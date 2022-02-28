Copper Fox Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that its audited annual consolidated October 31, 2021 financial statements have been filed on SEDAR. All the Company's subsidiaries are wholly owned. As of October 31, 2021, the Company owned 23.87% of the outstanding common shares of District Copper Corp. For the year ended October 31, 2021, Copper Fox had a net loss of $861,228 which equated to $0.00 loss per ...

CUU:CC