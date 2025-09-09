Jaime Carrasco: Gold, Silver, Miners — Where to Focus in Monetary Storm

"The monetary Titanic is sinking, and in my view gold and silver are the true lifeboats in that environment," said Jaime Carrasco of Harbourfront Wealth.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold, Silver, Miners — Where to Focus in Monetary Stormplay icon

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, emphasizing that it's important to keep the big picture in mind.

"In a nutshell, we're going back to a return to sound money — money not backed by the word of a politician and bankers, but by something sound like gold, which (has been) money for 4,000 years," he said.

