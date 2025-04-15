Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Quimbaya Gold

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Quimbaya Gold

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("QIM," or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., Q.P. crafted a report titled "Building a high-impact exploration portfolio in Colombia's prolific Antioquia gold camp."

Report excerpt: "Quimbaya's projects cover areas prospective for orogenic and epithermal gold deposits related to the major and splay structures of the region. Numerous prospects and small-scale locally operated mines are in the region and on the Company's claim groups. Limited modern exploration work has been completed on the claim groups at this time. The Company focused on its strategy of building a targeted land package in the Country for the first few years of its operations. The Company managed low-cost and fast claim acquisition through access to proprietary staking software, allowing Quimbaya a timing advantage to pick up the most prospective land ahead of other companies. It is now ready to commence its first drilling campaign on a mining title claim in the Segovia area, the Tahami South, adjacent to the Aris Gold project land."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing institutional-quality research coverage in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, and many other portals, as well as through our social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

  1. Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital holds shares or options in the Company. The analyst does not hold shares or options in the Company.

  2. The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage.

  3. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248514

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district

Quimbaya Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Board Changes

Quimbaya Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Board Changes

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted to approve all items of business put forth to shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on March 28, 2025, including the election of directors, fixing the number of directors, appointment of the Company's auditor, approval of the equity incentive plan, and the continuation of the Company under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act.

The board of directors and the Company would like to thank Mr. Bayona, who did not run for re-election, for his service to the Company and would like to wish him well in his future endeavors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Completes Final Payment on Four Tahami Contract Concessions and Announces Warrant Extension

Quimbaya Gold Completes Final Payment on Four Tahami Contract Concessions and Announces Warrant Extension

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed the final payment of 4 contract concessions totalling 1624 hectares in the Tahami project area. The company was able to amend the last payment terms of these concessions from $200,000 USD to $135,000 USD.

"We are pleased that we were able to secure these important land packages with the final payments on our highly prospective Tahami area on amended terms that represented a 30% savings from the original last payments", stated Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on August 1, 2024 announcing the entering into of drilling contract with Independence Drilling S.A., a first service order has concluded for an initial first 4000-meter drilling campaign (the "Initial Drilling Campaign") for its Tahami South property which is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining's Segovia project. The contract has been assigned to Elawa S.A.S., an affiliated entity and mining division of Independence Drilling S.A., and concurrently the Company has also finalized an agreement with Palmer Assets Holding Corp. ("Palmer" and together with Elawa, the "Drilling Contractors") to provide consulting services for the Initial Drilling Campaign.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement to Accelerate Next Growth Phase

Quimbaya Gold Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement to Accelerate Next Growth Phase

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 14th, 2025, the Company has completed a fourth tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 2,634,999 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $790,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. In connection with the Placement, the Company will pay cash finders' fees on of $42,080 and 140,267 finder's warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Closes Third Tranche and Upsizes Private Placement to $3 Million

Quimbaya Gold Closes Third Tranche and Upsizes Private Placement to $3 Million

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 23rd, 2024, the Company has completed a third tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 3,135,800 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $940,740. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Provides Progress Report on Field Work at El Potrero Gold-Silver Project and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pinnacle Provides Progress Report on Field Work at El Potrero Gold-Silver Project and Grants Incentive Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - April 17, 2025 (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on progress at the recently acquired high-grade gold-silver El Potrero property in Durango, Mexico (see Pinnacle news releases dated February 24 and 25, 2025 ).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on Chachas General Assembly

Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on Chachas General Assembly

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 17, 202 5 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF ) ( the "Company") herein provides an update on the latest community engagement and ongoing development efforts in the Rural Community of Chachas ("Chachas") for its Minas Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Intersects a 60 Meter Mineralized Zone at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Explorations Intersects a 60 Meter Mineralized Zone at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 17th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects in the Abitibi gold belt, provides an update on its 2025 exploration campaign at the Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Asra Completes $3M Placement to Accelerate Leonora Drilling

Asra Completes $3M Placement to Accelerate Leonora Drilling

Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR; “Asra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it
has received firm commitments for a two-tranche placement of fully paid ordinary shares
(“New Shares”) to raise up to $3 million (before costs) at $0.002 per share (“Placement”).

Keep reading...Show less
SPECTACULAR MYRTLEFORD RESULTS WITH UP TO 446g/t GOLD

SPECTACULAR MYRTLEFORD RESULTS WITH UP TO 446g/t GOLD

Advance Metals Limited (“Advance” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide further assay results for its
maiden drilling program at the Myrtleford Project in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. Advance recently
entered into a binding agreement with Serra Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:SEEM and OTCQB:ESVNF) to
acquire an 80% interest via joint venture on the high grade Myrtleford and Beaufort Gold Projects1.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

USA News Group   News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Related News

Gold Investing

US Capital Gains Tax Guide for Gold and Silver Investors

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,300 for First Time

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Tech Investing

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Copper Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

×