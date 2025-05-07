Quimbaya Gold and Denarius Metals Partner to Formalize Artisanal Mining at Tahami Project, Strengthening Long-Term Exploration Strategy

Quimbaya Gold and Denarius Metals Partner to Formalize Artisanal Mining at Tahami Project, Strengthening Long-Term Exploration Strategy

Partnership with Leading Colombian Mining Group to Formalize Artisanal Mining Production and Accelerate Exploration

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Letter of Intent with Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF), establishing a 50:50 joint venture aimed at formalizing existing small-scale mining operations located within the Company's Tahami Project, located in the Segovia Gold District of Antioquia, Colombia.

This collaboration seeks to integrate artisanal mining operations into a formalized structure to create mutually beneficial partnerships while supporting and empowering the host communities. Importantly, this initiative complements Quimbaya's ongoing exploration efforts, including its planned 4,000-meter drilling campaign at Tahami South, by fostering stronger community relations and facilitating access to key areas. Both parties are working diligently to finalize a definitive agreement as soon as possible, subject to customary regulatory and corporate approvals.

Joint Venture Highlights

  • 50:50 Production Partnership: Equal profit sharing between Quimbaya and Denarius (via Zancudo Metals Corp.). Denarius will provide technical and financial support so that the artisanal miners can legalize their production within the mining legalization program.

  • Joint development targeted on the Tahami South and Tahami North areas within the Tahami Project. Exploitation will focus on concessions SHO-08001, SE9-13331, LJQ-08001 and HHII-21 owned by Quimbaya.

  • Formalization of Existing Activities: The partnership aims to formalize current artisanal mining operations, aligning with successful models in the region.

  • Support for Exploration: By formalizing artisanal mining activities, the joint venture enhances community engagement, supporting Quimbaya's ongoing drilling and exploration initiatives.

  • Upcoming Cash Flow Opportunity: Upon finalizing the definitive agreement, efforts will commence to generate cash flow from the existing small-scale mining operations.

  • Complementary Strategy: This joint venture complements Quimbaya's exploration objectives, ensuring continued focus on making a high-grade discovery at Tahami.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/251048_6abcb253d488a8a7_001.jpg

Figure 1. Location map of the Tahami South Project, adjacent to Aris Gold's Segovia mine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/251048_6abcb253d488a8a7_001full.jpg

Strategic Importance

This agreement allows Quimbaya to tap into a proven model of success already active in the Segovia-Remedios Mining District ("DMSR" by its initials in Spanish), where formalized artisanal mining contributes to Aris Mining's neighboring gold production. By partnering with Denarius - led by Serafino Iacono, a key figure behind the rise of Gran Colombia Gold (now Aris Mining), which was the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia for many decades and with current gold production of over 200,000 ounces per year from three main mines in the high-grade DMSR - Quimbaya gains access to a team with deep experience in turning artisanal mining into structured, profitable operations that benefit both communities and shareholders.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/251048_6abcb253d488a8a7_002.jpg

Figure 2. Location Map of the Tahami North Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/251048_6abcb253d488a8a7_002full.jpg

"This is a pivotal step for Quimbaya," said Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold, " as partnering with one of the most experienced exploration and mining teams in Colombia will not only allow Quimbaya to quickly leverage this existing opportunity, but also to deliver on our community objective of helping formalize artisanal miners, while we continue advancing our broader exploration and drilling plans to make a high-grade gold discovery on the Tahami South property."

About the Tahami Project

Located adjacent to Aris Mining's flagship Segovia Operations-one of the highest-grade underground gold producers globally-the Tahami Project spans over 17,000 hectares across a district-scale vein system that shows analogies with the DMSR, with historic artisanal activity and substantial exploration upside. The area is supported by existing infrastructure, a favorable mining jurisdiction, and a strong tradition of gold production.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/251048_6abcb253d488a8a7_003.jpg

Figure 3. General map of the Tahami Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/251048_6abcb253d488a8a7_003full.jpg

Qualified Person statement - Ricardo Sierra BSc. Geology, MAusIMM (3078246)

Quimbaya's disclosure of technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ricardo Sierra (AusIMM), the Vice President Exploration for the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Completion of Corporate Continuance to British Columbia

The Continuance was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 28, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The principal effects of the Continuance are set out in the management information circular for the Meeting dated February 14, 2025 (the "Circular"). Copies of the Circular and charter documents for the Continuance are available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on discovering gold resources through the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Colombia's prolific mining districts. The Company is actively advancing three projects in the Antioquia Province: the Tahami Project in Segovia, the Berrio Project in Puerto Berrio, and the Maitamac Project in Abejorral. Managed by an experienced team with deep local knowledge, Quimbaya is committed to creating value for its shareholders through strategic exploration and development initiatives.

Contact Information

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO
apboivin@quimbayagold.com
+1-647-576-7135‎

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@quimbayagold.com

Quimbaya Gold Inc.
Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the joint venture will be completed on the terms set forth in the letter of intent, the parties will perform their obligations under the joint venture and the results of the joint venture will be as expected. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251048

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

quimbaya goldqim:cccse:qimprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district

Denarius Metals Announces Binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold for a 50/50 Joint Venture to Exploit the Tahami Project in the Segovia Gold District of Colombia

Denarius Metals Announces Binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold for a 50/50 Joint Venture to Exploit the Tahami Project in the Segovia Gold District of Colombia

Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) establishing a 5050 joint venture aimed at formalizing existing small-scale mining operations located within Quimbaya's Tahami Project which is located in the Segovia Gold District of Antioquia, Colombia, adjacent to the high-grade Segovia Operations owned by Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris Mining").

