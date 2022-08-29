Base MetalsInvesting News

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. These documents can be found on its website at www.Denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Commenting on the second quarter and first half 2022 results, Serafino Iacono, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Denarius, stated "We are very pleased with the results of our initial drilling program at our flagship Lomero Project in Spain which have increased our confidence in the geological understanding of the deposit and will allow for proper 3D modelling in preparation for a Mineral Resource estimate update by the end of the third quarter of 2022. We also expect to complete a scoping study for the Lomero Project by the end of 2022. In Colombia, with the recent termination of IAMGOLD's Option Agreement at our 100%-owned Zancudo Project for reasons unrelated to the project's viability, we now have an opportunity to proceed with an exploration campaign of our own. Our evaluation of the exploration results from the work completed by IAMGOLD over the last five years indicate that the project is a potential polymetallic deposit including gold, silver, zinc and lead. We are currently establishing our project team to carry out our exploration campaign at Zancudo, expected to commence later this year, and we are completing transition activities with IAMGOLD related to the exploration project and ongoing community programs."

The Company spent a total of $4.7 million for exploration and capital expenditures on its exploration projects in the first half of 2022, of which approximately $3.9 million related to the Lomero Project and $0.8 million related to its Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company spent $0.4 million on exploration expenditures in the first half last year. As at June 30, 2022, Denarius has a cash position of $7.5 million and is currently evaluating its options to raise additional funding to take the Lomero Project to PFS-level next year and to fund the continuation of its ongoing exploration programs at its other projects next year.

Denarius' primary focus in the first half of 2022 was the completion of its initial drilling program at its Lomero Project. On June 20, 2022, Denarius announced it had completed approximately 22,543 meters of drilling in 75 drill holes, including twinning of historical drill holes. Validation and in-fill drill holes, totaling 66 holes and representing 81% of the initial program, have been completed and have generally confirmed the grades and widths of intersections from previous drilling campaigns.

Preliminary results from the integrated interpretation of the recently completed geophysical surveys (NRG Europe's high-resolution Xcite™ TEM/MAG and gravimetry acquired by IGT of Madrid), combined with legacy gravimetric data, have identified significant new targets and demonstrate that conductors associated with the known deposit persist to depths well below the bottom of the historic mine. The geophysical results are robust enough to allow the planning of an exploration drill campaign aimed to test the combined transient electromagnetics ("TEM") and gravity anomalies that occur along strike and down-dip of the main shear-zone hosting the Lomero-Poyatos deposit.

Denarius also completed the drilling campaign at its Guia Antigua Project in June 2022 with a total of 6,699 meters of drilling in 37 drillholes over the past year. Results to-date demonstrate that the Guia Antigua Vein System is similar in geology, structure, vein style and mineralogy to the neighboring Vera Vein of GCM Mining Corp.'s ("GCM") Segovia Operations. Denarius is currently evaluating the next phase of its exploration program at the Guia Antigua Project.

Denarius reported a net loss for the second quarter and first half of 2022 of $0.8 million ($0.00 per share and $1.6 million ($0.01 per share), respectively, primarily associated with general and administrative expenses, compared with a net loss in the second quarter and first half of 2021 of $3.9 million ($0.02 per share) and $22.5 million ($0.21 per share), respectively. The net loss for the first half of 2021 included a $12.9 million charge related to the RTO Transaction and a $6.7 million loss on financial instruments related to its Subscription Receipts financing to fund the Lomero Project acquisition.

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain. The Company also owns the Zancudo and Guia Antigua Projects in Colombia.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including future financings, exploration programs, expected exploration results and timing of mineral resource estimates and scoping studies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of February 18, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Michael Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investors@denariusmetals.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DenariusTSXV:DSLVBase Metals Investing
DSLV:CA
Denarius

Denarius


Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces Completion of the In-Fill Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain

Denarius Announces Completion of the In-Fill Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain

  • Drilling program confirms widths and grades of intersections from previous drilling campaigns.
  • Preliminary results from recently finalized geophysical surveys confirm the potential to extend the known Lomero-Poyatos deposit down-dip and to find new deposits along strike in two zones to the east.

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has received complete assays for thirty-one additional drill holes, mainly in-fill holes, totaling approximately 8,236 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 22,543 meters of drilling in 75 drill holes, including twinning of historical drill holes. The validation and in-fill phases, totaling 66 holes and representing 81% of the initial program, are now complete. There are three drill rigs onsite continuing with the resource expansion portion of the initial program. In addition to the diamond drilling, the Company has received preliminary results from the recently completed geophysical surveys that confirm the potential to extend the known Lomero-Poyatos deposit down-dip and to find new deposits along strike to the east in two zones as previously announced based on discoveries made during field mapping.

The helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM" or "TEM") and ground-based gravimetric surveys were completed in mid-April and early May, respectively.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Denarius Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. These documents can be found on its website at www.Denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Denarius' primary focus in the first quarter of 2022 was the continuation of its 23,500 initial drilling program at its flagship Lomero Project in Spain. The Company spent $2.1 million for exploration and capital expenditures on its projects in the first quarter of 2022, of which approximately $1.7 million related to the Lomero Project and $0.4 million related to its Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 19,600 meters of drilling, representing 83% of the current program. The preliminary results have confirmed the massive and semi-massive sulfide zones at the Lomero Project are enriched in copper and significantly in zinc and gold and largely validate the thickness and grades of selected drill holes from previous drilling campaigns.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Denarius Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021. These documents can be found on its website at www.Denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

As at December 31, 2021, Denarius has a cash position of $14.8 million and no debt and is fully funded to carry out its current exploration programs at its Lomero Project in Spain and its Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company currently has approximately 207.6 million common shares issued and outstanding, of which approximately 28.6% are held by GCM Mining Corp. and approximately 19% are held by King Street Capital. In addition, the Company currently has 75.8 million warrants issued and outstanding that trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol DSLV.WT and a total of 18.2 million stock options issued and outstanding.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 25.50 Meters at 0.32% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 1.42% Zn, 43.07 g/t Ag and 4.16 g/t Au; Provides Update on Geophysical Surveys

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 25.50 Meters at 0.32% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 1.42% Zn, 43.07 g/t Ag and 4.16 g/t Au; Provides Update on Geophysical Surveys

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has received complete assays for nine additional validation and infill drill holes, totaling 2,461 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 14,250 meters of drilling, representing 60% of the initial program, in 48 holes with three additional holes in process.

Helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") and ground-based gravimetric surveys have begun but are progressing slowly due to poor weather conditions in the permit area over the last two weeks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Corp. Acquires 3,430,000 Common Shares in Denarius Metals Corp. and Files Early Warning Report

GCM Mining Corp. Acquires 3,430,000 Common Shares in Denarius Metals Corp. and Files Early Warning Report

GCM Mining Corp. (" GCM Mining " or the " Company ") (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced that it filed an early warning report in connection with its acquisition today over the Chi-X Market of an aggregate of 3,430,000 common shares (the " Denarius Shares ") of Denarius Metals Corp. (" Denarius ") (TSXV:DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF). The Denarius Shares were acquired at a price of $0.475 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1,645,545 and was effected through a block trade.

The 3,430,000 Denarius Shares represent approximately 1.65% of the issued and outstanding shares of Denarius. Prior to the acquisition of the Denarius Shares, GCM Mining held 55,888,889 common shares, representing approximately 26.92% of the issued and outstanding shares of Denarius. After completion of the acquisition, the Acquiror will own or control 59,318,889 common shares of Denarius, representing approximately 28.57% of Denarius' outstanding common shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Announces Mineral Property Acquisition

Heritage Mining Ltd. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Announces Mineral Property Acquisition

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) ("Heritage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Common Shares") commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") at the open of trading on August 26, 2022 under the symbol "HML".

The Corporation is further pleased to announce that it has entered a definitive asset purchase agreement with Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty") dated August 25, 2022 (the "Agreement") whereby it will acquire fifty (50) mining claims in the Split Lake zone (the "Split Lake Property") adjacent to Heritage's flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Heritage will acquire a 100% interest in the Split Lake Property in exchange for issuing Bounty 100,000 Common Shares, paying Bounty $5,000 in cash and granting Bounty a 1% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the Split Lake Property at closing, one-half (0.5%) of such NSR may be purchased for $500,000 by Heritage. Closing of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Submits Kangasjarvi Exploration Permit Application in Pyhasalmi Mining District, Finland

Avrupa Minerals Submits Kangasjarvi Exploration Permit Application in Pyhasalmi Mining District, Finland

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering and Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Heritage Mining Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering and Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Heritage Mining Ltd. ("Heritage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it completed an initial public offering ("IPO") of units ("Units") and flow-through units ("FT Units") of the Corporation at a price of $0.25 per Unit and $0.275 per FT Unit. Pursuant to the IPO, a total of 7,973,581 Units and 2,320,210 FT Units for gross proceeds of approximately $2,630,000 and the common shares in the capital of Heritage ("Common Shares") are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the Exchange on or about August 26, 2022 under the symbol "HML".

Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share, each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire, subject to adjustment, one additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on August 25, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Announces the Victory Copper Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Announces the Victory Copper Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has completed an initial program of follow up auger geochemical drilling at the Baavhai Uul Copper Project in southern Mongolia in which it holds an 80% interest. This work has highlighted a significant copper nickel discovery at the "Victory Copper Nickel Discovery" under very shallow alluvial cover.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Further US$ 5 million Investment by Queen's Road Capital

Los Andes Copper Announces Further US$ 5 million Investment by Queen's Road Capital

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) ("Queen's Road Capital") whereby Queen's Road Capital will invest a further US$5,000,000 in Los Andes by way of an additional convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debenture").

The proceeds received from this capital raise will be allocated towards, expansion drilling at the Vizcachitas copper project in Chile which is expected to commence soon, completion of the Vizcachitas project ("Vizcachitas" or the "Vizcachitas Project") pre-feasibility study, underway and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Provides Update on Eaglehead Copper Project

Copper Fox Provides Update on Eaglehead Copper Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF)  ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (16,492.62 ha) of the Lower Jurassic age (+-195Ma), Eaglehead stock. Field work commenced in mid-June. A summary of activities completed in anticipation of receipt of the permit to conduct drilling operations are noted below:

Summary of Activities

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×