Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Justin Huhn: Uranium Price, Supply and Stocks in 2024 — Plus Cameco Analysis

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land for Lithium Refinery

Uranium Potential at Napperby Project

License Approvals Received from North-West Territories Regulator for Radium Point Project

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

NV Gold

NVX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Brightstar Resources

Cork Tree Well Diamond Drilling Returns Spectacular Intercept of 27.6m @ 17.8g/t Au

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the second round of priority assay results from the remaining two metallurgical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These two holes were part of a broader 20 hole diamond drilling program1 which has now been successfully completed.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assays received from the final two metallurgical diamond holes completed at Cork Tree Well with bonanza-grade gold assays up to 1028.37g/t Au
  • High-grade results substantiated by numerous observations of visible gold in both drill holes
  • Intercepts returned include 27.6m @ 17.77g/t Au from 51m (CTWMET003)
  • CTWMET003 was drilled into the unmined central deposit at Cork Tree Well, with the gold mineralisation entirely contained within a dolerite - quartz breccia unit
  • Intercepts returned below the historical shallow open pit within CTWMET001 include:
    • 11.4m @ 3.1g/t Au from 133.5m (estimated true width), and
    • 8.3m at 1.45g/t Au from 120.7m (estimated true width)
  • Twenty-hole diamond drilling program successfully concluded with metallurgical and geotechnical testwork underway to feed into PFS workstreams
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“It is great to see further high-grades assays continuing and visible gold being observed from the diamond drilling program that has recently been completed at Cork Tree Well. CTWMET003 returned an excellent high-grade, shallow intersection of 27.6m @ 17.77g/t Au from 51m, which complements the previously announced2 intersections which included a strong result of 34.4m @ 7.94g/t Au (CTWMET004) drilled 1km to the north.

The drilling campaign represented the first diamond holes drilled at Cork Tree Well by Brightstar, with our understanding of the geology and mineralisation styles being strengthened by the knowledge being gained from this recently completed program.

Today’s results continue to reinforce our view that the gold mineralisation at Cork Tree Well is structurally hosted, with a mafic metadolerite host rock observed in CTWMET003 whilst gold mineralisation returned in CTWMET001 is positioned within the sedimentary package underneath the historically mined shallow open pit.

The four metallurgical drillholes (CTWMET001 – 004) were drilled into the known orebody locations that fall within the optimised $2,750/oz pit shells generated in the 2023 Scoping Study3, with CTWMET003 and CTWMET004 drilled down plunge to the orebody to deliver maximum rock mass for metallurgical testwork and CTWMET001 and CTWMET002 drilled perpendicular to the orebody and represent estimated true width.

Given the calibre of the assays received from the drilling to date, Brightstar continues to see strong potential to build on the existing 303koz @ 1.4g/t Au Mineral Resource4 both at depth with high-grade plunging shoots and strike extensions targeting the structurally-controlled mineralised trends. The high-grade results returned to date are significantly higher than the current 1.4g/t Au head grade of the Mineral Resource and 1.85g/t mine grade from the 2023 Scoping Study, representing significant upside.

We look forward to updating shareholders with more information on the diamond program, which forms the basis for metallurgical and geotechnical testwork workstreams within our ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study5.

Figure 1 - CTWMET003 at 54.05m, showing visible gold (VG, circled) with $2 coin (20.5mm diameter) for scale

Figure 2 - CTWMET001 at 138.75m, showing visible gold (VG, circled) with tape measure for scale

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts (>1g/t Au) for CTWMET001 & CTWMET003

Figure 3 - Q1/24 Diamond Drill Program – Cork Tree Well

Due to the nuggety and high-grade nature of the gold mineralisation observed in CTWMET001 and CTWMET003, multiple samples had repeat assays completed following from best QA/QC laboratory practice. The repeat fire-assays provided additional analytical insight into the nuggety nature of mineralisation in addition to the visible gold observed. Where multiple repeat assay runs occurred, an average of the results has been used in the reporting in Table 1 above and within this announcement. The full breakdown of the re-assayed samples are outlined below in Table 2-3.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx stocksasx:btrgold explorationgold mininggold stocksGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Capital Raising Heavily Oversubscribed, New Managing Director Appointed

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce details of a capital raising, leadership change and near term drilling programs.

Keep reading...Show less
mine site with newmont and first quantum logos

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Back Above US$2,000, Major Miners Share Results

The gold price was back above US$2,000 per ounce this week after briefly dipping below that level last week.

Wednesday (February 21) brought the release of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes, which shed light on the central bank's outlook ahead of its next meeting, which is scheduled to run from March 19 to 20.

Investors are waiting for the Fed to cut interest rates, but the statement confirms that officials want to see more evidence that inflation is headed toward their 2 percent target before they do so. In fact, most participants are more concerned about cutting rates too quickly vs. hurting the economy by keeping rates higher for longer.

Keep reading...Show less

Tanzanian Parliamentary Committee Lauds Barrick's Work at North Mara

Tanzania's Parliamentary Standing Committee for Energy and Minerals has commended Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) for the significant turnaround at the North Mara gold mine and its improved relations with the community.

Members of Parliament recently visited the mine along with the Deputy Minister of Minerals, Ministry officials, the Regional Commissioner, District Commissioner, ward councilors and village leaders. The delegation was shown the mine's water treatment plant, tailings storage facility, the Nyabigena and Gokona open pits and a number of Barrick's community development projects such as Matongo's agribusiness initiative and secondary school.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Inc

iMetal Resources to Consolidate Share Capital

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has approved a consolidation of its common share capital (the "Common Shares") at a ratio of one (1) post-consolidated Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company currently has 56,080,063 Common Shares outstanding, and following completion of the Consolidation it is expected that the Company will have approximately 5,608,006 Common Shares outstanding.

The Consolidation is intended to make the capital structure of the Company more attractive to potential financing opportunities. The Company will provide further details regarding the Consolidation, along with the effective date, as soon as such details become available. Completion of the Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Completes COO Transition

Rob Atkinson Departs Newmont Executive Leadership Team, Transitions Remaining Operational and Leadership Responsibilities to Natascha Viljoen

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) announces today the completion of its Chief Operating Officer (COO) transition following a five-month handover period. Beginning next week, Rob Atkinson will transition all of his remaining responsibilities to Newmont's new COO, Natascha Viljoen . He will then officially step down from the Newmont Executive Leadership Team, effective May 2, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces 2023 Mineral Reserves for Integrated Company of 136 Million Gold Ounces with Robust Copper Optionality of 30 Billion Pounds

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) reported higher gold Mineral Reserves ("reserves") of 135.9 million attributable ounces for 2023 compared to the Company's 96.1 million ounces at the end of 2022. Newmont has significant upside to other metals, including more than 30 billion pounds of copper reserves and nearly 600 million ounces of silver reserves.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222480917/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pilot Plant for Wiluna Uranium Project Development

FSD Pharma Signs Agreement With Ingenu CRO to Conduct a Clinical Trial To Determine the Safety and Efficacy Effects of its Proprietary Blend Beverage unbuzzd(TM)

Falcon's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter To Shareholders

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

Related News

Uranium Investing

Pilot Plant for Wiluna Uranium Project Development

Base Metals Investing

Falcon's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter To Shareholders

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports High-Grade Total Rare Earth Oxide Results up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% on Diamond Drill Hole #1 Within Target IV at PCH IAC Project, Brazil

Battery Metals Investing

Nord Precious Metals to Participate and Present at PDAC 2024

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Exploration Program at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

×