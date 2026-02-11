55 North Mining: The Economic Upside of US$5,000 Gold and High-grade Project Next to Alamos Gold

With gold prices maintaining their historic trajectory toward US$5,000 per ounce, gold exploration companies with high-grade assets offer immediate economic leverage. 55 North Mining (CSE:FFF,FWB:6YF) is emerging as a primary beneficiary of this.

We sat down with CEO Bruce Reid as he discussed the economic upside to gold’s record-breaking prices, alongside operating in the heart of the Lynn Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and the advantages of Manitoba’s permitting process.

55 North Mining’s 100 percent owned Last Hope project is located 20 kilometers from Alamos Gold's (TSX:AGI,NYSE:AGI) Lynn Lake project. In 2025, Alamos Gold announced a positive construction decision on the Lynn Lake project, and initial production is expected for H1 2029. At Last Hope, 55 North Mining has officially mobilized a drill rig to begin its 2026 winter exploration program. Initial drill results are expected within Q1 2026.

Reid shared, “I've never seen anything quite like it, and I've been at this for 45 years. This current price of gold, and the fact that Alamos is building a mill in my front yard, is absolutely amazing.”

