Abra Base Metals Project – Notice to Proceed

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX: GNG) (GR Engineering) refers to its announcement of 10 February 2020 in relation to the conditional engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract (Contract) with Galena Mining Limited’s (G1A.ASX) (Galena) subsidiary, Abra Mining Pty Ltd (Abra Mining), for the supply of a 1.2 million tonne per annum lead sulphide flotation processing plant and associated infrastructure for the Abra Base Metals Project located in Western Australia.

GR Engineering is now pleased to announce that Abra Mining has finalised its funding and issued GR Engineering with a full Notice to Proceed. The value of the Contract is $79.5 million, which will be realised predominantly in FY22. In addition, Abra Mining has also awarded GR Engineering an EPC contract to relocate, refurbish and commission the Abra Mining owned Higginsville paste plant (Paste Plant Contract). The value of the Paste Plant Contract is a further $10 million.

Commenting on the award of the contracts, Mr Geoff Jones, Managing Director said: “We are pleased that Abra Mining has granted GR Engineering the Notice to Proceed for the Abra Base Metals Project contracts. GR Engineering looks forward to continuing its solid working relationship with the Abra Mining team on the delivery of the project and supporting Abra Mining as it becomes the next Australian base metals producer.”

