Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. These documents can be found on its website at www.Denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Denarius' primary focus in the first quarter of 2022 was the continuation of its 23,500 initial drilling program at its flagship Lomero Project in Spain. The Company spent $2.1 million for exploration and capital expenditures on its projects in the first quarter of 2022, of which approximately $1.7 million related to the Lomero Project and $0.4 million related to its Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 19,600 meters of drilling, representing 83% of the current program. The preliminary results have confirmed the massive and semi-massive sulfide zones at the Lomero Project are enriched in copper and significantly in zinc and gold and largely validate the thickness and grades of selected drill holes from previous drilling campaigns.

Denarius has engaged two geophysical consulting firms at the Lomero Project to conduct helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") and ground-based gravimetric surveys to determine the extent of mineralization at the Lomero-Poyatos deposit. Metallurgical testing is expected to commence in early June and a fourth drilling rig is being mobilized to be operational by mid-June.

Denarius has a cash position of $11.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and is fully funded to carry out its current exploration campaigns at its Lomero and Guia Antigua Projects. The Company is proceeding to prepare an updated mineral resource estimate and scoping study for the Lomero Project by the third quarter of this year.

Denarius reported a net loss of $0.8 million ($0.00 per share), primarily general and administrative expenses, compared with a net loss of $18.5 million ($0.45 per share) in the first quarter last year which included a $12.9 million charge related to the RTO Transaction and a $4.2 million loss of financial instruments related to its Subscription Receipts financing to fund the Lomero Project acquisition.

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain and the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company also owns the Zancudo Project in Colombia which is currently being explored by IAMGOLD Corp. pursuant to an option agreement for the exploration and potential purchase of an interest in the project.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including exploration programs, expected exploration results and mineral resource estimates. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of February 18, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Michael Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investors@denariusmetals.com


Denarius Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Denarius Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021. These documents can be found on its website at www.Denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

As at December 31, 2021, Denarius has a cash position of $14.8 million and no debt and is fully funded to carry out its current exploration programs at its Lomero Project in Spain and its Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company currently has approximately 207.6 million common shares issued and outstanding, of which approximately 28.6% are held by GCM Mining Corp. and approximately 19% are held by King Street Capital. In addition, the Company currently has 75.8 million warrants issued and outstanding that trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol DSLV.WT and a total of 18.2 million stock options issued and outstanding.

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 25.50 Meters at 0.32% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 1.42% Zn, 43.07 g/t Ag and 4.16 g/t Au; Provides Update on Geophysical Surveys

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 25.50 Meters at 0.32% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 1.42% Zn, 43.07 g/t Ag and 4.16 g/t Au; Provides Update on Geophysical Surveys

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has received complete assays for nine additional validation and infill drill holes, totaling 2,461 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 14,250 meters of drilling, representing 60% of the initial program, in 48 holes with three additional holes in process.

Helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") and ground-based gravimetric surveys have begun but are progressing slowly due to poor weather conditions in the permit area over the last two weeks.

GCM Mining Corp. Acquires 3,430,000 Common Shares in Denarius Metals Corp. and Files Early Warning Report

GCM Mining Corp. Acquires 3,430,000 Common Shares in Denarius Metals Corp. and Files Early Warning Report

GCM Mining Corp. (" GCM Mining " or the " Company ") (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced that it filed an early warning report in connection with its acquisition today over the Chi-X Market of an aggregate of 3,430,000 common shares (the " Denarius Shares ") of Denarius Metals Corp. (" Denarius ") (TSXV:DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF). The Denarius Shares were acquired at a price of $0.475 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1,645,545 and was effected through a block trade.

The 3,430,000 Denarius Shares represent approximately 1.65% of the issued and outstanding shares of Denarius. Prior to the acquisition of the Denarius Shares, GCM Mining held 55,888,889 common shares, representing approximately 26.92% of the issued and outstanding shares of Denarius. After completion of the acquisition, the Acquiror will own or control 59,318,889 common shares of Denarius, representing approximately 28.57% of Denarius' outstanding common shares.

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results from the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Continuing to Validate the Thickness and Grades of Mineralization from Previous Explorers' Drilling Campaigns

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results from the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Continuing to Validate the Thickness and Grades of Mineralization from Previous Explorers' Drilling Campaigns

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has received complete assays for nine additional infill drill holes, totaling 2,788 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 12,500 meters of drilling, representing 53% of the initial program, in 42 holes with three additional holes in process. A third drill rig was added to the operation on March 2 nd .

Key takeaways from the exploration work carried out at the Lomero-Poyatos Project to date include:

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 2.51% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 3.28% Zn, 49.99 g/t Ag and 6.07 g/t Au Over 6.85 Meters

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 2.51% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 3.28% Zn, 49.99 g/t Ag and 6.07 g/t Au Over 6.85 Meters

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has received complete assays for four additional drill holes, totaling 1,289 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 8,600 meters of drilling, representing 36% of the initial program, in 28 holes with two additional holes in process.

Key takeaways from the exploration work carried out at the Lomero-Poyatos Project to-date include:

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general and special meeting held on May 26, 2022.

A total of 125,762,791 shares were represented at the meeting, being 48.09% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the meeting as follows:

SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

SILVERCORP REPORTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $52.4 MILLION, $0.30 PER SHARE, AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $107.4 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2022

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

SilverCrest Announces Completion of Construction and Start of Commissioning Activities at Las Chispas

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") has completed construction and handed over the Las Chispas processing plant to SilverCrest, ahead of the Feasibility Study* schedule. Other construction activities handled directly by SilverCrest (road, bridge, dry stack tailings facility, temporary diesel power plant and assay lab) have also been completed.

First Majestic Announces Proposed Sale of the La Guitarra Silver Mine

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement dated May 24, 2022 to sell its 100% owned past producing La Guitarra Silver Mine located in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico State to Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre") (SM: TSX.V) for total consideration of US$35 million (the "Transaction"). It is a condition to closing of the Transaction that Sierra Madre raise a minimum of CDN$10 million in a private placement concurrent with or prior to closing of the Transaction.

Total consideration consists of 69,063,076 Sierra Madre shares at a deemed price of $0.65 per Sierra Madre Share, having an aggregate value of US$35 million. Upon closing, First Majestic will also be granted a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on all mineral production from the La Guitarra concessions, with the NSR subject to a 1% buy-back option for US$2 million. The equity component of the consideration will be paid upon closing of the Transaction.

