, and the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry.

This represents a significant milestone for the Project and concludes several months of active stakeholder engagement with multiple levels of state and local government and local community members to explain the benefits that will flow from the proposed Facility. The total benefits available to the Project from State Incentives have been estimated by EY at US$57M1.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said: “Louisiana’s long standing status as a national pacesetter in foreign direct investment is no accident. It is the result of sustained relationship building. Companies such as Element 25 see the strategic advantages of doing business in our state, from top notch logistics to our skilled, dynamic workforce.”2

Table 1. Summary of Louisiana State incentives available to the E25 HPMSM Project slated for Ascension Parish in Louisiana.

The incentive package that has been agreed with the State includes direct and indirect measures of financial support for the Project, which will reduce the required funding to construct the Facility.

To meet the requirements of the incentive agreement, E25 has committed to:

  • Construct the Facility with a minimum expenditure of US$211,640,709 on fixed plant and equipment and buildings/fixed structures.
  • Where feasible and practical, consider using local labour and manufacturing capability in the construction of the Facility.
  • Operate the Facility in order to provide employment in the State of Louisiana.
  • Create and maintain sixty five (65) jobs with payroll totaling US$5.85M per annum for the duration of the incentive agreement.

In all cases, the current development plan for the Facility meets or exceeds all required thresholds to secure the State’s support under the agreement.

Earlier this year, E25 engaged EY to undertake an analysis of the likely value of the Louisiana incentives, both were included in the ITEPA summary of the benefits available to the Company under the Louisiana State incentives listed in Table 1. The total forecast Project benefit is estimated at approximately US$57M.

E25’s Louisiana Project is expected to create 220 new direct jobs with average annual salaries of more than US$90,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the Project will result in an additional 408 new indirect jobs, for a total of 628 new jobs in the Capital Region.

Figure 1. Members of the E25 HPMSM team met with Governor Jon Bel Edwards of Louisiana (3rd from left) in September 2023.

Element 25 will import manganese concentrate from its Butcherbird Mine in Western Australia to produce EV battery materials and its proprietary production process will also produce three reusable by-product streams which can be repurposed as fertiliser feedstocks, ferro alloy feedstock and in other industrial operations. As a result, the facility will minimise solid and liquid wastes. Furthermore, the majority of the reagents will be sourced from within Louisiana.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited


Element 25

GM and Element 25 to Expand U.S. EV Supply Chain with Domestic Manganese Sulfate Production

  • Element 25 Limited (E25) and General Motors LLC (GM) sign definitive agreement for the supply of battery grade high-purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) for GM's EV battery requirements.
  • Element 25 to supply GM with manganese sulfate required to scale EV capacity in North America beyond 1Â million units annually.
  • Element 25 plans to build its first manganese sulfate facility in the U.S. which will process manganese mined inÂ Australia.
  • GM to invest US$85 million ( ~A$128 million 1 ) as a loan to Element 25 to build the facility in Louisiana .

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and Element 25 Limited (ASX: E25) announced today an agreement for Element 25 to supply up to 32,500 metric tons of manganese sulfate annually to support the annual production of more than 1Â million GM EVs in North America.

Under the agreement, GM will provide Element 25 with a US$85 million loan to partially fund the construction of a new facility in the state of Louisiana for production of battery-grade manganese sulfate â€” a key component in lithium-ion battery cathodes â€” starting in 2025. Element 25 will produce manganese sulfate at the facility by processing manganese concentrate from its mining operations in Australia . It is expected to be the first facility of its kind in the United States .

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited AGM Investor Update

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

E25 Identifies High-Priority Lithium Pegmatite Targets at Lake Johnson, WA

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in WA.

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

E25 Files Key International PatentApplications for Low Carbon HPMSM Process

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce it has finalised and lodged two key international patent applications in relation to its battery grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) production process.

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Biden-⁠Harris Admin Recognizes Element 25’s $290M Investment in the USA

The HPMSM Facility in Louisiana is expected to create 150 jobs and supply up to 32,500 metric tons of manganese sulfate annually

The Biden-Harris administration highlighted nearly $200 billion of private sector investments from the Asia-Pacific into the United States including Element 25 Limited’s (ASX:E25) move to build its high-purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) processing facility in Louisiana, according to a report released by the White House.

manganese with globe

Top 10 Manganese-producing Countries

Market volatility has become the norm for the top manganese-producing countries in recent years.

2022 was no different — manganese prices soared in the first half of the year after a sharp decline in supply brought on by challenging weather, COVID-19 restrictions in Australia and Russia's war in Ukraine. Slowing demand in China, typically a hotbed for infrastructure projects, put the brakes on manganese prices in the second half of the year.

Looking forward, analysts expect increasing infrastructure activity and demand for steel to boost the manganese market in 2023 and beyond. The metal is strongly dependent on demand from China, which requires large amounts of electrolytic manganese to produce steel for construction. Interest in battery applications for manganese could also be a positive force moving into the future as the green energy transition progresses. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence projects that demand for manganese will increase by eight-fold over the next decade on rising demand for electric vehicle batteries.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 USA HPMSM Processing Facility Project Execution Update

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to provide an update in relation to the planned construction of the first North American commercial scale battery grade high purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) processing facility to produce key raw materials for electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacture in the USA. The facility is targeting commissioning in 2025 to produce the first low carbon, ethically sourced HPMSM in the USA (Project or Facility), processing manganese oxide ore from the Company’s 100%-owned Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia (Butcherbird).

Keep reading...Show less
