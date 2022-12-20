Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge

Silver Investing News

Silver Investing

VIDEO — David Morgan: Silver, Gold, Stock Market — What to Expect in 2023

Silver Investing
silver bars and coins with stock charts
Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock

Looking broadly, David Morgan of the Morgan Report would avoid stocks, bonds, real estate and crypto in 2023. What's left? Precious metals.

David Morgan: Silver, Gold, Stock Market — What to Expect in 2023youtu.be

As precious metals wrap up a lukewarm year, what's the outlook for silver and gold in 2023?

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, said he expects next year to be good for silver, but not great. He sees the white metal getting above the elusive US$30 per ounce mark, but pointed out that it could face obstacles.

"We'll have to see what happens," he said. "Last time we got near US$30, very close to it, Rostin Behnam of the (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) came out and said they had to tamp down the silver market. What kind of a free market is that?"

When it comes to gold, Morgan spoke about central banks, which he said want to transition to a new digital financial system, but at the same time have not held such high amounts of gold in their vaults since 1975.

He expects to see more "smart money" move into gold in 2023, but likely not much retail demand unless there is a black swan event. If that happens, the gold market could move from its current walking pace to a jog, a run or even a sprint.

Looking at the overall stock market, Morgan said investors are approaching a decision point.

"The reality check that I talked about earlier is going to be where you have to make a decision," he said. "Reality is sinking in, but some people are indecisive, and they buy into the mantra that you hold for the long term, buy and hold — no matter what happens, buy, buy, buy. Well, if you had that attitude in the Great Depression you'd have to wait 25 years to break even."

Continuing, he said that in general he wouldn't recommend any conventional assets at the moment.

"On a broad brush perspective, I wouldn't want to be in stocks, I wouldn't want to be bonds, I wouldn't want to be in real estate. I wouldn't want to be in crypto. So where do we go? Precious metals," concluded Morgan.

Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on silver, gold and the stock market in 2023.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Gold Investinggold outlooksilver outlookSilver Investing

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19306.89+106.13
TSXV562.45+4.25
DOW32849.74+92.20
S&P 5003821.62+3.96
NASD10547.11+1.08
ASX7133.90-14.80

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1817.81+30.63
Silver24.15+1.17
Copper3.81+0.01
Palladium1745.50+78.50
Platinum1014.50+31.50
Oil75.99-0.24
Heating Oil3.04+0.01
Natural Gas5.46+0.13

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Agriculture Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Resource Outlook Report.

Updated! Download Your FREE 2022 Energy Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your 2022 Oil & Gas Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your 2022 Industrial Metals Outlook Report.

Browse more resource reports ≫

Start Here – Investing in Crypto

NEW! Download Our FREE 2022 Gaming Outlook Report. [Updated Aug 12]

NEW! Download Our FREE 2022 Tech Outlook Report [Updated Aug 17]

FREE 2022 Blockchain Investor Report [Updated Aug 5]

Start Here – Investing in Esports

Browse more technology reports ≫

Biotech Investing: Top Biotech ETFS, Stocks, Future Prospects

NEW! Download Your 2022 Life Science Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

FREE 2022 Psychedelics Investor Report [Updated Aug 5]

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×