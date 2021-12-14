VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Price Predictions for 2022
Gareth Soloway of InTheMoneyStocks.com shares his expectations for gold, silver and bitcoin in 2022, plus his thoughts on this week's Fed meeting.
There are still a couple of weeks left in 2021, but after an interesting 12 months, many investors are already shifting their sights to where key sectors will go in 2022.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, shared his thoughts on what the new year could bring for gold, silver and bitcoin.
Looking first at the overall market, Soloway said that while he thinks the US Federal Reserve may be able to complete its tapering program, he doubts interest rate hikes will follow as planned.
"Maybe they can start tapering and even finish tapering, but I would be shocked if the market allows them to actually raise interest rates," he explained, noting that when the central bank takes a more hawkish approach, the market essentially throws a tantrum until it gets what it wants.
At the same time, the Fed isn't in a position where it can keep printing money.
"The problem is now with inflation at 8 percent the Fed is handcuffed — they can't print the same amount of money, the government can't do the same kind of metrics," Soloway commented.
"And that puts things in quite a bind where there's a box around the Fed now of how much stimulus they can supply without making inflation go to 10 percent, 20 percent or higher and creating a real issue for the middle- and lower-income citizens of the US and really around the globe."
Looking at gold, Soloway said he loves the price consolidation that's taken place this past year, pointing out that after running a marathon from 2018 to mid-2020 the yellow metal needed to take a break.
He sees potential for gold to rise as high as US$3,000 per ounce in 2022, with downside risk in the low US$1,600s.
But even a fall to that level wouldn't be concerning. "I'm still looking at it for myself as an investor as just buying the dips. I just slowly accumulate it, keeping it at about a 10 percent position in my portfolio," Soloway said.
Watch the interview above for more from Soloway on gold, plus his predictions for silver and bitcoin prices in 2022.
