Uranium Supply Behind, Demand Evolving — What's Next? Denison Mines' David Cates

David Cates, president and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN), discusses uranium market dynamics, as well as the company's path forward after its recent final investment decision for the Phoenix ISR uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Construction at the asset has begun, with first production planned for mid-2028.

