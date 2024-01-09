Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brightstar Resources

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Cork Tree Well

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at Cork Tree Well (CTW) in the Laverton Gold Project, with a twenty hole, ~2,000mprogram designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes. The diamond drilling is targeted across the open pit shells delivered in the Scoping Study1 released in September 2023 (see Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Inaugural diamond drilling program has commenced at Cork Tree Well at the Laverton Gold Project
  • ~2,000m diamond drilling program is designed for metallurgical and geotechnical test work as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study underway
  • Assays for RC drilling completed at the Menzies Gold Project in Q4 2023 due imminently
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented: “As part of the PFS work streams underway, Brightstar has commenced the maiden diamond drilling campaign at Cork Tree Well in order to generate information both within the ore zones and the designed pit walls, which will provide the requisite material for metallurgical test work and improve Brightstar’s knowledge of geological and geotechnical domains within the CTW area.

We are also expecting to receive assay results from reverse circulation drilling competed at the Aspacia and Link Zone deposits at the Menzies Gold Project in December. This 5,000m program was designed as extensional and infill drilling to grow the existing resource at the Link Zone, and provide sufficient drill density to potentially declare a maiden resource at Aspacia.

It is an exciting time to be drilling, growing our mineral resource base, completing the technical work for the PFS underway and also see the progress our joint venture partners BML are making with the Selkirk mining campaign, which is due to conclude this quarter. A successful mining campaign at Selkirk will see positive cashflow generated for Brightstar to continue to fund exploration efforts across the Laverton and Menzies Gold Projects.

Figure 1 – Overview of diamond drill collar locations with Scoping Study pit shell outlines

This ASX announcement has been approved by the Managing Director on behalf of the board of Brightstar.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2023 Year-End Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2023 year-end financial results after market close on January 24, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 25, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's year-end financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Release of Barrick's Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q4 2023 results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2023 on January 16, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less
American Eagle Intersects 302 Metres of 1.09% Copper Equivalent within 606 Metres of 0.74% Copper Equivalent

American Eagle Intersects 302 Metres of 1.09% Copper Equivalent within 606 Metres of 0.74% Copper Equivalent

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that hole NAK23-17 intersected 302 metres of 1.09% Copper Equivalent within 606 metres of 0.74% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") beginning at 98 metres downhole, west of the South Zone at its NAK Copper Gold porphyry project ("NAK" or the "Project") in British Columbia, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources