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman of Denarius Metals, commented, "We see this joint venture with Quimbaya as an opportunity to leverage our team's considerable experience in exploration, mining and community relations in Colombia, particularly in the Segovia Gold District where we founded Gran Colombia Gold (now Aris Mining) and built the Segovia Operations into the largest underground gold producer in Colombia and one of the highest-grade underground gold producers globally. We are excited about the opportunity to develop near-term production and cash flow through the implementation of a formalized artisanal mining operation in partnership with Quimbaya and the local community."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Quimbaya Gold

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Quimbaya Gold

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("QIM," or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., Q.P. crafted a report titled "Building a high-impact exploration portfolio in Colombia's prolific Antioquia gold camp."

Report excerpt: "Quimbaya's projects cover areas prospective for orogenic and epithermal gold deposits related to the major and splay structures of the region. Numerous prospects and small-scale locally operated mines are in the region and on the Company's claim groups. Limited modern exploration work has been completed on the claim groups at this time. The Company focused on its strategy of building a targeted land package in the Country for the first few years of its operations. The Company managed low-cost and fast claim acquisition through access to proprietary staking software, allowing Quimbaya a timing advantage to pick up the most prospective land ahead of other companies. It is now ready to commence its first drilling campaign on a mining title claim in the Segovia area, the Tahami South, adjacent to the Aris Gold project land."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Board Changes

Quimbaya Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Board Changes

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted to approve all items of business put forth to shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on March 28, 2025, including the election of directors, fixing the number of directors, appointment of the Company's auditor, approval of the equity incentive plan, and the continuation of the Company under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act.

The board of directors and the Company would like to thank Mr. Bayona, who did not run for re-election, for his service to the Company and would like to wish him well in his future endeavors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Completes Final Payment on Four Tahami Contract Concessions and Announces Warrant Extension

Quimbaya Gold Completes Final Payment on Four Tahami Contract Concessions and Announces Warrant Extension

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed the final payment of 4 contract concessions totalling 1624 hectares in the Tahami project area. The company was able to amend the last payment terms of these concessions from $200,000 USD to $135,000 USD.

"We are pleased that we were able to secure these important land packages with the final payments on our highly prospective Tahami area on amended terms that represented a 30% savings from the original last payments", stated Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on August 1, 2024 announcing the entering into of drilling contract with Independence Drilling S.A., a first service order has concluded for an initial first 4000-meter drilling campaign (the "Initial Drilling Campaign") for its Tahami South property which is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining's Segovia project. The contract has been assigned to Elawa S.A.S., an affiliated entity and mining division of Independence Drilling S.A., and concurrently the Company has also finalized an agreement with Palmer Assets Holding Corp. ("Palmer" and together with Elawa, the "Drilling Contractors") to provide consulting services for the Initial Drilling Campaign.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Provides Corporate Update

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

V ANCOUVER, BC T heNewswire May 7, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") provides the following updates on multiple corporate initiatives underway:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources and Questcorp Mining Execute Definitive Option Agreement for La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources and Questcorp Mining Execute Definitive Option Agreement for La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated September 6, 2024, Riverside's wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (the "Vendor") has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Questcorp Mining Inc. ("Questcorp") dated May 5, 2025, for the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement gold- polymetallic project (the "Project" or "La Union") located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Transaction").

"We are thrilled to finalize this agreement for the La Union Project, which is a strong asset in Riverside's portfolio. Securing up to C$5,500,000 in exploration funding from Questcorp is an excellent step forward in advancing this larger Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") project," said John-Mark Staude, CEO of Riverside Resources. "Riverside is pleased to have the updated NI 43-101 Technical Report completed and we see an active exploration program launching in the coming weeks with Riverside as the Operator of the exploration program. Riverside is expected to become a shareholder of Questcorp with an initial 9.9% equity interest, subject to final approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange or confirmation that such approval is not required. The first-year work program of C$1,000,000 in exploration expenditures will launch the first round of exploration at the project."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields Agree to Pause Proposed Ghana JV Discussions

AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company") and Gold Fields have agreed to pause discussions about a proposed joint venture to combine their Iduapriem and Tarkwa gold mines in Ghana.

The companies proposed the combination of the neighbouring mines in March 2023 and have spent much of the intervening time in a constructive dialogue with the Government of Ghana to obtain the necessary approvals.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RIU Conference Presentation

RIU Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RIU Conference Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Download the PDF here.

MHK Presentation RIU Sydney - May 2025

MHK Presentation RIU Sydney - May 2025

Metal Hawk Limited (MHK:AU) has announced MHK Presentation RIU Sydney - May 2025

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

Radiopharm Theranostics to Participate in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

Related News

Gold Investing

Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Battery Metals Investing

American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Encouraging Gold Results from New Millennium Drill Program and provides Exploration Update and Strategic Investment

Gold Investing

Pause in Trading

Gold Investing

IP Study Generates High Conviction Target at Ashes

Gold Investing

RIU Sydney Investor Presentation

Agriculture Investing

Trading Halt

×