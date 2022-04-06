Denarius Metals Corp. announced today that it has received complete assays for nine additional validation and infill drill holes, totaling 2,461 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 14,250 meters of drilling, representing 60% of the initial program, in 48 holes with three additional holes ...

DSLV:CA