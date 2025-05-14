May Production Update - Processing Underway

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced May Production Update - Processing Underway

Download the PDF here.

Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

High Grade Results Continue in Sandstone Drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High grade results continue in Sandstone drilling

Download the PDF here.

RIU Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RIU Conference Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Download the PDF here.

High grade gold results continue from Sandstone Gold Project

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High grade gold results continue from Sandstone Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Sandstone Gold Project accelerating towards development

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone Gold Project accelerating towards development

Download the PDF here.

Heliostar Drills 56.6 Metres Grading 2.88 g/t Oxide Gold from 68 Metres at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 56.6m grading 2.88 g/t gold from 68m
  • 23.2m grading 14.4 g/t gold from surface (including 0.85m grading 381 g/t gold)
  • 4.05m grading 17.8 g/t gold from 136m
  • 8.7m grading 6.68 g/t gold from 56m
  • 18.85m grading 3.54 g/t gold from 95m
  • Deeper drilling at the Creston Pit shows a combination of wide intervals and high grades
  • Results will be incorporated in an updated technical study for La Colorada expected to be released mid-2025
  • The focus of drilling at La Colorada will shift to stockpiles and then high-grade veins beneath and along strike from the open pits

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from an expanded 16,211 metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada restarted production in early January 2025, and the current drill program is intended to expand the mineral reserves ahead of an updated technical report and expansion decision planned for mid-2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blackrock Silver Begins Placement of Hydrologic Monitoring Wells at Tonopah West

The collection of hydrologic data from piezometers is a crucial step in obtaining permits for the proposed exploration decline, test mining and bulk sample extraction at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces commencement of a core drilling program for piezometer instrumentation installation, which is a critical path item for the permitting process of the proposed exploration decline, test mining and bulk sample extraction at the Company's Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SCRi Reports 8th Consecutive Quarter Revenue Growth and Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - May 15, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0 ) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce its interim financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 which have been filed on SEDAR+ and the Company's website today.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Completes OTCQB Uplisting

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to have its common shares uplisted from the OTC "Pink" market to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The successful uplisting is effective May 14, 2025 and the company's common shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "ELEM" in Canada, "ELMGF" in the USA and "7YS0" in Frankfurt

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

With Forecasts Hitting $4,000 to $6,000, Gold Mining Sector Sees Renewed Investor Focus

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Allied Critical Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

