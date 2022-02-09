VIDEO — David Morgan: Silver Price in 2022, Stock Market Facing Reality Check
David Morgan of the Morgan Report shares his thoughts on the silver price in 2022, as well as why he thinks the stock market will face more volatility.
After the positivity seen in 2020, silver took a breather in 2021. What's in store for the metal this year?
Speaking to the Investing News Network, David Morgan of the Morgan Report said he expects silver to perform better in 2022, breaking through the US$30 per ounce mark to trade in the US$33 range.
While that's a fairly muted forecast, he pointed out that higher levels are certainly possible — for example, if there is a black swan event. In fact, he noted that the Morgan Report's David H. Smith is calling for US$50 silver this year.
"Once silver gets above US$33 and it stays there for three or four days — or better yet, even two or three weeks — there's not much holding it back to hit US$50 again," he explained.
Morgan also spoke about silver supply and demand, noting that while supply hasn't moved much over the last five years or so, investors should be keeping an eye on demand, especially on the industrial side.
Looking at the broader market, Morgan said he sees volatility ahead. "There is going to be huge distortions across all markets — meaning the bond market, the stock market, the metals market, the crypto market," he said, adding that he's been saying for a long time that the stock market is overvalued.
"I do not see a robust economy. I really don't. I see the stock market really catching up with reality, and the reality is we've been deteriorating on a global basis for quite some time, and I think the stock market is going to reflect that," he said, noting that this isn't necessarily as negative as it sounds. "(Is it) the end of the world? No. Is it doom and gloom? You can call it that — I'm calling it reality. All things cycle up and down."
Watch the interview above for more from Morgan on silver in 2022.
