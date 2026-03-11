Uranium Supply Behind, Demand Evolving — What's Next? Denison Mines' David Cates
"When you look at global projects that can come to the market in a meaningful size, multimillion pounds a year of production, there are few, if any, other than Phoenix, that can come to the market before 2030," said David Cates of Denison Mines.
David Cates, president and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN), discusses uranium market dynamics, as well as the company's path forward after its recent final investment decision for the Phoenix ISR uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
Construction at the asset has begun, with first production planned for mid-2028.
