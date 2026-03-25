Craig Tindale: Metals Supply Reckoning Coming, Expect Mayhem Short Term

Private investor and Substack newsletter writer Craig Tindale discusses the impact of the Strait of Hormuz closure, as well as broader global supply chain issues that exist today.

Calling the situation a "train wreck," he said companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are looking to build new chips, but this technology will require significantly more rare earths, copper and other critical minerals that are available.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.