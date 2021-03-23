Quizam Closes $808,500 Private Placement

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire – March 23 rd 2021 Quizam Media Corporation (“the Company”) (CSE:QQ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) is pleased to announce that the 2,450,000 Unit PP @ $0.33 is now closed .

The Unit Private Placement consists of 2,450,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.33 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a ½ share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.60 for 18 months.

Subscription details are as follows: 25 Placees;

Insider Blueskyview Software Corp. (Russ Rossi)  – 163,334 units;

Shares and warrants issued as a result of this Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period expiring July 24, 2021.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 ( www.quantum1cannabis.com )

CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

Telephone: (604) 683-0020

Email: ir@quizammedia.com www.quizammedia.com

Facsimile: (604) 683-0045

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

