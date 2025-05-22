Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Rock Samples up to 11.21 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Ag at Tahami South, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Rock Samples up to 11.21 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Ag at Tahami South, Colombia

Early-stage exploration results align with proven discovery model in the Segovia district.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from the recently initiated field programs at its Tahami South Gold Project in Antioquia, Colombia. Current work includes detailed geological mapping, rock channel sampling, stream sediment surveys, and soil sampling, all designed to refine and prioritize targets ahead of the Company's maiden drill campaign scheduled to commence in Q2 2025 (Figure 1).

The Tahami South Project is located within one of Colombia's most prolific gold-producing regions, the Segovia-Zaragoza belt and sits just 1.8 kilometres northeast of Aris Mining's flagship Segovia operation, which contains over 13.8 million ounces of gold, and continues to host one of the country's most robust resource bases (Historical production 7,962 Moz, M &I resources 3,629 Moz, inferred resource 1,823 Moz; Wilson & Redwood, 2010; De Marc et al., 2023).

Recent surface exploration by Quimbaya Gold has further validated the geological prospectivity of the area, returning high-grade gold values up to Au@ 11.21 g/t & Ag@ 6 g/t for grab rock, and Au@ 1.4 g/t & Ag@ 23.3 g/t for panel rock sample, supported by classic epithermal pathfinder geochemistry and strong structural control (figure 2). Together, these results align closely with known mineralization styles in the district and provide a robust technical foundation for the Company's upcoming drill campaign in Q2 2025 - an initiative aimed at unlocking a potentially significant high-grade vein system along this underexplored extension of the Segovia trend.

Key Technical Highlights

  • Surface rock sampling at Tahami South returned high-grade gold values up to 11.21 g/t Au, with multiple samples exceeding 1 g/t, supporting the company's thesis of a robust precious metal system at surface. These results were generated from 60 channel and grab samples across 144 hectares of jungle-covered terrain - an early-stage success that underscores the potential of the target area.

  • In addition to strong gold values, the geochemical suite includes consistently elevated levels of key pathfinder elements such as arsenic (As), antimony (Sb), copper (Cu), lead (Pb), and zinc (Zn) - all characteristic of epithermal to intermediate sulfidation systems found along the Segovia-Zaragoza trend. Select samples also returned anomalous Molybdenum values up to Mo@ 70 ppm, further supporting the potential for structural overprinting or hybrid mineralizing events. Collectively, these signatures reinforce the project's alignment with the geological architecture and mineralization styles that have yielded some of Colombia's most significant gold discoveries.

  • The company's use of geologic mapping, Lidar, and systematic geochemical sampling follows discovery techniques that, as documented by Dr. Stewart Redwood, have accounted for the majority of significant gold finds in Antioquia over the past 50 years.

  • This detailed technical groundwork is a deliberate and essential step in Quimbaya's exploration strategy, helping to refine and prioritize the most compelling targets for the Company's upcoming drill campaign in Q2 2025. By advancing this program with precision and discipline, the team is building a stronger foundation for success - one rooted in geological confidence and targeting certainty. These early-stage results not only validate the exploration model but also enhance the Company's conviction in the broader potential of Tahami South as a district-scale, high-grade gold system.

"Tahami South exhibits all the essential hallmarks of a fertile gold system at the reconnaissance stage: strong surface gold grades, well-developed quartz-sulfide veining, and a classic pathfinder suite including arsenic, antimony, lead, and zinc - all within a structural corridor that aligns with known productive trends in Antioquia. These are the types of indicators that have preceded many of Colombia's most significant discoveries. When supported by systematic mapping and geochemistry, as Quimbaya is doing here, such signatures significantly enhance the probability of drilling into a meaningful mineralized system." Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, Economic Geologist & SEG Fellow.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/252946_ab97c95454600a28_002.jpg

Figure 1. Location map of the Tahami South Project, adjacent to Aris Gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/252946_ab97c95454600a28_002full.jpg

Connecting Structure, Geochemistry and Scale

Exploration at Tahami South is being guided by a disciplined, model-driven approach that integrates structural mapping, geochemical data, and high-resolution topographic analysis to define the structural controls on mineralization. Recent work has outlined a network of northeast- and east-west-trending quartz veins and hydrothermal breccias hosted within andesitic and intrusive rocks - a structural architecture closely aligned with productive corridors in the Segovia district. Lidar interpretation and field mapping have revealed vein exposures and alteration zones that correlate with elevated gold and pathfinder element values, including arsenic (As), antimony (Sb), copper (Cu), lead (Pb), and zinc (Zn). These features, taken together, suggest an intermediate-sulfidation epithermal system with potential for multiple mineralized shoots. The geochemical vectoring - particularly where pathfinder anomalies overlap key structural intersections - is now informing high-priority targets as the Company prepares for its inaugural drill campaign. The scale and coherence of these features suggest the potential for a significant mineralized system emerging within an underexplored extension of the Segovia trend.

"Everything we're seeing tells us we may be sitting on something significant, and that's why we're taking a disciplined and methodical approach. When you test a system like this for the first time, it is very important to get everything right, and this foundation gives us strong conviction heading into our upcoming drill campaign, and we're excited about what's ahead."

Alexandre P. Boivin, President & CEO, Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/252946_ab97c95454600a28_003.jpg

Figure 2. Anomalous Gold values for rock, soils and stream sediments.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/252946_ab97c95454600a28_003full.jpg

Qualified Person statement - Ricardo Sierra BSc. Geology, MAusIMM (3078246)

Quimbaya's disclosure of technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ricardo Sierra (AusIMM), the Vice President of Exploration for the company, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument NI-43 101.

About the Tahami South Project

Tahami South is a 2,023-hectare gold exploration project located in the Segovia Zaragoza mining district of Antioquia, Colombia, one of the country's most prolific gold belts. The project lies just 1.8 kilometres northeast of Aris Mining's Segovia operation and is centered on a structural corridor known to host high-grade epithermal vein systems. Quimbaya Gold is advancing Tahami South as a high-priority asset with potential for district-scale discovery.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Contact Information

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO apboivin@quimbayagold.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@quimbayagold.com +1-647-576-7135‎

Quimbaya Gold Inc.
Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: any increased liquidity of the Company's stock through the additional listing or increased European investment / exposer. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252946

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Quimbaya Gold
