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Edited by Georgia Williams
Sep. 14, 2026 08:00AM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Elsewhere in the crypto landscape, Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions clarified that tokenized bank deposits are legally equivalent to traditional deposits.
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Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (September 14) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$78,113.22, trading 2 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, September 14, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$2,523.21, trading 1 percent higher over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.40, up 3.9 percent over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$101.92, trading 1.3 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- Coinbase to bring stablecoin payments to community banks
- Canada clarifies legal coverage on tokenized bank deposits
Coinbase to bring stablecoin payments to community banks
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) announced a partnership with payments infrastructure provider Moov to deliver stablecoin acceptance, settlement and real-time funding to over 1,000 community banks and credit unions.
The integration will embed Coinbase's stablecoin technology directly into Moov's existing payments platform, saving financial institutions from building separate crypto technology stacks.
The combined infrastructure will support consumer stablecoin payments, merchant acceptance, merchant settlement and payouts using Coinbase's regulated custodial accounts and payments API.
Moov CEO Wade Arnold noted that business customers are already asking for stablecoin acceptance capabilities, and this integration ensures their primary financial institution can fulfill that demand.
"Merchants need acceptance and disbursement now," he said.
"What comes next is bigger: funding that doesn't stop for weekends or holidays, because the rail doesn't close. Institutions that add this now will be positioned for both," the executive added.
Coinbase Vice Chair Ryan VanGrack emphasized that the partnership provides local banks the tools to compete with large players, while preserving the customer relationships they have spent decades building.
Canada clarifies legal coverage on tokenized bank deposits
Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) clarified that tokenized bank deposits are legally equivalent to traditional bank deposits under existing regulations.
"The underlying technology of a financial product or service does not determine its legal nature. To be clear, we focus on what the product or service is, not how it is built or delivered. Tokenized deposits are, for example, not legally distinct from traditional deposits," the OSFI clarified in a September 10 statement.
The federal banking regulator confirmed it will take a technology-neutral approach, meaning the use of blockchain infrastructure does not create a new legal category of financial products.
Federally regulated banks can now develop tokenized deposits within the existing banking framework rather than waiting for a specialized crypto rulebook. The regulatory clarification distinguishes tokenized bank deposits, which represent a direct claim on a regulated financial institution, from non-bank stablecoins.
While the guidance removes significant legal ambiguity, OSFI stressed that banks remain fully subject to existing capital, cybersecurity, technology and supervisory requirements when deploying blockchain products.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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