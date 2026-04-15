Crypto Market Update: Goldman Sachs Files for Bitcoin ETF
Elsewhere in the crypto space, US President Donald Trump is preparing to host a second Mar-a-Lago gathering for crypto supporters.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (April 15) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$75,049.79, up by 0.9 percent over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, April 15, 2026.
Chart via TradingView
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$2,376.08, up by 2.4 percent over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.40, up by 2.9 percent over 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$85.51, trading 1.8 percent higher over 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Goldman Sachs files for BTC ETF
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) applied for its first crypto-related exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Tuesday (April 14), proposing a fund that will primarily hold spot Bitcoin ETFs from other issuers.
The firm’s Bitcoin ETF is designed as a yield‑focused, options‑overlaid vehicle, aiming to generate Bitcoin income in normal or sideways markets while accepting capped upside in strong rallies.
Kraken pushes forward with confidential IPO
Kraken is quietly maneuvering toward Wall Street by maintaining its confidential initial public offering filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission despite a recent slide in its overall corporate valuation.
Co-CEO Arjun Sethi confirmed the ongoing initial public offering (IPO) ambitions at a Washington summit, revealing that the initial regulatory paperwork was submitted in November 2025.
While turbulent market conditions forced the exchange to temporarily hit the brakes on a public debut in March, the company is aggressively shoring up its institutional backing in the meantime.
Deutsche Börse Group, the operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, just threw its weight behind the platform with a massive US$200 million secondary market investment.
Expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, the deal secures a 1.5 percent stake for the German financial giant and deepens a strategic partnership aimed at bridging traditional finance with tokenized assets.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago crypto gala returns with massive price slash
US President Donald Trump is preparing to host a second exclusive Mar-a-Lago gathering for his dedicated crypto supporters, but the price of admission has plummeted in recent months.
While last year's attendees needed to hold an average of nearly US$5 million in the TRUMP meme coin to secure a coveted VIP spot, the financial threshold for this upcoming April 25 event has crashed by roughly 90 percent.
Blockchain data reveals that some of the top 29 token holders who snagged VIP status only maintained balances hovering around US$300,000 during the qualifying snapshot period.
The steep discount reflects the severe downturn of the official TRUMP token, which is currently trading at US$2.80 — a massive 96 percent collapse from its all-time high.
RootstockLabs launches Atlas to simplify BTC DeFi access
RootstockLabs, a decentralized infrastructure that combines the programmability of Ethereum with the security of Bitcoin, has launched Atlas, a unified bridging interface designed to simplify access to Bitcoin DeFi (BTCFi).
According to a press release shared with the Investing News Network, the launch directly addresses complexity concerns, which a 2025 GoMining survey identified as a primary barrier to entry to BTCFi platforms.
Atlas consolidates assets and multiple bridge options into a single user interface, eliminating the need for users to manage complex multi-step wallet interactions and assess routing trade-offs. It offers specialized tools for different ecosystem participants. For institutional entities, Atlas provides a secure, policy-compliant gateway through current custody partnerships with Utila and Fordefi, with upcoming support for Fireblocks and Cobo.
RootstockLabs co-founder Adrian Eidelman said that Atlas offers a trusted way to put Bitcoin to work without compromising its security and self-custody principles. Atlas provides support for Bitcoin, Ether, USDT and USDC. The roadmap features integration with EVM-compatible networks such as Polygon and Arbitrum.
Fireblocks launches Earn for institutional onchain lending
Fireblocks has launched a new product called Earn that allows financial firms to earn interest on stablecoins using onchain lending protocols such as Aave and Morpho.
Institutions can now access curated onchain lending strategies (for example, a vault from Sentora powered by Morpho) and Aave’s stablecoin markets, all under Fireblocks’ security, governance, and approval workflow controls.
Earn is built straight into Fireblocks’ existing custody and operations platform, so institutions can lend stablecoins internally from the same interface they already use, turning idle stablecoin balances into a source of yield, similar to how a bank might lend cash in a money‑market fund.
Virginia law shields dormant crypto from state liquidation
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger recently signed a bipartisan bill into law that drastically updates the state's approach to how it handles unclaimed cryptocurrency accounts.
Set to take effect on July 1, 2026, the legislation mandates that any crypto presumed abandoned after five years of inactivity must be held in its native, original form for a minimum of one year.
This strict "in-kind" holding requirement is designed to protect consumers from the unexpected tax nightmares and lost potential profits that occur when states automatically convert dormant tokens into fiat cash.
If the state treasurer eventually liquidates the assets after the one-year grace period, owners who subsequently file a claim are legally entitled to either the sale proceeds or the current market value, whichever is higher.
The legislation mirrors a similar protection law signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom late last year.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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